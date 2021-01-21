 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Fifteen people in a small Chilean town have contracted coronavirus after attending a birthday party thrown for a cat. ME-OW   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Feliz Quarantinceañera!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
What a bunch of hueónes.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I love pensamientos mágicos
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Since this article is from the Daily Fail, I now doubt the existence of Chile and cats.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
> Ten people who attended the party became infected, along with five close contacts of the cat's owner, but not the cat itself

Wait... did they actually test the cat?

The article linked from DailyMail, and the article it links to, certainly doesn't mention it (if my Spanish is up to the task), so I'm pretty sure they just made it up. It is the Daily Mail after all.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"Ten people who attended the party became infected, along with five close contacts of the cat's owner, but not the cat itself."

This may be the most legit thing to ever appear in the Daily Fail.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 15 hours ago  
See? Lockdowns don't work, you pussies!
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

WordsnCollision: "Ten people who attended the party became infected, along with five close contacts of the cat's owner, but not the cat itself."

This may be the most legit thing to ever appear in the Daily Fail.


It has been reported that cats can get the rona.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Americans are so childish.  The only country on the planet where people cant go three weeks without celebrating a birthday for a cat.  If we could have gone three weeks without cat birthday parties, we would have made America great again.
 
tuxq
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Death as the result of a cat's birthday party is the name of my pandemic-era end-of-my-farking-rope post-trump pre-legal-federal-weed heavy metal cover band.

/i don't think i'm doing this right
 
tasteme
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: Americans are so childish.  The only country on the planet where people cant go three weeks without celebrating a birthday for a cat.  If we could have gone three weeks without cat birthday parties, we would have made America great again.


Maybe I should feel guilty for not celebrating my cat's birthday...I've had him for 11 years.

Meh...he doesn't give a shiat.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Enigmamf: Wait... did they actually test the cat?


The test was given in Spanish.  The cat didn't understand the language, still got more than 50% right.   I you're thinking herd immunity, don't go there.  Herding cats is too much for one thread.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: Americans are so childish.  The only country on the planet where people cant go three weeks without celebrating a birthday for a cat.  If we could have gone three weeks without cat birthday parties, we would have made America great again.


Very funny. Herpy-doo.

But we never had a lockdown. Let me repeat this slowly - other countries are open. They handled it properly like adults. Ask any scientist and they will tell you the same damn thing. But no, you know better than them teachin' ladies. 

400,000 dead in the US alone. In one year. The farking Axis wasn't able to manage that level of carnage. I guess we're overreacting to ask people not to go to farking Applebee's for a few weeks.
 
Kuta
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Are any of them homeowners?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 hours ago  

gunther_bumpass: Jeebus Saves: Americans are so childish.  The only country on the planet where people cant go three weeks without celebrating a birthday for a cat.  If we could have gone three weeks without cat birthday parties, we would have made America great again.

Very funny. Herpy-doo.

But we never had a lockdown. Let me repeat this slowly - other countries are open. They handled it properly like adults. Ask any scientist and they will tell you the same damn thing. But no, you know better than them teachin' ladies. 

400,000 dead in the US alone. In one year. The farking Axis wasn't able to manage that level of carnage. I guess we're overreacting to ask people not to go to farking Applebee's for a few weeks.


You're absolutely right.  If we would have had at least one lockdown, we would have had this beat.  If the first one didn't work, we could just keep doing them until they did.  We'd be free to have cat birthday parties in the open like civilized countries.  But no, as this article clearly demonstrates, Americans have no equal when it comes to stupidity.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: gunther_bumpass: Jeebus Saves: Americans are so childish.  The only country on the planet where people cant go three weeks without celebrating a birthday for a cat.  If we could have gone three weeks without cat birthday parties, we would have made America great again.

Very funny. Herpy-doo.

But we never had a lockdown. Let me repeat this slowly - other countries are open. They handled it properly like adults. Ask any scientist and they will tell you the same damn thing. But no, you know better than them teachin' ladies. 

400,000 dead in the US alone. In one year. The farking Axis wasn't able to manage that level of carnage. I guess we're overreacting to ask people not to go to farking Applebee's for a few weeks.

You're absolutely right.  If we would have had at least one lockdown, we would have had this beat.  If the first one didn't work, we could just keep doing them until they did.  We'd be free to have cat birthday parties in the open like civilized countries.  But no, as this article clearly demonstrates, Americans have no equal when it comes to stupidity.



"But my economy!" 

I appreciate the bare amount of effort you put into your snark, but.. dude... other   countries   who   had    actual    lockdowns   are   open. 

You've sacrificed ONE YEAR in the hope of saving three weeks of profit. Hey alright. Let the adults run things now, will you?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 15 hours ago  
CatRona Virus
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 hours ago  

gunther_bumpass: Jeebus Saves: gunther_bumpass: Jeebus Saves: Americans are so childish.  The only country on the planet where people cant go three weeks without celebrating a birthday for a cat.  If we could have gone three weeks without cat birthday parties, we would have made America great again.

Very funny. Herpy-doo.

But we never had a lockdown. Let me repeat this slowly - other countries are open. They handled it properly like adults. Ask any scientist and they will tell you the same damn thing. But no, you know better than them teachin' ladies. 

400,000 dead in the US alone. In one year. The farking Axis wasn't able to manage that level of carnage. I guess we're overreacting to ask people not to go to farking Applebee's for a few weeks.

You're absolutely right.  If we would have had at least one lockdown, we would have had this beat.  If the first one didn't work, we could just keep doing them until they did.  We'd be free to have cat birthday parties in the open like civilized countries.  But no, as this article clearly demonstrates, Americans have no equal when it comes to stupidity.


