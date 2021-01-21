 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   US to join WHO-led vaccine project, although critics warn it has no chance of success if no one even know's who's leading it   (aljazeera.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I don't know...
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
OOOooooo, I didn't know Fauci had been appointed as Biden's chief medical advisor. When did that happen?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Pete Townsend unavailable?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Third base!
 
Cache
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Who is leading it doesn't matter as much as who isn't leading it anymore.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 17 hours ago  
We're really gonna take health advice from someone who hopes they die before they get old?

(speaking of old... this joke...)
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Won't get fooled again.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Wholed?  I didn't know there was a past tense for whole.
 
quickdraw
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Ambivalence: OOOooooo, I didn't know Fauci had been appointed as Biden's chief medical advisor. When did that happen?


Yesterday afternoon. :)
 
Nimbull
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I imagine a doctor of course...
Fark user imageView Full Size

... no Dr. Who might be another question all together.
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Ambivalence: OOOooooo, I didn't know Fauci had been appointed as Biden's chief medical advisor. When did that happen?


I'm going to say either today or yesterday.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Slappy Squirrel - Who's on stage
Youtube HzOzLPP5EOE
 
Animatronik
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Cache: Who is leading it doesn't matter as much as who isn't leading it anymore.


More like:

Who is leading it doesn't matter as long as WHO isn't leading it,
Because they lied with China while people died.

/The biggest casualty of 2020, on all sides, was the truth.  But we've been traveling in that direction for many years.
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

foo monkey: Ambivalence: OOOooooo, I didn't know Fauci had been appointed as Biden's chief medical advisor. When did that happen?

I'm going to say either today or yesterday.


He accepted the position in the beginning of December.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Couldn't be!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 16 hours ago  

SirMadness: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HzOzLPP5​EOE]

Rats, just a couple of minutes late.
/ "Now, that's comedy!"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 hours ago  
The US normal response to a world epidemic is to aid the less fortunate countries in quelling the damage and danger.  A vaccine or even health is momentarily not considered a trophy just for the rich.

This pandemic will show the failure of Trump's leadership everywhere in the world, and leave the US a much higher hill to climb to compete with the large non-democratic governments for a stable world.  It will cost us.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

medius: [Fark user image 780x520]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 16 hours ago  
That's good. WHO desperately needs our dues money to finance its Herculean effort of kissing China's ass.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Who are you?

I'm a Boy, Happy Jack. You Better You Bet My Generation Won't Get Fooled Again.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

BitwiseShift: The US normal response to a world epidemic is to aid the less fortunate countries in quelling the damage and danger.  A vaccine or even health is momentarily not considered a trophy just for the rich.

This pandemic will show the failure of Trump's leadership everywhere in the world, and leave the US a much higher hill to climb to compete with the large non-democratic governments for a stable world.  It will cost us.


Sorry, but I'm not going to wait for humanitarian reasons until a cryogenic distribution chain has been set up to deliver vaccines to every poor person in the world older than me.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 hours ago  

jjorsett: That's good. WHO desperately needs our dues money to finance its Herculean effort of kissing China's ass.


Awww, ain't you a good little MAGAt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 16 hours ago  
You know who subby!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

BitwiseShift: The US normal response to a world epidemic is to aid the less fortunate countries in quelling the damage and danger.  A vaccine or even health is momentarily not considered a trophy just for the rich.

This pandemic will show the failure of Trump's leadership everywhere in the world, and leave the US a much higher hill to climb to compete with the large non-democratic governments for a stable world.  It will cost us.


It will, but that damage can be healed by a few presidencies of normal diplomacy. What might not be healable is the damage done to our sphere of economic influence by the withdrawal from the TPP and our replacement by China. Those type of deals tend to only get drafted once every generation or two and so the damage will be long-lasting.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 16 hours ago  

jjorsett: That's good. WHO desperately needs our dues money to finance its Herculean effort of kissing China's ass.


Smarting your own asinine statements isn't funny.  It's pathetic.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

robodog: What might not be healable is the damage done to our sphere of economic influence by the withdrawal from the TPP and our replacement by China. Those type of deals tend to only get drafted once every generation or two and so the damage will be long-lasting.


I suspect that will come to be seen as the biggest geopolitcal blunder in America's history.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Barry McCockner: foo monkey: Ambivalence: OOOooooo, I didn't know Fauci had been appointed as Biden's chief medical advisor. When did that happen?

I'm going to say either today or yesterday.

He accepted the position in the beginning of December.


I am shocked Trump didn't fire Fauci then. Maybe he didn't know.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

FrancoFile: Third base!


Who is on first, I don't know is on third.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I'm not entirely sold on the idea that this was a particularly bad move by trump. I mean, what does the WHO actually do for the US for all that money? I think we should play a role in international charity, but if we're going to dump a lot of dollars into something, we should at least have some kind of access and influence.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 15 hours ago  
it has no chance of success if no one even know's who's leading it

Dr Who is leading it.
 
whitroth
‘’ 15 hours ago  

medius: [Fark user image 780x520]


What, you're not dead yet, traitor?
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Let Lucy keep holding that football for us.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 14 hours ago  

GallantPelham: Let Lucy keep holding that football for us.


You won't do anything about it, so shut up.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

valenumr: I'm not entirely sold on the idea that this was a particularly bad move by trump. I mean, what does the WHO actually do for the US for all that money? I think we should play a role in international charity, but if we're going to dump a lot of dollars into something, we should at least have some kind of access and influence.


Trump didn't withdraw from the WHO because the US public health community lacked sufficient influence; he withdrew because he couldn't personally dictate the entire policy and agenda of the WHO.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 13 hours ago  
We are, again.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 12 hours ago  
As long as the kids are alright then we won't get fooled again.  A lot of Trumpers are running around proclaiming "I don't want to get wise" and I can't explain to them that the song is over.  They better understand that we're not gonna take it and that sensation they feel is a lot more than just shakin all over.  There is no substitute for old red wine when it's your turn to be lucky, but if you want a real success story then you better move Heaven and Hell to make that bargain.

As far as when I'll be back I can't explain it.  I don't even know myself.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Know's half battle

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Ambivalence: OOOooooo, I didn't know Fauci had been appointed as Biden's chief medical advisor. When did that happen?


It was a while ago. I think Biden had only won the election twenty or thirty times when he announced that he was bringing Fauci back.

/in pog form
 
