 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Dank of England   (bbc.com) divider line
34
    More: Repeat, City of London, London, strong smell of cannabis, central London, Square Mile, City of London Police, basement of a commercial building, raid  
•       •       •

3382 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2021 at 4:20 PM (16 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
"Daddy, this place smells like tinkle!"

- U N C L E - M O E S -
Youtube sk_H_GlkEtc
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
If ingesting marijuana causes short term memory loss, than what does ingesting marijuana do?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I thought coke was the finance pirate drug of choice?
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: "Daddy, this place smells like tinkle!"

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sk_H_Glk​Etc]


We object to the phrase "Piss soaked hell-hole", could you instead say "pee-pee soaked heck-hole"?

Sideshow Bob: Cheerfully withdrawn!
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Man, I wonder if Brit stoners say bloke like American stoners say man all the time, man.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
So like how much is a pound, half an Adele?
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
The raid "demonstrates that City of London Police continues to actively police the Square Mile, bearing down on any crime committed here", he added.

'Aside from financial crimes, naturally. Those we cheerfully ignore.'
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"Factory"?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: If ingesting marijuana causes short term memory loss, than what does ingesting marijuana do?


What was the question?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: [Fark user image 425x637]

Wanted for questioning?


That movie any good?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Were any long guns recovered?

occ-0-1001-448.1.nflxso.netView Full Size
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Seems someone forgot to add filtering to the ventilation.
 
Cary Granite
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What, bruv?
 
kore
‘’ 15 hours ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Ken VeryBigLiar: [Fark user image 425x637]

Wanted for questioning?

That movie any good?


My opinion, yes.
 
wesmon
‘’ 15 hours ago  
It's weird that marijuana seems like the only issue where the United States is much more progressive than most of Western Europe.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 15 hours ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Ken VeryBigLiar: [Fark user image 425x637]

Wanted for questioning?

That movie any good?


Yes
Not as good as Snatch, better than Rock n Rolla, on par with Lock Stock.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
English slang:

Grass= squealer, tattletale.
Pot= Hat,. Cooking utensil. Place for a plant.
Hemp.=Part of a town or Shire name, i. e, Hempstead, Hempleton
Joint.= A large cut of meat with the bone still in it.
Ounce= A unit of measure. A member of the feline family (Archaic).
Reefer= A waterproof jacket.

So, what is the British slang for marijuana?
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 15 hours ago  

jim32rr: So like how much is a pound, half an Adele?


Here it's $1,500/lb. How is it by you?
 
tasteme
‘’ 15 hours ago  

wesmon: It's weird that marijuana seems like the only issue where the United States is much more progressive than most of Western Europe.


It's the Latino influence. By slow assimilation, they subtly convinced white people that you could make money off the shiat. Once white law-makers were meeting white business lobbyists, the game began to change. According to the Department of Revenue, Colorado made $302 million in taxes from marijuana. So naturally, the rest of our capitalist society is looking at this and licking their chops. "Progress" is made America by the next big business prospect. Everyone here in my home state of New Mexico wants in on the grow game.
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 15 hours ago  

fngoofy: thisisyourbrainonFark: Ken VeryBigLiar: [Fark user image 425x637]

Wanted for questioning?

That movie any good?

Yes
Not as good as Snatch, better than Rock n Rolla, on par with Lock Stock.


For me it's:
1. Snatch
2. Rock n Rolla
3. Lock Stock
4. The Gentlemen
All good though.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 15 hours ago  
sanfrancisco-cbslocal-com.cdn.ampproject.orgView Full Size
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Schmerd1948: English slang:

Grass= squealer, tattletale.
Pot= Hat,. Cooking utensil. Place for a plant.
Hemp.=Part of a town or Shire name, i. e, Hempstead, Hempleton
Joint.= A large cut of meat with the bone still in it.
Ounce= A unit of measure. A member of the feline family (Archaic).
Reefer= A waterproof jacket.

So, what is the British slang for marijuana?


We call it "blow" up here in the North ;)
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Schmerd1948: Hemp.=Part of a town or Shire name, i. e, Hempstead, Hempleton


I remember seeing a story in the local paper on Long Island of a kid who moved down to Florida and got suspended for wearing a shirt that said "Hempstead 516" or some such because... well, Florida teacher and administration.

The internet wasn't back then what it is now but you're a school, shouldn't you have an atlas or twenty in the library?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 hours ago  
For a moment there I thought this was about my ex-wife.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 14 hours ago  

kore: thisisyourbrainonFark: Ken VeryBigLiar: [Fark user image 425x637]

Wanted for questioning?

That movie any good?

My opinion, yes.


It's Guy Ritchie doing what he does best.  It's a well-worn path but it's a little bit innovative take.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Police arrested two people and dismantled the factory, which had its own lighting and ventilation systems.

Wow, lights and ventilation? Sounds terrifyingly cutting edge!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

skyotter: "Factory"?


It's a plant.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Next time you need more pneumatic pellet guns to defend your crops.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
it's really surreal to see this. Where I live, you just get licensed and setup your farm. You make sure you're following the law when it comes to taxes, herbicides and pesticides, and make sure you get your shiat tested by an accredited lab and you're good to go. The idea of cops getting involved in this is insane.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 9 hours ago  

skyotter: "Factory"?


Brits use weird words to describe things.
 
Negligible
‘’ 9 hours ago  
He doesn't look like your average farking horticulturalist, now does he?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's funny that the picture showcased in the article that used to be associated with cop busts will soon be associated with entrepreneurship and business.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.