(CNN)   Trump administration will not have signature collection to display in White House China Room due to time, cost, fact that no one cares
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
China reportedly relieved.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
"Trump most commonly opted to borrow place settings from the official Clinton china set for her White House events, the two Trump-hosted state dinners included. "

There is nothing ORIGINAL about Melania, is there?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
ground up bones of immigrant children aren't cheap apparently.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

vudukungfu: China reportedly relieved.


The Donald didn't like the phrase "Trump China" either
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I can guess the logo...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Those tariffs made importing the China from China too expensive
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Just crumple up some McDonalds wrappers and call it good.
 
Ophaelin
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Here's the Trump Table in the China Room

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I doubt cost was a concern. By some fluke, the process of creating the collection happened to be grift-proof.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 hours ago  

theteacher: "Trump most commonly opted to borrow place settings from the official Clinton china set for her White House events, the two Trump-hosted state dinners included. "

There is nothing ORIGINAL about Melania, is there?


When you're a gold-digging soft-core porn chick, who marries fat disgusting rich guys for money and status, it's hard to pretend to care about this kind of stuff.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 19 hours ago  
You mean, it all went to Mar-a-Lago in her purse?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

also, nobody wanted to have to look at this ugly pattern.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 19 hours ago  
What about his gyna collection in the Kennedy sex dungeon?  Is that still a go?
 
drogg
‘’ 19 hours ago  
You sure?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

theteacher: "Trump most commonly opted to borrow place settings from the official Clinton china set for her White House events, the two Trump-hosted state dinners included. "

There is nothing ORIGINAL about Melania, is there?


Telling whose she chose
Have we ever seen Ivanka in a blue dress?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Too busy working on the healthcare plan to have time for such trifles.
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

theteacher: "Trump most commonly opted to borrow place settings from the official Clinton china set for her White House events, the two Trump-hosted state dinners included. "

There is nothing ORIGINAL about Melania, is there?


Her thumbs? I think that's about it. Everything else has been shaved, tucked, peeled. and colored.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I assume the reasoning is either (a) THEY had to pay for it out of pocket, or (b) knowing who we're talking about, lots of gold was involved.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"China" collection? You mean "Chinet," right?
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"Trump most commonly opted to borrow place settings from the official Clinton china set for her White House events, the two Trump-hosted state dinners included."

Problem is before using them you have to wipe the servers.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Let me make sure I'm summarizing this right:

- this is not paid by the government but by a nonprofit that relies on outside donors.
- they all typically cost in the same ballpark.
- the association balked on costs in the past, where in the Bush administration they covered the basics but the extra Laura wanted was paid from the White House budget instead.
- Melania took forever, and ultimately decided on something extraordinarily priced.
- Association balked at the price.
- Donald said if you don't pay for it, then we're not getting anything.
- They didn't pay, so he pulled the plug.

This is completely believable, and summarizes Trump in a nutshell.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 hours ago  
All his signatures look like little klan rallies anyway so it's no loss.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Wait, W's was $490k, Obama's was $350k, but trumps was too expensive?  WTF were trump's going to be made out of, solid gold??

/They probably wanted solid gold.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

FarkinNortherner: Too busy working on the healthcare plan to have time for such trifles.


...so "working" is what he called farting into the resolute desk chair cushion?

"Ahhh, had to really work on that one comin out dry..."
 
Nogin Lame
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Throw in a couple packs of some of Royal Gynette's finest
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Wait, W's was $490k, Obama's was $350k, but trumps was too expensive?  WTF were trump's going to be made out of, solid gold??

/They probably wanted solid gold.


They were willing to compromise with gold dipped ones but the cost was still too high.

/would've went great with his gold toilets
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 19 hours ago  
The Covid Collection. All blood-red plates, like the White House Christmas trees their first year.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

SirMadness: You mean, it all went to Mar-a-Lago in her purse?


Trench coat like hildabeast.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quizzical
‘’ 19 hours ago  

theteacher: "Trump most commonly opted to borrow place settings from the official Clinton china set for her White House events, the two Trump-hosted state dinners included. "

There is nothing ORIGINAL about Melania, is there?


