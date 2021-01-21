 Skip to content
(MSN)   President Biden is already doing what Trump should've done a year ago but decided not to do   (msn.com) divider line
131
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

make me some tea: Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.


Yeah, if he had done "anything" I think he would have won easily.  It's just crazy.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"...decided not to" implies that Donnie was even aware that there were options on the table besides deny and hope that the spectre of plague passed. And once he committed to that, it wasn't a decision tree, it was just knee jerk laziness.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

hubiestubert: "...decided not to" implies that Donnie was even aware that there were options on the table besides deny and hope that the spectre of plague passed. And once he committed to that, it wasn't a decision tree, it was just knee jerk laziness.


He was aware of the options available, in fact there was even a plan drawn up, and then Trump decided it didn't help him politically since the virus was hitting blue states more than red states at the time, and didn't go forward with it.

That's the the worst part about this. It's criminal negligence.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

DarkLancelot: make me some tea: Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.

Yeah, if he had done "anything" I think he would have won easily.  It's just crazy.


I've always been of that opinion: Had Trump simply done what W. did when the SARS epidemic of 2003 was first announced, he probably gets re-elected with a healthy margin.

Instead, the five-year-old inside him decided to come out at the worst possible time.

Sidenote: Already the RW/fascist Twitteratti is trying to blame Biden for hundreds of people dying of COVID.  That farker got done told by me and suddenly fell silent.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Yanking Trump's, Ivanka's and Jared's security clearances?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 19 hours ago  

make me some tea: hubiestubert: "...decided not to" implies that Donnie was even aware that there were options on the table besides deny and hope that the spectre of plague passed. And once he committed to that, it wasn't a decision tree, it was just knee jerk laziness.

He was aware of the options available, in fact there was even a plan drawn up, and then Trump decided it didn't help him politically since the virus was hitting blue states more than red states at the time, and didn't go forward with it.

That's the the worst part about this. It's criminal negligence.


It's more like mass murder. It's like a bus full of people was headed for a cliff, and Donnie 2 Scoops said "don't do anything to help stop it because there are more Democrats than Republicans on board."
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

make me some tea: Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.


Because he didn't care what happened to other people. It's just easier to say it's no big deal and it'll magically go away some day so that's what he does. He only puts in the hard work when it benefits himself. The election tragifark is a prime example of this.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 hours ago  
But I dont want Biden to kill himself.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Flushing the White House toilets?  In D2S' defense, he had someone do that for him at Trump Tower and Mar-a-Largo.  Couldn't hire a GS to do it at the White House and they kinda got loaded up.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
As an educated guess, based on the 3K 7 day moving average and the fact that new cases peaked on Jan 8th, 60K more Americans will die in the next month. Even if Biden could magically teleport to every person in America and vaccinate them today, that won't change.

If some republican tells you this is Biden's fault, hurt them.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

make me some tea: Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.


Simple, Trump's a sociopath and doesn't care if anyone else lives or dies as long as he gets attention.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Ambivalence: make me some tea: Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.

Because he didn't care what happened to other people. It's just easier to say it's no big deal and it'll magically go away some day so that's what he does. He only puts in the hard work when it benefits himself. The election tragifark is a prime example of this.


Bingo. It didn't directly and instantly benefit Trump. Therefore he literally could not understand it.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
shorn the scrotum?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 19 hours ago  

DarkLancelot: make me some tea: Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.

Yeah, if he had done "anything" I think he would have won easily.  It's just crazy.


It's the result of a series of stupid decisions. Trump started bragging about the economy. This is dumb because the President doesn't really control the economy so unpredictable events can change the economy no matter what the President does. One of those events happened, a pandemic. Trump thought that to save the economy he had to convince people to ignore the pandemic. This was very stupid because the effects of the pandemic were very obvious. But he forged ahead anyway because he wasn't smart enough to come up with an alternative.

So Trump and conservatives in general are now trapped in this box where they have to pretend the pandemic isn't a pandemic. If they don't they have to admit Trump was a bad President and they were idiots for putting their trust in Trump. So you can see why America is doing so poorly with controlling the virus. Because conservatives are bad at processing reality.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

make me some tea: Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.


When it first hit, it hit NYC and California.  2 places he wanted to "hurt".  He proclaimed it overblown and nothing to worry about.

