(NYPost)   Brooklyn hipsters are complaining that they're being gentrified out of neighborhoods they gentrified   (nypost.com) divider line
    Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Williamsburg apartment building, Apartment, East River, Williamsburg Bridge  
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
it's the CIIIIIIIIIRRRRRRRRCCLLLLE OF LIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIFE
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
That's how it works kiddos

/I will never be able to afford to live where my dad grew up because a bunch of lousy rich people moved, in tore down the regular houses and built mansions. New York is probably worse.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
There will always be someone with more money. If they don't buy your place, they will move in next door and across the way. Eventually you will wish you had sold earlier.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size


Next up, a buckle-shoed Duke.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Further proof the free market is a little faulty

Actually I mean a little stupid
 
DaShredda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
So Farkers think 24 year old hipsters from 2006 are still 24 year old hipsters in 2021?
 
Atheist Vuvuzela Marching Band
‘’ 12 hours ago  
nypost is shiat not fit to print
 
Atheist Vuvuzela Marching Band
‘’ 12 hours ago  

DaShredda: So Farkers think 24 year old hipsters from 2006 are still 24 year old hipsters in 2021?


the plutocracy has the media on auto-pilot

Watch Demolition man if you want spoilers
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
There's always The Bronx.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Atheist Vuvuzela Marching Band: DaShredda: So Farkers think 24 year old hipsters from 2006 are still 24 year old hipsters in 2021?

the plutocracy has the media on auto-pilot

Watch Demolition man if you want spoilers


Trump did say farewell with "Have a good life".... and I've seen kids do the demolition man contactless high five.

And Taco Bell bought KFC.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I live in a cool and artsy neighborhood a few thousand miles to the west, lady.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Is Randy from southpark around, He'll figure it out .
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 12 hours ago  
On behalf of all those who have been gentrified out of their own neighborhoods by hipster scum:

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 12 hours ago  
The Lofts at Kenny's Place in SoDoSoPa
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Durham nc for all its progressive policies is running into some if these issues the "we buy houses" people buying homes for like 60000 cash quick renovation and 200,000
 
illogic
‘’ 12 hours ago  
East Williamsburg?   You mean Bushwick?   The only reason East Williamsburg is a thing is because having "Williamsberg" in the neighborhood name commands a rent premium.  It's completely invented by greedy landlords.  To anyone from Brooklyn, it's called Bushwick.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 12 hours ago  
"After a year occupying a co-sharing space in a centrally located Williamsburg apartment building, the 31-year-old lawyer and student recently decided to set out for the very frontier of her adopted neighborhood."

I found the problem.  She must have more debt than 99% of people.  Get a job stop going to school.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
[I wanted] a less densely populated area with a younger crowd, a more hipster vibe and more divey bars," Rivera-Diaz said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
co-sharing space

So an apartment with roommates?
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark them and fark the Post.
 
Atheist Vuvuzela Marching Band
‘’ 12 hours ago  

American-Irish eyes: "After a year occupying a co-sharing space in a centrally located Williamsburg apartment building, the 31-year-old lawyer and student recently decided to set out for the very frontier of her adopted neighborhood."

I found the problem.  She must have more debt than 99% of people.  Get a job stop going to school.


she probably couldnt find a job because the democrats lawyer job creation machine crashed during its 4-year OS update.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Whomp whomp
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 12 hours ago  

DaShredda: So Farkers think 24 year old hipsters from 2006 are still 24 year old hipsters in 2021?


The median age for Farkers is 85 I think, so anyone not collecting a social security check is a hipster.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Atheist Vuvuzela Marching Band: American-Irish eyes: "After a year occupying a co-sharing space in a centrally located Williamsburg apartment building, the 31-year-old lawyer and student recently decided to set out for the very frontier of her adopted neighborhood."

I found the problem.  She must have more debt than 99% of people.  Get a job stop going to school.

she probably couldnt find a job because the democrats lawyer job creation machine crashed during its 4-year OS update.


Are you a one person band, or a collective?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
They should try south Brooklyn like Bath beach or Bensonhurst. I worked there in the before times and it's full of old school Italian union (and mob) guys along with lots of Chinese and South Asian immigrants. The locals take a little bit to warm up, but if you're not an asshole, they'll treat you like family. This past April, I was supposed to sign a lease for a nice second story one bedroom apartment for $1,200/mo including utilities, then the lockdown happened and then I was laid off. Whee.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

culebra: Fark them and fark the Post.


So you'd fark anything
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Karma Chameleon: DaShredda: So Farkers think 24 year old hipsters from 2006 are still 24 year old hipsters in 2021?

The median age for Farkers is 85 I think, so anyone not collecting a social security check is a hipster.


I remember Reagan, but I don't collect a Social Security check. It's good to be a hipster.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 11 hours ago  

TheDirtyNacho: e


Okay. that one stings.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Hipsters loved gentrifying before it was cool.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Make
Brooklyn
Great
Again
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I have been looking to gentrify in both Detroit AND Chicago.  Buy low and sell high, Gentlemen.  Now let's go break some eggs!
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Ragin' Asian: They should try south Brooklyn like Bath beach or Bensonhurst. I worked there in the before times and it's full of old school Italian union (and mob) guys along with lots of Chinese and South Asian immigrants. The locals take a little bit to warm up, but if you're not an asshole, they'll treat you like family. This past April, I was supposed to sign a lease for a nice second story one bedroom apartment for $1,200/mo including utilities, then the lockdown happened and then I was laid off. Whee.


