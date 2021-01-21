 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Meet the Vermont craftswoman who knitted Bernie's Sanders's mittens   (jewishinsider.com) divider line
76
•       •       •

moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
............do I have to? What is this, pinterest?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 hours ago  

moothemagiccow: ............do I have to? What is this, pinterest?


It's Vermont which is how the world was before crafting became anathema to the culture and eventually cycled back in to fashion with Pinterest.  Know how 80's fashion came back in the 2010s?  It's like that, except Vermont is still in the 80s.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Good, an excuse to share the greatest .gif ever created. ;)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
This is what Vermonters are actually like.  It makes Vermont seem like a caricature of itself, sure, but I miss the genuineness of its inhabitants, that "Just doing what little I can to make this world a better place" attitude.  We could use a lot more of it in this country right now.
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
>"I'm flattered that they want them, but there are lots of people on Etsy who sell them and hopefully people will get some business from them," she said. "But I'm not going to quit my day job. I am a second grade teacher, and I'm a mom, and all that keeps me really busy."

OMG.. She's wonderful.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
In before pissy attitude from th-... oh for crying out loud, really? Already?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 11 hours ago  

austerity101: This is what Vermonters are actually like.  It makes Vermont seem like a caricature of itself, sure, but I miss the genuineness of its inhabitants, that "Just doing what little I can to make this world a better place" attitude.  We could use a lot more of it in this country right now.


"How do you get people to help you? You can't get there alone. People have to help you and I do believe in karma. I believe in paybacks. You get people to help you by telling the truth; by being earnest. I'll take an earnest person over a hip person every day, because hip is short-term, earnest is long term. Earnestness is highly underestimated. It comes from the core, while hip is trying to impress you with the surface." -- Randy Pausch
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
If she added hats like this to her repertoire she could quit her day job.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Rarely has there been a Farkier tale than this.
 
thiefofdreams [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Not to be that guy, but...*sliding my glasses up my nose*

Knitting is knotting two pieces of yarn together to form clothing.

She appears to just cut up winter fleece and sew it back together. That is not knitting.

I have a daughter that crochets. I still have a crochet hook stuck in my from the last time I accidently called it knitting.

Just a psa from the father/husband of crafty women.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It's Always Sunny - Kitten Mittens
Youtube 22O6Nmjt-mw
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Really?  This gets greened?
 
hodgemann
‘’ 11 hours ago  
"I hate to disappoint people, but the mittens, they're one-of-a-kind and they're unique and sometimes in this world, you just can't get everything you want."

She's a national treasure.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
They'll go great with my Che t-shirt.
 
vrax
‘’ 11 hours ago  

austerity101: This is what Vermonters are actually like.  It makes Vermont seem like a caricature of itself, sure, but I miss the genuineness of its inhabitants, that "Just doing what little I can to make this world a better place" attitude.  We could use a lot more of it in this country right now.


Hey, look I knitted you something too...
Fark user imageView Full Size


:)
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

theknuckler_33: Really?  This gets greened?

"Still, in the unassuming manner of her political hero, Ellis sought to deflect attention from her mittens and instead drew attention to the historic nature of Wednesday's inauguration.

"I've tried not to let all of the mitten business overshadow the gloriousness of sitting with my five-year-old daughter and my partner and watching the first woman be sworn in as vice president," she told JI. "That's amazing. I had to wait four decades for that, and my daughter didn't even have to wait one. So that really is the true star of the day.""


omg truly the worst human interest story ever
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Only the penitent man will pass Medicare For All.

Also, here's something that I'd written in 2016: "Bernie Sanders, the simplest grail, gives us life; Donald Trump, the flashiest grail, takes life from us."
 
thiefofdreams [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

theknuckler_33: Really?  This gets greened?


Look the mods only have so many Bernie stories to try and get a fight going between the progressives and the libs and bernie is one of the only few wedges they think they have left, so cut them a break.

Covid has been hard on the meaningless headline quota.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I haven't read anything this wholesome on the politics tab in over 4 years and I can barely contain myself.

This article may oddly have been the shot in the arm I needed to wake up to the post Trump era.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 11 hours ago  

what the cat dragged in: [YouTube video: It's Always Sunny - Kitten Mittens]


You'll be smitten...
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
"As a teacher, I'm a fan and I agree with his politics."

.
You and every teacher everywhere.
 
advex101
‘’ 10 hours ago  

BeesNuts: I haven't read anything this wholesome on the politics tab in over 4 years and I can barely contain myself.

This article may oddly have been the shot in the arm I needed to wake up to the post Trump era.


Behold the magic of Joe Biden.  President for a day and a half and this is on the Fark politics tab.  Thanks Joe.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

thiefofdreams: Not to be that guy, but...*sliding my glasses up my nose*

Knitting is knotting two pieces of yarn together to form clothing.

She appears to just cut up winter fleece and sew it back together. That is not knitting.

I have a daughter that crochets. I still have a crochet hook stuck in my from the last time I accidently called it knitting.

