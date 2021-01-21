 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Stolen ancient coins returned after thief confesses to priest, no doubt after having been forced to by the party's ranger and paladin   (aljazeera.com) divider line
23
    More: Followup, Ancient Rome, unnamed penitent, series of returns, ancient coins, Roman Empire, Greek colony, former manager of Pompeii, Italy  
•       •       •

1147 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2021 at 2:20 PM (18 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Bubble and fear, bubble and fear.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I remember a cool story from the show White Collar where at a church frequented by the Mafia a bible went missing. The bible supposedly had miraculous power. Turns out the bible was stolen by a homeless veteran who believed in its powers and needed it to cure his canine friend. In the end the mobster whose church got his bible back was so emotionally taken by the story that he paid for the dog's treatment.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I think there's a Troll involved here
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Now do the Vatican
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
That was an elfless act.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 18 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

I think I've seen this movie
 
the_sidewinder [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Finally, hell get his coins back from those pesky pirates
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 hours ago  
allthingsdnd.comView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Oh, carry on then.......
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I guess he found out how hard it would be to sell them...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I wouldn't go taking anything off an Hawaiian island either.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Failed your Charisma (Bluff) check?
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Nicodemus Archleone is apparently still at large.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Sturm and Tanis made Tasslehoff hand them over.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 18 hours ago  
JEWS CAN'T BE PALADINS

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Zone of truth comes in handy every now and then.
 
scalpod
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Adam Ant - Goody Two Shoes
Youtube o41A91X5pns
 
FarkingChas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Did the priest tell him to take both silver candlesticks instead?
 
PsyLord
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Jebus, how many stat points did that priest have in charisma?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Ancient roman coins you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size


I've got some of those.  Sadly my oldest is only 1st century.

/One of my Christmas coins.  Cleaning dirty coins is fun.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Why would the ranger care? Aren't they usually chaotic?
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 14 hours ago  
CSB... I remember that tree at Paestum, and taking basically the same photo from that angle and later thinking, nope, that photo is totally opposite of the feeling I wanted to capture because the tree minimizes the massive size of the structures, even if there is some interesting visual interplay with it. It's like Bob Ross himself planted that damn tree in the way as a red herring...
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.