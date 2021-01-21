 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1793, King Louis XVI was executed for conspiring with foreign powers. Apparently, it's not always good to be the king   (history.com) divider line
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Robot Chicken | Babar and The French Revolution | Adult Swim UK
Youtube X6OQN3XDOAw
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Those people that set up a gallows for Pence just don't have any style to them.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Thus setting up France for twenty years of dictatorship and mass murder.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

ArkPanda: Thus setting up France for twenty years of dictatorship and mass murder.


Yes, but when you've already had a thousand, what's twenty more?
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 18 hours ago  

ArkPanda: Thus setting up France for twenty years of dictatorship and mass murder.


Almost like populist, xenophobic sentiment stirred up by opportunists is a bad foundation for governing a society.

Populism: The Same shiat, But From A Different Asshole
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Not according to Tom Petty (RIP)


Tom Petty - It's Good To Be King
Youtube 2SF1iLXSQto
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Allan Sherman - You Went The Wrong Way Old King Louie
Youtube Ohom8t0O-bg
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Mel Brooks - "It's Good To Be The King"
Youtube l-2h4XnKZ3g
 
Cache
‘’ 18 hours ago  
...executed for conspiring with foreign powers.

My definition of Making America Great Again.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
e.snmc.ioView Full Size


/
e.snmc.ioView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 18 hours ago  
History channel?

I've gotten so use to the History channel showing reality tv shows, it's sort of jarring to see them with a bit of actual history.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

kabloink: History channel?

I've gotten so use to the History channel showing reality tv shows, it's sort of jarring to see them with a bit of actual history.


Twist: the "foreign powers" were aliens.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"All'ith I did'ith where seize her by le pussy"

~King Louis XV
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"I get it...I GET IT!  *I* GET IT!"
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"Conspiring with foreign powers" to try to save his monarchy and his country at the same time. But there were ... some people... who wanted to get rid of hem both. There are always those people. Like Robespierre and his cohort of maniacs, they want to execute everyone they don't like and tear down the state, and don't care that they will end up being executed themselves.
 
treesloth
‘’ 17 hours ago  
It's a shame he wasn't more headstrong.  He'll never be the head of a major corporation.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
The French Revolution is a complex subject, where a flawed monarchial system ran into economic, political, and geo-political challenges it was not well-suited to handle.  The forces that pushed for change, in turn got caught up in playing politics against each other, and wild swings of the pendulum resulted in the country seeking stability wherever it could find it.

And that in and of itself is a gross oversimplification of events.  Mike Duncan needed 54 episodes of a 30-45 minute podcast to explain it to the average history buff.  It's not a subject that lends itself well to a couple of snarky sentences in a Fark post.
 
treesloth
‘’ 17 hours ago  

UNC_Samurai: The French Revolution is a complex subject, where a flawed monarchial system ran into economic, political, and geo-political challenges it was not well-suited to handle.  The forces that pushed for change, in turn got caught up in playing politics against each other, and wild swings of the pendulum resulted in the country seeking stability wherever it could find it.

And that in and of itself is a gross oversimplification of events.  Mike Duncan needed 54 episodes of a 30-45 minute podcast to explain it to the average history buff.  It's not a subject that lends itself well to a couple of snarky sentences in a Fark post.


Kindly leave your "information" and "historical context" and "reason" at the door.  This is Fark, not your personal historica site.
 
whitroth
‘’ 17 hours ago  
So, it's going to take us two years to try and convict the Orange Hairball?
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 17 hours ago  

UNC_Samurai: The French Revolution is a complex subject, where a flawed monarchial system ran into economic, political, and geo-political challenges it was not well-suited to handle.  The forces that pushed for change, in turn got caught up in playing politics against each other, and wild swings of the pendulum resulted in the country seeking stability wherever it could find it.

And that in and of itself is a gross oversimplification of events.  Mike Duncan needed 54 episodes of a 30-45 minute podcast to explain it to the average history buff.  It's not a subject that lends itself well to a couple of snarky sentences in a Fark post.


Very true, the crown swung from the absolute power of Louis XIV to one of the worst monarchs (this side of Charles VI) in Louis XV.  Then you get Louis XVI who was nowhere near ready to reign with massive borrowing/taxes for our revolution and various economic downturns and crop failures.  It was a shiate show waiting to happen.
 
Fissile
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Tom Petty - It's Good To Be King
Youtube 2SF1iLXSQto
 
treesloth
‘’ 17 hours ago  

nyseattitude: "All'ith I did'ith where seize her by le pussy"

~King Louis XV


When one is royalty, they simply let you, no?
 
ace in your face
‘’ 17 hours ago  
He shouldn't have spent so much money helping America fight the English.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 17 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/l-2h4XnK​Z3g]


the great Luke Ski - It's Good to be the King (Run DMC Parody - Mel Brooks Tribute)
Youtube lvGrR3GF3B8
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I've always preferred Louis XIII.
 
ununcle
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Do you want  Napoleon? Because that's how you get Napoleon.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Do you know who else liked to conspire with foreign powers?
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 14 hours ago  

ArkPanda: Thus setting up France for twenty years of dictatorship and mass murder.


Now do Bautista and Castro!
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 12 hours ago  

WastrelWay: "Conspiring with foreign powers" to try to save his monarchy and his country at the same time. But there were ... some people... who wanted to get rid of hem both. There are always those people. Like Robespierre and his cohort of maniacs, they want to execute everyone they don't like and tear down the state, and don't care that they will end up being executed themselves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Moopy Mac: ArkPanda: Thus setting up France for twenty years of dictatorship and mass murder.

Now do Bautista and Castro!


Where's the "mass murder" with Castro? They even banned the death penalty.

Batista, now, and the actual *Mob*....
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Back in the day when they knew what to do with traitorous leaders.
 
