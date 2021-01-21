 Skip to content
(NPR)   Why you feel so guilty when you're not working. Like right now, how you're literally riddled with guilt because you're reading this headline instead of finishing that TPS Report. Admit it. You're guilt riddled. The riddles of guilt, you have them   (npr.org) divider line
87
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
"It's a problem of motivation, all right? Now, if I work my ass off and Initech ships a few extra units, I don't see another dime. So where's the motivation?.....That's my real motivation - is not to be hassled. That and the fear of losing my job, but y'know, Bob, it will only make someone work hard enough not to get fired."
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I'm eating a sandwich, that's how guilty I feel.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Pretty sure that's just indigestion.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I wouldn't say I've been missing work Bob.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
The NMR wasn't cooperating this morning, so I decided to come home and do some work here.

Step 1: Accomplished.
Step 2: I'm posting on Fark, draw your own conclusion.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Been busy all week, may have to do some work Saturday. I'm at peace with having a slow day today.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I just think of the times I'm up at 2am dealing with some work-related issue and I feel better.
 
Pinner
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Guilt? What is this emotion you people are saddled with?
Is it because Jesus? I bet it's because Jesus.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I'm doing testing all day today much like yesterday. I'm ready to kill the people that worked on migrating the data I'm testing. Plus all the other daily shiat. So no...i dont feel guilty for posting here. They half assed their part and I'm going to do a step better than them to look like i cared.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Well,yes, I am riddled with guilt but only about miscounting the number of presidents since (and including) Truman.

It's been a long week. I've run out of migraine meds and am waiting for physician to make up his/her mind about permitting me more... nine days shy of refill being available. Nurse/Assistant says she thinks they can give me some "samples".  Why, yes, I do get scintillating scotoma. How'd ya guess?  Makes if sofa king hard to read, mark, grade essays and suchas.


Hmm. I wonder if rectal UV might help? Nope. Not gonna consider it.
 
Stibium
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"Why you feel so guilty when you're not working"

<Ctrl F> puritans

"Phrase not found"

/good article though
 
We're beginning to see some signs of progress
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Pinner: What is this emotion you people are saddled with?


Having been around here for a while I would've guessed lust and/or churlishness. Guilt is surprising.
 
funkyeuph [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I have completed all of my task today.
 
Creoena
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I've never once felt guilty when not working during the pandemic when at home.  I know my job, what has to get done, and when it has to get done by.  Working from home makes me more able (and willing) to have off-hours calls, and working offhours as well.  I don't get fussed if I take some time to shovel the driveway/houseclean/visit fark/etc. as long as I'm doing my job.

Hours worked is meaningless.  Results you've produced are.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I'd feel guilty if I didn't want my company to burn to the ground and have all the upper management branded with their incompetence for all time.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 18 hours ago  
yes "guilt" thats it
all this "guilt" is crushing my productivity
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Pinner: Guilt? What is this emotion you people are saddled with?
Is it because Jesus? I bet it's because Jesus.


Us Jews were experts on guilt before Jesus was even a gleam in Mary's eye.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 18 hours ago  
While your going through your negative emotions (sucks) New York Times is trying to divide the nation yet....article on "Now Three Types of Republicans"   STFU and help...otherwise f'off....This goes to all ALL MEDIA...getting pretty old!
 
ifky
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Work day is done at 3 Just woke up from a 15 minute nap and now I'm checking fark. No guilt here.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 18 hours ago  
What is this "not working" thing?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 18 hours ago  
When was the last time you watched a movie or show and did not glance at your inbox? When was the last time you left the house without your phone? Can you eat a meal or sit for an hour without doing any work at all?

These are choices people make. Set some boundaries and get some self-discipline. Your place of employment does not give a shiat about you, and you are not the only one keeping it running. If you die, they will be fine and the ad for your replacement will drop before your obituary.

