(The Sun)   Moon, Mars, Uranus conjunction tonight or Urectum for Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth fans (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
32
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"Uranus", the planet, is pronounced with the stress on the first syllable, and so is not homonymous with "your anus".

Yeah, I'm "that guy".
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 hours ago  

aagrajag: "Uranus", the planet, is pronounced with the stress on the first syllable, and so is not homonymous with "your anus".

Yeah, I'm "that guy".


So it sounds more like urine, much better.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

aagrajag: "Uranus", the planet, is pronounced with the stress on the first syllable, and so is not homonymous with "your anus".

Yeah, I'm "that guy".


You're in us.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 10 hours ago  

aagrajag: "Uranus", the planet, is pronounced with the stress on the first syllable, and so is not homonymous with "your anus".

Yeah, I'm "that guy".


You don't need to stress it if you use lube.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 hours ago  

talkertopc: aagrajag: "Uranus", the planet, is pronounced with the stress on the first syllable, and so is not homonymous with "your anus".

Yeah, I'm "that guy".

You don't need to stress it if you use lube.


Don't kink-shame me!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Yawn....we're all going to die......end of the world......the return of Jesus......etc.
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 hours ago  
But I am already in my pajamas.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Yawn....we're all going to die......end of the world......the return of Jesus......etc.


-
the return of Jesus.

Sheeit, I certainly hope not, considering how much bullsh*t that asshole caused the first time he came 'round.

//poor, innocent figs...
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
It occurs to me that if you had a t-shirt that had a picture of the planet and underneath it said "Uranus," people would laugh.
I'm enjoying the planetary conjunction vibes, but can never see anything outside, lights or clouds or buildings or wrong time of night.
 
Mabman
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Uranus...naked eye....

Such a filthy article.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The sun will not be there.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Would have thought that uranus aligns with the moon at all times.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Unless you have a telescope, here:

O º°
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If uranus isn't in conjunction with the moon, consult a proctologist.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Unless you have a telescope, here:

O º°


imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I was watching a documentary years ago about a day care that got caught up in the satanic child rape moral panic of the 80s and they interviewed a social worker who claimed the teacher was diddling the kids. She insisted on pronouncing anus as "ahnus" I guess because she thought it was such a dirty word. I wanted to slap her.
 
daffy
‘’ 9 hours ago  
My husband and I watch Jeopardy together every night. Any time there is a category on the planets my husband drives me crazy. No matter what the question, he answers Uranus, then laughs as like he just thought of the funniest joke in the world. Alex says it that way too, at least he doesn't crack up.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 9 hours ago  

aagrajag: "Uranus", the planet, is pronounced with the stress on the first syllable, and so is not homonymous with "your anus".

Yeah, I'm "that guy".


You sound anal. I guess anal is your thing
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 hours ago  

BlazeTrailer: aagrajag: "Uranus", the planet, is pronounced with the stress on the first syllable, and so is not homonymous with "your anus".

Yeah, I'm "that guy".

You sound anal. I guess anal is your thing


Hey, man, I got lots of things.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 hours ago  

aagrajag: "Uranus", the planet, is pronounced with the stress on the first syllable, and so is not homonymous with "your anus".

Yeah, I'm "that guy".


yer AY niss

and

YER ay niss

don't really diminish the "anus" part.

URINE iss isn't any better, really.

also

https://howjsay.com/how-to-pronounce-​u​ranus
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It is on This Channel (Uranus)
Youtube DkA0__t_Ao0
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Today is dedicated to Uranus
Youtube vssKdugQxig
 
aremmes
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The Moon Uranus Conjunction is the name of my Electric Light Orchestra/Butthole Surfers/STRFKR fusion tribute band.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

aremmes: The Moon Uranus Conjunction is the name of my Electric Light Orchestra/Butthole Surfers/STRFKR fusion tribute band.


You absolutely MUST name the first album "Meet Us On Uranus."

/if you don't get that pun, consult a medical professional
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

aagrajag: Pointy Tail of Satan: Yawn....we're all going to die......end of the world......the return of Jesus......etc.

-
the return of Jesus.

Sheeit, I certainly hope not, considering how much bullsh*t that asshole caused the first time he came 'round.

//poor, innocent figs...


Hey, let's not be too hasty. I have a couple of buckets of water here I wouldn't mind him doing a presto change-o on, and Mrs Englaja has a coldsore that just won't go away which is ruining my chances of fun time.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So... Mars is getting mooned by Uranus tonight?  No shiat!
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aagrajag: Pointy Tail of Satan: Yawn....we're all going to die......end of the world......the return of Jesus......etc.

-
the return of Jesus.

Sheeit, I certainly hope not, considering how much bullsh*t that asshole caused the first time he came 'round.

//poor, innocent figs...


there's no pleasing some people
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Urectum? I hardly know 'em
 
DiamondiumHubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, my. Yes.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mabman: Uranus...naked eye....

Such a filthy article.


I understand it is right on the edge of visibility with the naked eye.  You need dark, clear, dry skies to see it but since it is will be in conjunction with the moon, there will be no hope.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Trocadero: aagrajag: "Uranus", the planet, is pronounced with the stress on the first syllable, and so is not homonymous with "your anus".

Yeah, I'm "that guy".

So it sounds more like urine, much better.


So, you put the "urine" in "uranus"?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