Once he sets a path, thats the path.  Veering or backtracking is NOT how a narcissist works.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I don't know about this planned coordinated properly researched actions based on the work of scientists and production efficiency experts...

Wouldn't it just be better to have a petulant man baby just kind of wing it based on ego and hate of "unworthy" people?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
so the mask mandate is only "on federal properties"?

don't real countries have "everywhere outside your home" mask mandates? for a year now?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 19 hours ago  
It directs the CDC to publish a dashboard showing Covid-19 cases at the county level, "so that Americans can gauge the level of transmission in their own communities to make their own informed choices," the plan says.

images.wsj.netView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Ambivalence: make me some tea: Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.

Because he didn't care what happened to other people. It's just easier to say it's no big deal and it'll magically go away some day so that's what he does. He only puts in the hard work when it benefits himself. The election tragifark is a prime example of this.


Right. Imagine if he'd put forth the kind of effort toward COVID that he'd put toward trying to overturn the election? He could've thrown all the spaghetti at the wall and I would've praised him for that.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

luna1580: so the mask mandate is only "on federal properties"?

don't real countries have "everywhere outside your home" mask mandates? for a year now?


It's a matter of staying within, what's legal by executive order.  They can expand this to something more reasonable with legislation, which they'll no doubt work towards.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I'm glad 'stuff' is being done, but some of this is more about looking like we are doing something than about doing something.

Under his orders, you can still travel. You can still gather. You can have a party if you want. You can run your bar if you want to. You can gather 2,000 kids into the gym for an assembly. If you have a minimum wage job at a restaurant that requires you to interact with people all day, every day, or go bankrupt...you still get no viable option or solution, except go to work and hope you don't die.

I mean, I think it's a solid 3/10.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Oh. Wow. None that sounds like USSR arrived over night. I was told JOE would seal us all in our homes and take over and end all States rights. WTF? I feel cheated.
/S.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

thatboyoverthere: Ambivalence: make me some tea: Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.

Because he didn't care what happened to other people. It's just easier to say it's no big deal and it'll magically go away some day so that's what he does. He only puts in the hard work when it benefits himself. The election tragifark is a prime example of this.

Bingo. It didn't directly and instantly benefit Trump. Therefore he literally could not understand it.


What's weird is that it DID benefit him politically. He could've redeemed himself entirely by just doing stuff that was needed. Or standing aside and letting the smart people run the show and sign off on what they recommended and take credit for it. Super easy.

He really didn't have any political skills at all.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 19 hours ago  
President Useless Asshole should go to prison for what he did in 2020 alone, much less all the other farkery.

He's a farking criminal, he deliberately farked up the response.

If he'd done NOTHING, we'd be better off now.

HE MADE IT WORSE ON PURPOSE. People are dead because of him, and for no reason other than stupid political bullshiat.

Keep waiting for people in the "liberal" media to say any of this. I guess I'm gonna be waiting awhile.
 
Catapultem_Habeo
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Jesus it's refreshing to have adults in charge again.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

make me some tea: Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.


He doesn't care. It's really that simple. Plus he's really, really dumb.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

luna1580: so the mask mandate is only "on federal properties"?

don't real countries have "everywhere outside your home" mask mandates? for a year now?


POTUS only has power to mandate masks on federal property and interstate commerce.

He does however have leverage to push states to implement their own mandates and I expect he will use it.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 19 hours ago  
So, no relief for those laid off like we got in Canada?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Yesterday an average of 3 people died every minute from covid  .. Wear a mask if you have to go out  , stay home if possible ..
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 hours ago  

make me some tea: Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.


He was doing what he was told to do by Republicans.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark_Guy_Rob:
I mean, I think it's a solid 3/10.

He's been president for a day. Literally, like, 25 hours or something like that.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 19 hours ago  

make me some tea: Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.


Do you not remember the articles on this?  Kushner and Trump talked extensively about it, and they concluded that it was hurting blue states and cities more than his "base", so he was fine with it.  When things got bad, he couldn't backpedal without looking "weak", so he had to keep up the claim that it wasn't that bad and that anyone who said differently was pushing a panic and a hoax.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

make me some tea: Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.


Trump was literally the worst person in the country to be President. Proceed from there.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

waxbeans: Oh. Wow. None that sounds like USSR arrived over night. I was told JOE would seal us all in our homes and take over and end all States rights. WTF? I feel cheated.
/S.