It's a shame self-worth is so tied up with career. It invariably leads to people trying to martyr themselves by sacrificing their personal lives and health. Then you have the people who always claim to be so busy because there is a pervasive mentality that if you are not overworked, you are not a good worker. It's total bullshiat.
 
argylez
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Creoena: I've never once felt guilty when not working during the pandemic when at home.  I know my job, what has to get done, and when it has to get done by.  Working from home makes me more able (and willing) to have off-hours calls, and working offhours as well.  I don't get fussed if I take some time to shovel the driveway/houseclean/visit fark/etc. as long as I'm doing my job.

Hours worked is meaningless.  Results you've produced are.


Same here.  My employer is about meeting expectations.  If anything I'm producing more from home.  I still would lurk on the fark threads on site too.

/Not guilty
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 18 hours ago  
and for all those not working....don't worry...lazy employees are still trying to pawn their work off on the productive ones
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 hours ago  
...speak for yourself....
 
oopsboom
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Karma Chameleon: When was the last time you watched a movie or show and did not glance at your inbox? When was the last time you left the house without your phone? Can you eat a meal or sit for an hour without doing any work at all?

These are choices people make. Set some boundaries and get some self-discipline. Your place of employment does not give a shiat about you, and you are not the only one keeping it running. If you die, they will be fine and the ad for your replacement will drop before your obituary.

It's a shame self-worth is so tied up with career. It invariably leads to people trying to martyr themselves by sacrificing their personal lives and health. Then you have the people who always claim to be so busy because there is a pervasive mentality that if you are not overworked, you are not a good worker. It's total bullshiat.


same.  complete nonsense.
outlook is silenced on my phone.  unless the alert system texts me or my boss calls i ignore all emails after i clock out.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Tis the calm before the storm.  I still have to have this project done by the end of January, and yet I'm still waiting on my deliverables for it so I can start.  Will that move the end date?  No.  Will I gnash my teeth about doing nothing today.  No.
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I thought I felt guilty...but then I pooped.  Much better.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Maybe partying will help
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I have a query I'm testing that takes 8 minutes to run. At least it's not timing out anymore. So I have some down time for Fark and crosswords.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I'm out of work for three weeks or so thanks to a GI infection that got froggy after I got the flu. And yeah, I DO feel guilty, because I know my boys are in the middle of a sh*tshow being shorthanded. On the other hand, there's dying of an easily fought infection. I'll feel guilty for a bit, but in the meantime, I'm going to get better and consider this time rehab.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Meh I'm waiting for primer to cure before I flood a loop. What else would I be doing?
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 18 hours ago  
There was a New Yorker cartoon some years ago: two women, one saying to the other, "I'm not married to my job, Im only dating it."

That's been my feeling about employers ever since.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Because capitalism has brainwashed you.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I don't feel guilty right now.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I get paid to be available from the neck down
As long as I document my time nobody cares what I do
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
It's not guilt, it's anxiety. My position in the company is a bellwether; if I have nothing productive to do, nobody else does either. Das no gud.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 18 hours ago  
That's why you drink while working from home. It kills the guilt.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 18 hours ago  
And then there's my uncle, who in the 1970s went around to poor Greek parishes outside Athens and offered $20 bills for religious iconographic artworks right off the walls of churches.  He never gave them back. Piece of shiat.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I gave up on guilt after my third stay in the psych ward.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Uh, no. No guilt. As a matter of fact, I'm going to go rub one out in the office restroom.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 18 hours ago  

guestguy: I thought I felt guilty...but then I pooped.  Much better.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

hubiestubert: I'm out of work for three weeks or so thanks to a GI infection


Maybe stop banging soldiers.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
What's so complicated about not doing stuff you will feel guilty about?
It's the only reason I don't murder people.
WTF?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I never feel that way.  My employer gets exactly the amount of work, in the qaulity, of what he pays for it.  Since he pays crap...
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Guilt? Is that when you break a man's neck so he doesn't have to go through life with a colostomy bag?
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 18 hours ago  

dwlah: I get paid to be available from the neck down
As long as I document my time nobody cares what I do


Ah! So don't let the clients kiss you on the mouth... good policy

I keeeeeeeeed!
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 18 hours ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 503x433]


Huh, that's how I read Fark every morning
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Remember the old days when one wanted a break and got up from their desk and walked over to Susan in data entry and and asked her if it hurt?
 