That's a smokin deal.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

little big man: [I wanted] a less densely populated area with a younger crowd, a more hipster vibe and more divey bars," Rivera-Diaz said.

[Fark user image 245x187] [View Full Size image _x_]


Interesting wish list. Do those things ever exist together?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Karma Chameleon: DaShredda: So Farkers think 24 year old hipsters from 2006 are still 24 year old hipsters in 2021?

The median age for Farkers is 85 I think, so anyone not collecting a social security check is a hipster.



*hits Karma Chameleon with his walker*
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I wonder what rentals in Bay Ridge are going for now?  I had a 1br in a pre-war elevator building for $950 a month. It was rent control or subsidized cant remember which.  I was 2 blocks away from the R, Bay Ridge station. Took 45 mins to get into the city, so to far away for the hipsters I imagine. Anyway, when I lived there the Italians were getting pushed south by the Russians. 3rd Avenue had great groceries, restaurants and bars.

/This was circa 2004-2006
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Before reading the article I'm gonna just mention that I know very few people from the local 'burbs who move into these neighborhoods like Crown Heights, Bed-Stuy, Bushwick. I grew up on Long Island before my family moved to Queens but unless someone is a supervegan in a band most people that I knew from the burbs that moved to the city that can't afford Manhattan (or want to live closer to Manhattan but not in it) move to Astoria or Park Slope (this particular might be an outdated notion) or Bensonhurst or Whitestone or Inwood or something. Some of the gentrifying neighborhoods are places you saw on the local news almost nightly growing up. I understand why college kids would move there 10+ years ago but it strikes me as strange when I see super fashionable "Manhattan type" yuppies or tourists getting off at Halsey St on the J.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Where's the "Ironic" tag when you need it?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I'm working on a theory that NYC hipsters are really just kids that grew up watching the musical Rent and thought it would be awesome to live like that....minus the AIDS part.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 10 hours ago  
You know what would be really funny?  If a wealthier class of black people whose parents were forced out of their old neighborhoods due to gentrification returned and re-gentrified it.
 
mjg
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Late 90s I lived on Ainslie and Bushwick Ave, b/w Graham and Grand L train stops. 2 bedroom apt (by myself) for $350 a month.
/didn't know how good I had it.
 
vtstang66
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I RTFA, didn't see anybody complaining, plenty of people happily renting $3000 apartments in "secluded" neighborhoods in a crowded city though.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
There are vast vast swaths Baltimore you can buy cheap
 
Fissile
‘’ 10 hours ago  

mjg: Late 90s I lived on Ainslie and Bushwick Ave, b/w Graham and Grand L train stops. 2 bedroom apt (by myself) for $350 a month.
/didn't know how good I had it.


Because you didn't have it so good.   I remember when my uncle was paying $185/month for a 3 bedroom apartment in Hoboken.  Of course at that time Hoboken was a complete dump.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Fissile: mjg: Late 90s I lived on Ainslie and Bushwick Ave, b/w Graham and Grand L train stops. 2 bedroom apt (by myself) for $350 a month.
/didn't know how good I had it.

Because you didn't have it so good.   I remember when my uncle was paying $185/month for a 3 bedroom apartment in Hoboken.  Of course at that time Hoboken was a complete dump.


720 gets me all bills paid. And I've only seen hookers 3 times in the past year. Or so.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

edmo: little big man: [I wanted] a less densely populated area with a younger crowd, a more hipster vibe and more divey bars," Rivera-Diaz said.

[Fark user image 245x187] [View Full Size image _x_]

Interesting wish list. Do those things ever exist together?


Rolling my eyes at "divey bars". I have a feeling this chick has never seen a *real* dive bar. Cue the Sesame Street one-of-these-things-doesn't-belong-her​e song.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Fissile: mjg: Late 90s I lived on Ainslie and Bushwick Ave, b/w Graham and Grand L train stops. 2 bedroom apt (by myself) for $350 a month.
/didn't know how good I had it.

Because you didn't have it so good.   I remember when my uncle was paying $185/month for a 3 bedroom apartment in Hoboken.  Of course at that time Hoboken was a complete dump.


My grandfather grew up on the Lower West Side (now SoHo) and his mom's rent was like 10 bucks a month or something. Seventh floor walkup on Sullivan.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

illogic: East Williamsburg?   You mean Bushwick?   The only reason East Williamsburg is a thing is because having "Williamsberg" in the neighborhood name commands a rent premium.  It's completely invented by greedy landlords.  To anyone from Brooklyn, it's called Bushwick.


The name of your neighborhood is now whatever it says on Google Maps.

And f*ck if I know where they get those names.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 10 hours ago  

IHadMeAVision: I understand why college kids would move there 10+ years ago but it strikes me as strange when I see super fashionable "Manhattan type" yuppies or tourists getting off at Halsey St on the J.


Now that I read the article I find it hilarious that it actually uses the phrase tourists and Manhattan types.
 