Some MIB showed up last night and took my guns. Then they told me to be packed and ready to leave in two weeks as my suburban neighborhood has been eminent domained by Biden and there are poor people waiting to move into their free new homes.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 19 hours ago  

olapbill: shorn the scrotum?


I hear it's breath taking.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
We all asked for an adult.

Look. An adult.
 
wademh
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Here's an idea. Nursing students and Medical students can be offered accelerated straining in giving vaccinations and monitoring vaccine recipients for the 15 minutes to watch for adverse allergic reactions. And in return for their efforts to help, they will be provided credit against student loan debt.

Similarly, Docs and Nurses (and pharmacists) who have student loan debt can sign on for more programs to increase staffing at vaccination centers, and hopefully in mobile clinics.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I'm glad 'stuff' is being done, but some of this is more about looking like we are doing something than about doing something.

Under his orders, you can still travel. You can still gather. You can have a party if you want. You can run your bar if you want to. You can gather 2,000 kids into the gym for an assembly. If you have a minimum wage job at a restaurant that requires you to interact with people all day, every day, or go bankrupt...you still get no viable option or solution, except go to work and hope you don't die.

I mean, I think it's a solid 3/10.


You're not wrong, although I'd bump it up to more like 7/10. My guess is that 1. He really doesn't have to power to order and enforce a full lockdown and 2. Pretty sure the anti-maskers would go even more batshiat insane if he did and 3. It is only the first day. For the first day, that was a pretty comprehensive list of stuff to focus on.

A 30-60 day massive lockdown requires some preparation (like making sure everyone has enough food and TP, legal enforcement mechanisms, convincing the vast majority of people that it's the right thing to do so they do it voluntarily) and financial support for many, many people. That's gonna require Congressional action.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 19 hours ago  
The Trump administration was only for checks and balances.

Checks for the orange one's campaign and his bank balance.

No money or power to be gained by saving someone else.

New pres has done more to combat the pandemic in 2 days than Cheetolini did in a year.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

luna1580: so the mask mandate is only "on federal properties"?

don't real countries have "everywhere outside your home" mask mandates? for a year now?


You can't do that with an executive order. In fact, you probably couldn't do it at all under a Federal law based on the Conatitution. You'd need states to do that.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: So, no relief for those laid off like we got in Canada?


That takes legislation. He doesn't get to just issue a royal degree and have it done. He has proposed a massive increase in unemployment benefits, government paid sick time, a raise of the minimum wage, and expanded direct payments to all Americans but all of that needs to be voted on in Congress.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 18 hours ago  

make me some tea: Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.


Admitting the virus exists went against his personal strategy of pretending it has no consequences.

In short, we were punished by a stupid, selfish man, many of us are dead, and the rest of us all poorer for it.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I'm glad 'stuff' is being done, but some of this is more about looking like we are doing something than about doing something.

Under his orders, you can still travel. You can still gather. You can have a party if you want. You can run your bar if you want to. You can gather 2,000 kids into the gym for an assembly. If you have a minimum wage job at a restaurant that requires you to interact with people all day, every day, or go bankrupt...you still get no viable option or solution, except go to work and hope you don't die.

I mean, I think it's a solid 3/10.


Almost none of that are things he has the power to enact. Hell, almost none of that are things the Federal Government has the power to enact, as good as it would be for them to do so.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
he fixed the cable?
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

make me some tea: Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.


Trump didn't get his cut, so there was no incentive for him to do anything.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 18 hours ago  

make me some tea: Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.


If the stock market was doing well, Trump figured he was doing well.

Once the market stabilized after the original COVID shock, Trump lost interest in COVID-19 except as a political weapon for use against China and the Democrats. Simple as that.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

flamesfan: The Trump administration was only for checks and balances.

Checks for the orange one's campaign and his bank balance.

No money or power to be gained by saving someone else.

New pres has done more to combat the pandemic in 2 days than Cheetolini did in a year.


Hey now! Trump enacted a racist travel ban that only included folks he wanted to deflect blame to and didn't address the fact that the virus was already worldwide and was raging out of control in Europe.
 
victrin
‘’ 18 hours ago  

make me some tea: Why the f*ck was this so f*cking difficult for Trump?

I don't understand.


It had the FAINTEST whiff of him having to admit a misstep. Countless lives and a collapsed economy are worth inflating his ego, apparently.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Mostly empty gestures. But hey, not orange, amiright?!
 