Maybe Melania did it to piss Donald off.  He was President but still had to eat off the plates that Hillary picked.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Right.  These Trump gorillas don't use china or silverware anyway.  They barely walk upright.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
the 3rd lady didn't have time to pick china patterns, she had to keep tabs on the 2 immature boys in her family, her "special" secret service detail, and still check in with vlad a few times a day!
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
This sounds like a great photoshop contest. Create Trumps signature china.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

SumoJeb: [Fark user image 850x478]


Is that person Danish?  I recognize those words!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

FarkinNortherner: Too busy working on the healthcare plan to have time for such trifles.


It should be coming any day now with his tax returns.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 19 hours ago  

UncleDirtNap: This sounds like a great photoshop contest. Create Trumps signature china.


lykki.comView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

FriarReb98: I assume the reasoning is either (a) THEY had to pay for it out of pocket, or (b) knowing who we're talking about, lots of gold was involved.


The White House Historical Society would have paid for it if it was under $600k.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Begoggle: theteacher: "Trump most commonly opted to borrow place settings from the official Clinton china set for her White House events, the two Trump-hosted state dinners included. "

There is nothing ORIGINAL about Melania, is there?

When you're a gold-digging soft-core porn chick, who marries fat disgusting rich guys for money and status, it's hard to pretend to care about this kind of stuff.


I'm trying to figure out how many state dinners the Trump administration actually had, at least that would've required china & silverware. Wikipedia says he had just two in four years, so I guess the times I heard Trump rewarding someone with a Big Mac meal didn't actually count.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Ophaelin: Here's the Trump Table in the China Room

[Fark user image 634x842]


used to carpool to work every day, and there was always a car when we arrived in the parking lot that was full of so many McDonalds wrappers , cups, fry containers etc, the pile was up to the glove box in front, basically there was a space for a person to squeeze into the driver seat, but otherwise it was a 2-3 foot thick garbage pile.

took about a year to figure out who it belonged to...wasn't a human whale as assumed, but a dude who had TBI in an auto accident and afterwards went totally frootloops.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

UncleDirtNap: This sounds like a great photoshop contest. Create Trumps signature china.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
In other news, I was this many days old when I learned the White House has an official China Room and each administration gets to design their own.

Will President Biden's have the Trans AM logo subtly incorporated?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

FormlessOne: Begoggle: theteacher: "Trump most commonly opted to borrow place settings from the official Clinton china set for her White House events, the two Trump-hosted state dinners included. "

There is nothing ORIGINAL about Melania, is there?

When you're a gold-digging soft-core porn chick, who marries fat disgusting rich guys for money and status, it's hard to pretend to care about this kind of stuff.

I'm trying to figure out how many state dinners the Trump administration actually had, at least that would've required china & silverware. Wikipedia says he had just two in four years, so I guess the times I heard Trump rewarding someone with a Big Mac meal didn't actually count.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Am I reading this right, there's a pattern commissioned by the Washingtons?
I would actually like to see that in person.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Eh, the less evidence we leave in the WH for future generations to know he was there the better.

Can we refuse the hanging of his portrait?
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 19 hours ago  

EL EM: I doubt cost was a concern. By some fluke, the process of creating the collection happened to be grift-proof.


I could totally believe cost. Obama came in just under $400,000.  W's was closer to $500,000.  I could easily imagine the Trumps coming up with 24 karat gold inlays and such that drove the budget to $1.2 million, and the non-profit association said, "uh, thanks, but that's a little pricey for us. Could you either come up with the difference, or come up with a new design?"  With the answers being: "Of f*cking course not! And, no, if we can't have that exact setting, then we really don't care, do you?"
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 19 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I can guess the logo...

[Fark user image 850x850]


I would love to have plates like that!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I'm sure the Franklin Mint will step up. If not, there's always these:

Alyssa Milano Presents Donald Trump Commemorative Plates
Youtube or1sUU6rkrc
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

UncleDirtNap: This sounds like a great photoshop contest. Create Trumps signature china.



Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: EL EM: I doubt cost was a concern. By some fluke, the process of creating the collection happened to be grift-proof.

I could totally believe cost. Obama came in just under $400,000.  W's was closer to $500,000.  I could easily imagine the Trumps coming up with 24 karat gold inlays and such that drove the budget to $1.2 million, and the non-profit association said, "uh, thanks, but that's a little pricey for us. Could you either come up with the difference, or come up with a new design?"  With the answers being: "Of f*cking course not! And, no, if we can't have that exact setting, then we really don't care, do you?"


This.

Melania probably wanted something so breathtakingly hideous, it's just as well they never paid for it.
 
