(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Shartlesville, Pa: Nearly 70,000 chickens destroyed in a fire. This is a repeat from 2015 and 2019. You aren't here to raise chickens, are you? Also great town name   (wjactv.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Pennsylvania farm, chickens, State College, Pennsylvania, fire  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Never trust a fart in Shartlesville, folks.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Why didn't the chickens just cross the road?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Never trust a fart in Shartlesville, folks.


It's always fowl.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 15 hours ago  
"Shartle" sounds like what you do when someone scares the shiat out of you.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 15 hours ago  
... Oh Shart!
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I hope they were able to squeeze one or two out before it was too late.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Maybe they can use the insurance money to save Roadside America!  I know...I know...
 
swankywanky
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Look at none of those chickens!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
venton
‘’ 15 hours ago  
The fire department had to call in reinforcements of mac & cheese and barbecue sauce.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I shartled.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I giggle like a child every time I see a sign for that town when I'm out driving around.
 
jm105 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
The farmers in question:
Brent Spiner in the role that made him famous.
Youtube jrLvtoKZfxY
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 15 hours ago  

GranoblasticMan: "Shartle" sounds like what you do when someone scares the shiat out of you.


I think it's refers more to the person doing the scaring.
"Don't just sneak up on people like that!  You shartled me!"
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Now I want hot wings.
 
shaggai
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Every time I passed though that town on I78, I always said out loud "Who sharted, y'all."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I bet BLM did this!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 15 hours ago  
70,000.00 chickens destroyed and you people are making fart noises.
just imagine how upset the Republican party is going to be when they hear about this.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 15 hours ago  
"This was the third fire at the farm in recent years. A fire in 2019 claimed the lives of more than 37,000 chickens and a fire in 2015 destroyed an empty barn.
A fire marshal was expected to investigate the cause of the latest blaze."

I'm sure his insurance would like to know as well.
 
SumFrequency [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Why didn't the chickens just cross the road?


Because they're dumb.

Have 7 of them, can confirm.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: "This was the third fire at the farm in recent years. A fire in 2019 claimed the lives of more than 37,000 chickens and a fire in 2015 destroyed an empty barn.
A fire marshal was expected to investigate the cause of the latest blaze."

I'm sure his insurance would like to know as well.


Maybe the farmer's electrician used to work at a British car company.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I don't know why a WJAC news story about this is marked as local since Johnstown is waaaaaaay across the state from where this happened and was reported on by 69 News as seen here
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 15 hours ago  

venton: The fire department had to call in reinforcements of mac & cheese and barbecue sauce.


Beat me to it.
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 hours ago  
cdn.cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I used to drive past the highway sign for Shartlesville on a regular basis. Chuckled every time.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Nick Nostril: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: "This was the third fire at the farm in recent years. A fire in 2019 claimed the lives of more than 37,000 chickens and a fire in 2015 destroyed an empty barn.
A fire marshal was expected to investigate the cause of the latest blaze."

I'm sure his insurance would like to know as well.

Maybe the farmer's electrician used to work at a British car company.


Town has been tainted; needs it cleansed.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Sounds like a delicious fire!
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
jimpoz
‘’ 14 hours ago  
First Roadside America closing, and now this.
 
palelizard
‘’ 14 hours ago  

dodecahedron: markie_farkie: Never trust a fart in Shartlesville, folks.

It's always fowl.


What are you talking about? I bet it smelled delicious.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 14 hours ago  
If I was their insurance company I'd be taking a hard look at their insurance agent.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Subby says destroyed.  I say Walmart Ready to go Rotisserie.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

SumFrequency: Al Roker's Forecast: Why didn't the chickens just cross the road?

Because they're dumb.

Have 7 of them, can confirm.


this is true.  Chickens are some of the dumbest birds on the planet.  They have no sense of self preservation.  I can only imagine why that might be.  You'd think after 6000 years of genetic tinkering we'd have done a better job.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

TrashcanMan: I don't know why a WJAC news story about this is marked as local since Johnstown is waaaaaaay across the state from where this happened and was reported on by 69 News as seen here


Wjac is still in denial of the Nov elections, and the January recount.
And the inaugaratuon.
They stealing fluff pieces from all over.

Wouldn't want to offend their viewers with the truth..


Or up to date news.

Or a website that isn't a fly trap for ads, bots, and clickbait.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Well, it was originally just Startlesville, but...
 
ansius
‘’ 12 hours ago  
It used to be called Le Shartsville but they had a lysdexic sign writer.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Spartapuss: [i.pinimg.com image 355x236]


Username one letter away from checking out.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
And now, from Liverpool England...

The fantastic new guitar pop combo...

THE SHARTLES!
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: And now, from Liverpool England...

The fantastic new guitar pop combo...

THE SHARTLES!


A "guitar pop" band best known for wind instruments.
 
Ishidan
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GranoblasticMan: "Shartle" sounds like what you do when someone scares the shiat out of you.


A gambled and lost with follow through.
 
Ishidan
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: SumFrequency: Al Roker's Forecast: Why didn't the chickens just cross the road?

Because they're dumb.

Have 7 of them, can confirm.

this is true.  Chickens are some of the dumbest birds on the planet.  They have no sense of self preservation.  I can only imagine why that might be.  You'd think after 6000 years of genetic tinkering we'd have done a better job.


What the hell did you think we were tinkering FOR?

Damn right chicken breeders selected for fat and stupid.  Last thing you want is livestock that outnumbers you a thousand to one and then suddenly figures out your long term plan is to eat them.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get out of the chicken business and move into souvenirs. That town's name is a license to print money, or at least postcards
 