Just a psa from the father/husband of crafty women.


I was hoping somebody would note this. I didn't want to be "that guy".
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Igor Jakovsky: what the cat dragged in: [YouTube video: It's Always Sunny - Kitten Mittens]

You'll be smitten...


Username and all.  That Kitten Mittons "ad" may be my favorite little bit they did.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I wonder what they're talking about?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

thiefofdreams: Not to be that guy, but...*sliding my glasses up my nose*

Knitting is knotting two pieces of yarn together to form clothing.

She appears to just cut up winter fleece and sew it back together. That is not knitting.

I have a daughter that crochets. I still have a crochet hook stuck in my from the last time I accidently called it knitting.

Just a psa from the father/husband of crafty women.


And for what it's worth, much of the fabric she used is likely knitted. The underwear you have on right now is likely made from a knitted fabric too.

I am "that guy".
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bith Set Me Up: austerity101: This is what Vermonters are actually like.  It makes Vermont seem like a caricature of itself, sure, but I miss the genuineness of its inhabitants, that "Just doing what little I can to make this world a better place" attitude.  We could use a lot more of it in this country right now.

"How do you get people to help you? You can't get there alone. People have to help you and I do believe in karma. I believe in paybacks. You get people to help you by telling the truth; by being earnest. I'll take an earnest person over a hip person every day, because hip is short-term, earnest is long term. Earnestness is highly underestimated. It comes from the core, while hip is trying to impress you with the surface." -- Randy Pausch


This is why we'll never have Bernie for POTUS.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

theknuckler_33: Really?  This gets greened?


You'll get over it.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

theknuckler_33: Really?  This gets greened?


Or maybe you won't, but the rest of us will get over that you're so disappointed.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thiefofdreams [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: thiefofdreams: Not to be that guy, but...*sliding my glasses up my nose*

Knitting is knotting two pieces of yarn together to form clothing.

She appears to just cut up winter fleece and sew it back together. That is not knitting.

I have a daughter that crochets. I still have a crochet hook stuck in my from the last time I accidently called it knitting.

Just a psa from the father/husband of crafty women.

And for what it's worth, much of the fabric she used is likely knitted. The underwear you have on right now is likely made from a knitted fabric too.

I am "that guy".


Umm what underwear?

I am "that guy"
 
thiefofdreams [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: And for what it's worth, much of the fabric she used is likely knitted.


Also we call those quilted mittens. :P

"that guy" face off GO!

lol
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

thiefofdreams: TwowheelinTim: thiefofdreams: Not to be that guy, but...*sliding my glasses up my nose*

Knitting is knotting two pieces of yarn together to form clothing.

She appears to just cut up winter fleece and sew it back together. That is not knitting.

I have a daughter that crochets. I still have a crochet hook stuck in my from the last time I accidently called it knitting.

Just a psa from the father/husband of crafty women.

And for what it's worth, much of the fabric she used is likely knitted. The underwear you have on right now is likely made from a knitted fabric too.

I am "that guy".

Umm what underwear?

I am "that guy"


I had a feeling that would come up sooner or later. You did not disappoint.
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I am surprised I have not seen Bernie as the cat that woman was yelling at in last years pop-meme.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

thiefofdreams: TwowheelinTim: And for what it's worth, much of the fabric she used is likely knitted.

Also we call those quilted mittens. :P

"that guy" face off GO!

lol


Oh I won't argue that. You can quilt with both knit or woven fabrics.
 
joenofark
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Kudos to the reporter who generated 16 paragraphs from that story. That's called working with what you've got.
 
Shryke
‘’ 10 hours ago  

gameshowhost: theknuckler_33: Really?  This gets greened?

"Still, in the unassuming manner of her political hero, Ellis sought to deflect attention from her mittens and instead drew attention to the historic nature of Wednesday's inauguration.

"I've tried not to let all of the mitten business overshadow the gloriousness of sitting with my five-year-old daughter and my partner and watching the first woman be sworn in as vice president," she told JI. "That's amazing. I had to wait four decades for that, and my daughter didn't even have to wait one. So that really is the true star of the day.""

omg truly the worst human interest story ever


Jesus. It's not funny in the least. Just another glaring example of Fark devolving in to another D.U.-type lefty shthole.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

RosevilleDan: I am surprised I have not seen Bernie as the cat that woman was yelling at in last years pop-meme.


You haven't? shiat that was already old yesterday. These images are like trading
cards.


I just found one of him as peri piper with six big dudes behind him. You know the one.
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Make it socialist.

/Special thanks to Bloody William for this one.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This is at the extreme outer limits of my careing
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just found this one on twitter. The internet is good actually.
 
New Farkin User Name
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I have a pair of those felted sweater mittens given to me about 10 years ago. Still in great shape and still the warmest mittens I own.

The shelter I foster kittens for has gotten into the spirit of things and posted this photo of a celebrity guest in their cat colony room.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
