    Marriage, topics couples, important questions, shared bank account, Critical questions couples  
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
You're 18, right?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
y helo thar.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Its not a necessary.


There is no federal law regarding child marriage. Every state sets its own requirements.

More than 1,000 15-year-olds have been married in Missouri since 1999. Even children ages 14, 13 and 12 can marry in Missouri - it's one of 25 states with no minimum age requirement. For those 14 and younger, a judge's consent is required.

/and we say that ISIS are degenerates
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Does my cat find you acceptable?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 hours ago  
26:  You're ok with me banging your step mom, right?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"If you take something out of the microwave early, do you reset the timer when you're done or are you a rabid farking maniac?"
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Done in the headline.  No comments necessary.  Well done, Subby.
 
Trik
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 14 hours ago  
26. What edition of D&D do you play?

27. Star Trek or Star Wars?

28. Ranch  or Blue Cheese with your wings?

#26 has multiple right answers but only one truly wrong answer.
#27 has no right or wrong answer, but follow up comments may be a deal breaker.
#28 has only one right answer. Sure, choosing ranch is not a deal breaker but it does count against you.

:-D
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Can we sign a contract for, like, 10 years, and revisit it once it's up?
 
Chevello
‘’ 14 hours ago  
How many of your relatives are in jail or prison, and how many are substance abusers?
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
If we get divorced when the children are in their teens, you get them.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Water, to dip the wings and rinse off the spice.
 
bigfire
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Must include performance clauses
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Unless you are a hot chick, you will assuredly die alone.
 
anfrind
‘’ 14 hours ago  

I thought that's what Ranch was for?

/I like to dip them in sriracha
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
How soon can you pay off my credit card debt?
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Are you sure you wouldn't rather just have someone bludgeon you about the crotch and ass and take your money up front?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/One of the last times I gis'd that image, me posting this image to Fark was in the results.
//I may have a problem.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 13 hours ago  
It's spelled buttsecks, subby. I really shouldn't have to explain this.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Unfortunately for me, I see that "Are you a narcissistic sociopath?" isn't on the list...it should be though. ;)
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 hours ago  
go through the family photo albums. listen carefully for stories of mental illness, disorders, abuse, alcoholism, degenerate gambling, imprisonment, patterns of alarming things like children dying young.

two days I spent with my Mom going through family photos were among the most disturbing days of my life. unfarkingbelievable.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

You can sell D&D as a great family game.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

nah, his mom will out live him.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

So having second thoughts about marrying her now?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Osama, you done swimming?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
More that one wedding planned for last summer has been postponed indefinitely. The forming of babbies? Not so much.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Do you ever get stuck in the dryer?
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
"will you marry me?"
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

No clue. I don't touch Ranch. Or bleu cheese.

...or Mayo, ketchup, mustard, any other salad dressing...

...basically no condiments.
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Philistine.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

omg bbq: Do you ever get stuck in the dryer?


golf clap
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

We might be scarily similar.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Can I ask how things ended up that way?
Were you raised condimentless or do none of them agree with your tastes?

..... or do you have some awful farking literature that you read and now you'll share with me about how all condiments cause cancer?
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Didn't read the article. Is this about Uranus?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Debt disclosure is pretty much everything.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Luckily you made it out and are here on Fark with us normies.
 
anfrind
‘’ 13 hours ago  

It might also be some snobbery about how food should taste like itself, as became popular among many European (especially French) elites as spices became more affordable to ordinary people.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 13 hours ago  

UltimaCS: "If you take something out of the microwave early, do you reset the timer when you're done or are you a rabid farking maniac?"



I thought it was "Do you take your food out of the microwave before the timer gets to zero, or are you a farking lunatic"?
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Is your name Jon Hein by chance?
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

personally I find that food feels better in the mouth when not wrapped up with condiments.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Sorry I was not clear. What I meant was how did THHHH find their no condiment lifestyle.

When I let myself go (or when I'm biking a lot and have an extra 1500-2000 calories to come up with somewhere each day) most foods are vehicles for ranch or ketchup.  I obsess over finding the best hotdogs and buns and then putting as many over the top things on them as possible.
Then again, any time I'm eating quality food I rarely use condiments.  Like I'll fight you before I put ketchup on a steak, though while at sea I've had steaks so bad that H57 was the only option.

Just got done with a fast little ride and now I'm hungry.  I'm also a little high.  Best conversation to have ever while in that combined state.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
http://extremeburgers.com/
Fark user imageView Full Size


These people are only 3 miles down the road from me so I have inspiration close at hand.
 
DaShredda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Christ, reading these comments I'm positive everyone here has never been married or is divorced.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Or you'll find your perfect match while giving a friend a ride to D&D sessions while talking about Star Wars and Star Trek.

/CSB
//Mrs. Wombat makes excellent hot wings too.
///With blue cheese and celery sticks on the side.
 
