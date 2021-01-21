 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 21 is 'exact' as in: "When baking a cake from scratch, remember that you have to measure everything correctly, and that exact as a leavening agent"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
15
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Perhaps this: "When making meatballs, remember that you have to add spices, breadcrumbs, and eggs.  The exact as a binding agent to hold the meat together once cooked."
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Im_Gumby: Perhaps this: "When making meatballs, remember that you have to add spices, breadcrumbs, and eggs.  The exact as a binding agent to hold the meat together once cooked."


Oh, now I understand the headline.  Exact as a good part of a breakfast sandwich.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Humor can be leavening.  If only we had some handy around here.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
What's that subby?  You want me to post the picture of the inauguration cake I made yesterday?  OK....

Lemon with raspberry jam topped with chocolate ganache.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 17 hours ago  
STAAAAAHP
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Today's Wordsmith word of the day is unflappable.

As in, "The first pancakes Jack makes in his skillet are always unflappable."
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Subby has Ed Zachary disease.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 17 hours ago  
cooking by the book remix ft lil jon
Youtube K5tVbVu9Mkg

Classic NSFW (language).
 
scalpod
‘’ 17 hours ago  

PirateKing: Subby has Ed Zachary disease.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
onestr8
‘’ 17 hours ago  
FREE IDEA: Fark.com needs a "daily" tab for shiat like this.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
You are divorced.
How does your exact when you see each other at a party?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

onestr8: FREE IDEA: Fark.com needs a "daily" tab for shiat like this.


This pretty much IS the daily tab for shiat like this.

I drive a Rolls Canardly. It rolls down one hill, and canardly get up the next.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 hours ago  

onestr8: FREE IDEA: Fark.com needs a "daily" tab for shiat like this.


Drew could publish his own horoscopes there.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The picture of him with the british giant in his lap...

alternateending.comView Full Size
 
