(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Primitives and Pete Shelley, and a killer 80's live set. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #185. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
45
    More: Live  
•       •       •

219 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 21 Jan 2021 at 12:30 PM (20 hours ago)



45 Comments
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Hello there.
I presume some dancing is on the menu?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Pista: Hello there.
I presume some dancing is on the menu?


we have been known to dance on the show, yes.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Standing by...
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello there.
I presume some dancing is on the menu?

we have been known to dance on the show, yes.


pics or it didn't happen
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I'm here today!! My sleep schedule has been farked, so I somehow missed the last 2 shows. Including FLA on Tuesday dammit :(
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello there.
I presume some dancing is on the menu?

we have been known to dance on the show, yes.

pics or it didn't happen


you'll have to check with pista, he's the pic guru
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

djslowdive: I'm here today!! My sleep schedule has been farked, so I somehow missed the last 2 shows. Including FLA on Tuesday dammit :(


and new gary numan
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello there.
I presume some dancing is on the menu?

we have been known to dance on the show, yes.

pics or it didn't happen

you'll have to check with pista, he's the pic guru


How to dance Goth (2019 redux)
Youtube lBeVcVn-FyM
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello there.
I presume some dancing is on the menu?

we have been known to dance on the show, yes.

pics or it didn't happen

you'll have to check with pista, he's the pic guru

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lBeVcVn-​FyM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


unless that contains footage of bath goth dance party, it is invalid.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
quoth the expert: "i dunno tv sizes"
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: I'm here today!! My sleep schedule has been farked, so I somehow missed the last 2 shows. Including FLA on Tuesday dammit :(

and new gary numan


That too! I need to pre-order that album!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I'm really going to have to investigate this album over the weekend
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
has there been a chord change yet?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
This I, Ludicrous track is sensational
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"Boys like me too"

Yes Dale. That's quite true
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Pista: "Boys like me too"

Yes Dale. That's quite true


oh yes. yes it is.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
OMG OMD!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

NeoMoxie: OMG OMD!


and a song that's not "if you farking leave"
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Dancing shoes
sleek-mag.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I farking love this record
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Hey, I can listen over my lunch hour at my desk; but I can't access Twitter/FB/etc. from my work desktop.
Any chance a playlist can be posted here?
Thanks in any case, love the show!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Nesher: Hey, I can listen over my lunch hour at my desk; but I can't access Twitter/FB/etc. from my work desktop.
Any chance a playlist can be posted here?
Thanks in any case, love the show!


glad to have you on board. we post a YouTube playlist after the show on the twitters (so you can listen later), and we also post a text only playlist here in the thread.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Nesher: Hey, I can listen over my lunch hour at my desk; but I can't access Twitter/FB/etc. from my work desktop.
Any chance a playlist can be posted here?
Thanks in any case, love the show!


Playlist always gets posted in this thread :)
 
xebec
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I never knew there was a vid for this until a few weeks ago...thanks Farker who posted it!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
The Nephs!

*goth mode*
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I adore this guitar howl
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Pista: The Nephs!

*goth mode*


I love goth mode!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

djslowdive: Pista: The Nephs!

*goth mode*

I love goth mode!


that's because you have excellent taste
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Can't help thinking Rose Of Sharon has slightly nicked the drum riff from She's Lost Control
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Gimme big mac. Gimme fries to go
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
This has got some truly brilliant samples.
It's got an Osmond's sample for crying out loud

lol
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Pista: This has got some truly brilliant samples.
It's got an Osmond's sample for crying out loud

lol


nothing will ever compare to paul's boutique though. i can listen to that forever and still find something new.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Pista: This has got some truly brilliant samples.
It's got an Osmond's sample for crying out loud

lol


And a Stooges bassline unless I'm mistaken
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: This has got some truly brilliant samples.
It's got an Osmond's sample for crying out loud

lol

And a Stooges bassline unless I'm mistaken


they sampled "i wanna be your dog"
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: This has got some truly brilliant samples.
It's got an Osmond's sample for crying out loud

lol

And a Stooges bassline unless I'm mistaken


& The Creatures' Right Now at the beginning
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
We're all gonna die


again
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
It's a shame the song got interrupted
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Thanks for another great show!

As mentioned earlier, the text-only Playlist

The Raft - Hold Back The World (shorediverecords.bandcamp.com)
Alan Vega - Jukebox Babe
I, Ludicrous - My Baby's Got Jetlag
The Wedding Present - My Favourite Dress
Missing Persons - Windows [Live in 1981]
Missing Persons - I Like Boys [Live in 1981]
Missing Persons - Here And Now [Live in 1981]
Missing Persons - Walking In L.A. [Live in 1981]
Poeme Electronique - Follow
OMD - Tesla Girls [Razormaid! mix]
Insect Guide - Alone (insectguide.bandcamp.com)
Nik Kershaw - Wouldn't It Be Good
Pete Shelley - Homosapien
Fields Of The Nephilim - Volcane (Mr. Jealousy Has Returned)
Topographies - Pink Thoughts
Topographies - Rose Of Sharon (topographies.bandcamp.com)
The Primitives - We Found A Way To The Sun
Pop Will Eat Itself - Def Con One
Sea Salt - Care (seasalt.bandcamp.com)
Endgames - First-Last-For Everything
Iko - Subway 49
Talk Talk - Such A Shame

/I heard one of those songs before
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
thanks as always for that.

/i am going to guess you've heard more than one of those before.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
alright you lot, thanks as always for listening. don't forget to check the twitters for the YT playlist later. be safe!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Thank you again.
Still blown away by Insect Guide & have it on my headphones right now.
Have a great weekend everyone. See you next week
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Pista: ultraluzer: Pista: This has got some truly brilliant samples.
It's got an Osmond's sample for crying out loud

lol

And a Stooges bassline unless I'm mistaken

& The Creatures' Right Now at the beginning


You scared me. I would've cried if I'd missed Right Now because I had to go to work
 