"But my economy!" 

I appreciate the bare amount of effort you put into your snark, but.. dude... other   countries   who   had    actual    lockdowns   are   open. 

You've sacrificed ONE YEAR in the hope of saving three weeks of profit. Hey alright. Let the adults run things now, will you?


I'm just glad we have an adult running the country now.  He'll do the right thing and shut down the country, and enforce it using martial law like trump should have done way back in February.  I mean my stupid governor only closed businesses for 3 months here.  Cant wait to vote that idiot out in a couple years.  We need the National Guard out enforcing the ban on gatherings, with special focus on cat birthday parties.  And after three weeks, we'll be back to normal.
 
fataldragonfly
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Umm Magnus was that you?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: gunther_bumpass: Jeebus Saves: gunther_bumpass: Jeebus Saves: Americans are so childish.  The only country on the planet where people cant go three weeks without celebrating a birthday for a cat.  If we could have gone three weeks without cat birthday parties, we would have made America great again.

Very funny. Herpy-doo.

But we never had a lockdown. Let me repeat this slowly - other countries are open. They handled it properly like adults. Ask any scientist and they will tell you the same damn thing. But no, you know better than them teachin' ladies. 

400,000 dead in the US alone. In one year. The farking Axis wasn't able to manage that level of carnage. I guess we're overreacting to ask people not to go to farking Applebee's for a few weeks.

You're absolutely right.  If we would have had at least one lockdown, we would have had this beat.  If the first one didn't work, we could just keep doing them until they did.  We'd be free to have cat birthday parties in the open like civilized countries.  But no, as this article clearly demonstrates, Americans have no equal when it comes to stupidity.


"But my economy!" 

I appreciate the bare amount of effort you put into your snark, but.. dude... other   countries   who   had    actual    lockdowns   are   open. 

You've sacrificed ONE YEAR in the hope of saving three weeks of profit. Hey alright. Let the adults run things now, will you?

I'm just glad we have an adult running the country now.  He'll do the right thing and shut down the country, and enforce it using martial law like trump should have done way back in February.  I mean my stupid governor only closed businesses for 3 months here.  Cant wait to vote that idiot out in a couple years.  We need the National Guard out enforcing the ban on gatherings, with special focus on cat birthday parties.  And after three weeks, we'll be back to normal.



You've been on about this same topic for almost a year now. The government has been doing nothing but closing some restaurants. Some, not all. "But my business" is not a valid excuse to kill 400,000 people. Sorry. 

If your business can't hack it in the free market, well that's too f'n bad. The government should have helped people, and not businesses. Then maybe you'd be ok.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 hours ago  

gunther_bumpass: You've been on about this same topic for almost a year now. The government has been doing nothing but closing some restaurants. Some, not all. "But my business" is not a valid excuse to kill 400,000 people. Sorry. 

If your business can't hack it in the free market, well that's too f'n bad. The government should have helped people, and not businesses. Then maybe you'd be ok.


Again, thank god we have Democrats controlling everything and you'll get all the things you wished for the past 10 months.  The people will be taken care of, allowing us to shut down everything.  I'm sure this will happen any day now.

I'm not sure how the government shutting down businesses is the free market though, but you listen to that teaching lady, so you must be right.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: gunther_bumpass: You've been on about this same topic for almost a year now. The government has been doing nothing but closing some restaurants. Some, not all. "But my business" is not a valid excuse to kill 400,000 people. Sorry. 

If your business can't hack it in the free market, well that's too f'n bad. The government should have helped people, and not businesses. Then maybe you'd be ok.

Again, thank god we have Democrats controlling everything and you'll get all the things you wished for the past 10 months.  The people will be taken care of, allowing us to shut down everything.  I'm sure this will happen any day now.

I'm not sure how the government shutting down businesses is the free market though, but you listen to that teaching lady, so you must be right.



Good heavens what a dense take. Maybe you should have saved for a rainy day.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He has a record.
 
starsrift
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: gunther_bumpass: Jeebus Saves: Americans are so childish.  The only country on the planet where people cant go three weeks without celebrating a birthday for a cat.  If we could have gone three weeks without cat birthday parties, we would have made America great again.

Very funny. Herpy-doo.

But we never had a lockdown. Let me repeat this slowly - other countries are open. They handled it properly like adults. Ask any scientist and they will tell you the same damn thing. But no, you know better than them teachin' ladies. 

400,000 dead in the US alone. In one year. The farking Axis wasn't able to manage that level of carnage. I guess we're overreacting to ask people not to go to farking Applebee's for a few weeks.

You're absolutely right.  If we would have had at least one lockdown, we would have had this beat.  If the first one didn't work, we could just keep doing them until they did.  We'd be free to have cat birthday parties in the open like civilized countries.  But no, as this article clearly demonstrates, Americans have no equal when it comes to stupidity.


I get the feeling that you think you're being sarcastic, but that's exactly what countries who have beat the 'rona did. In hindsight, the long term economic balance of a month, or even two months of lockdown would have been better for the economy than this rolling "just be careful" shiat.

You have to consider what people would have done if Covid was significantly more lethal and how all these governments who have enacted Suggestions would have behaved if there was more than the economy at risk.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The article left out the most important details. What presents did the cat get?
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Stupid cat.
 
gietmay
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: Americans are so childish.  The only country on the planet where people cant go three weeks without celebrating a birthday for a cat.  If we could have gone three weeks without cat birthday parties, we would have made America great again.


Wait. Did I miss something?

When did Chile become part of America.

Oh, I see. When you say "Americans" you're including everybody in the Americas, not just the USA.

Never mind.
 
