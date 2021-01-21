 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   The most Florida ready headline of the day, the only question is how did Naked Florida™ man steal a police car? Apparently, the door wasn't locked, that's how   (news4jax.com) divider line
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Somewhat related CSB:

A popular parking lot for people running and biking on a rail trail is also the lot the police use for their personal vehicles (and occasionally spill over for police cars). A few summers ago, I couldn't help but notice a police car in the lot....unlocked (door lock plunger was clearly up)...and a shotgun laying unsecured in the front passenger seat.

I thought about brining it to the attention of the police....or local press (they're always bored).
I also envisioned endless harassment from a disgruntled cop...and then kept going on my merry way.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Goddamn, he's been out of office for less than 36 hours and he's already naked in a stolen police car?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I just assume every "Florida Man" article with a Florida tag is about Trump now.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I'm surprised the guy didn't get shot (moving vehicles are considered weapons).
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Ishkur: I just assume every "Florida Man" article with a Florida tag is about Trump now.


I was just thinking the same thing
He is the living avatar of Florida man

/all others are just reflections of this truth
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Sasquach: Somewhat related CSB:

A popular parking lot for people running and biking on a rail trail is also the lot the police use for their personal vehicles (and occasionally spill over for police cars). A few summers ago, I couldn't help but notice a police car in the lot....unlocked (door lock plunger was clearly up)...and a shotgun laying unsecured in the front passenger seat.

I thought about brining it to the attention of the police....or local press (they're always bored).
I also envisioned endless harassment from a disgruntled cop...and then kept going on my merry way.


You missed out on a free shotgun!
 
skyotter
‘’ 14 hours ago  
They're always left running.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Meth or Bath Salts? Inquiring minds want to know!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Mr.Hawk: Meth or Bath Salts? Inquiring minds want to know!


whynotboth.jpg
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
JSO doesn't ever lock anything, considering over the years there have been many stolen cars, guns etc.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: Ishkur: I just assume every "Florida Man" article with a Florida tag is about Trump now.

I was just thinking the same thing
He is the living avatar of Florida man

/all others are just reflections of this truth


The TDS, it burns.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Sasquach: Somewhat related CSB:

A popular parking lot for people running and biking on a rail trail is also the lot the police use for their personal vehicles (and occasionally spill over for police cars). A few summers ago, I couldn't help but notice a police car in the lot....unlocked (door lock plunger was clearly up)...and a shotgun laying unsecured in the front passenger seat.

I thought about brining it to the attention of the police....or local press (they're always bored).
I also envisioned endless harassment from a disgruntled cop...and then kept going on my merry way.


Yeah, seems pretty amateur. A dude I went to HS with brought a couple of submachine guns home that then got stolen from his garage...

Old story, sorry about the quality.
CNN - Local News - Casa Grande's dirty secret - August 10, 2000
 
Poopspasm
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I mean, the article just said "Florida man" and didn't specifically rule out the idea that it was Trump, so....
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Why were there trees on I-10?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
The cop with the long gun was a little insane. He's naked and he voluntarily got on the ground. No need to aim the gun at his head and then push the muzzle of the gun into his back tough guy. Cut down on the caffeine.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Gotta commend naked dude for getting this taken care of before noon, at least.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 hours ago  

skyotter: They're always left running.


they're often left running with a sleeping law enforcement professional behind the wheel. note the popularity of tinted windows on late model prowlers.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 13 hours ago  
That happens here a lot actually. 20 years ago when I was in highschool in Gainesville, someone stole a cop car out of the Krispey Kreme parking lot, looted it, and dumped it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Came to make a "Florida man=Trump" joke. I see it's already been well-covered. Good show, fark!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 12 hours ago  
CSB.....
Went to Chipotle for takeout. Sat in the parking lot waiting for my order. Police car parks next to me.  Cop goes to order food inside. When I got out of my car, I heard the cop's engine running and realized he left his car on. For a split second, I had GTA fantasies about stealing his cruiser and joy riding
/I didn't steal his car
 
khatores
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: CSB.....
Went to Chipotle for takeout. Sat in the parking lot waiting for my order. Police car parks next to me.  Cop goes to order food inside. When I got out of my car, I heard the cop's engine running and realized he left his car on. For a split second, I had GTA fantasies about stealing his cruiser and joy riding
/I didn't steal his car


But did you think about doing it while naked?

/go big or go home
 
daffy
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sounds like an episode of the Simpsons.
 
