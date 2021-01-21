 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Israel is going to give COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Palestinians   (jpost.com) divider line
    Israel, Palestinian Authority, Palestinian National Authority, West Bank, Palestinian Authority Health Ministry  
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Ah, the "Sputnik" vaccine.

I think they are safe to pass on that.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
The Israelis have been dicks about this the whole time.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The Israelis have been dicks about this the whole time.


No. At first, the Palestinians didn't want vaccines from Israel and were going to get them themselves.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

bostonguy: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The Israelis have been dicks about this the whole time.

No. At first, the Palestinians didn't want vaccines from Israel and were going to get them themselves.


That's what this is about. They got vaccines from Russia, but Israel wasn't letting them through.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Just let them be a country already, who gives a shiat
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Pretty sure the Russian "vaccines" are just Red Bull with a little vodka
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Their evil Jew plan for genocide of the Palestinians continues.

/Why yes, I've actually have had a Farker argue with me that the reason Israel had "let" the Palestinian population grow so much was so that the genocide would be even greater.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Begoggle: Pretty sure the Russian "vaccines" are just Red Bull with a little vodka


Not exactly Red Bull...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
henryhill
‘’ 19 hours ago  

moothemagiccow: Just let them be a country already, who gives a shiat


More people than could ever possibly quantified.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Will their vaccines have the micro-chips in them too?  Makes sense to know exactly where your enemies are.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Worst. Genocide. Ever.
 
starsrift
‘’ 19 hours ago  

FLMountainMan: Their evil Jew plan for genocide of the Palestinians continues.

/Why yes, I've actually have had a Farker argue with me that the reason Israel had "let" the Palestinian population grow so much was so that the genocide would be even greater.


Dude, some of the pro-Israeli Farkers are so mind-numbingly stupid that they've insisted settlements were years in the past, a couple of weeks after Bibi made an international mea culpa, we're so sorry, we promise not to do it again, again, again, speech.

They're more credulous and easily-led than Q-morons or magats.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

bostonguy: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The Israelis have been dicks about this the whole time.

No. At first, the Palestinians didn't want vaccines from Israel and were going to get them themselves.


So Israel has only been dicks since the PA changed their mind? Or have they not been allowing the vaccine through as the article alludes?

https://www.hrw.org/news/2021/01/17/i​s​rael-provide-vaccines-occupied-palesti​nians
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

moothemagiccow: Just let them be a country already, who gives a shiat


Objectively speaking, it'd be a shiatty country. On one side, Fatah in the West Bank funnels international aid meant for the Palestinian people into the foreign bank accounts of the Palestinian Authority's leaders. (Why do you think Arafat's widow lives in a rich apartment in France?)

On the other side, Hamas in the Gaza Strip keeps attacking Israel every few years, which only makes Israel respond with deadly force that unintentionally kills civilians as well as terrorists and levels the area's infrastructure.

The Palestinian leadership is the worst enemy of the Palestinian people. They need to get their act together first.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

bostonguy: moothemagiccow: Just let them be a country already, who gives a shiat

Objectively speaking, it'd be a shiatty country. On one side, Fatah in the West Bank funnels international aid meant for the Palestinian people into the foreign bank accounts of the Palestinian Authority's leaders. (Why do you think Arafat's widow lives in a rich apartment in France?)

On the other side, Hamas in the Gaza Strip keeps attacking Israel every few years, which only makes Israel respond with deadly force that unintentionally kills civilians as well as terrorists and levels the area's infrastructure.

The Palestinian leadership is the worst enemy of the Palestinian people. They need to get their act together first.


It's like having the KKK in charge. Actually governing is not in their skillset.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Well yeah. They are the servant class there. Don't want to catch something from the maid.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 18 hours ago  
And we're giving it to our prisoners too.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Boojum2k: It's like having the KKK in charge. Actually governing is not in their skillset.


I think that just happened in America.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

bostonguy: Why do you think Arafat's widow lives in a rich apartment in France?


I bet it even has a refrigerator.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
5000 doses vs 5 million people.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

cranked: bostonguy: Why do you think Arafat's widow lives in a rich apartment in France?

I bet it even has a refrigerator.


See The Guardian in the UK (which has always typically been pro-Palestinian).
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 hours ago  
This isn't clemency; it's preventing a future biological attack.

"Everyone run up to the border and cough!"
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Israel has decided a different vaccine better serves the Jewish people.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

TheGreatGazoo: 5000 doses vs 5 million people.


You do know vaccine doses are sent in batches, right?
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Jesus Christ
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Pecunia non olet: Jesus Christ


Don't think he's relevant in this exact situation.
 
starsrift
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Pecunia non olet: Jesus Christ


He's only another prophet.
 
BigLuca
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigLuca
‘’ 18 hours ago  

starsrift: Pecunia non olet: Jesus Christ

He's only another prophet. profit.


ftfy
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
TLDR:
1) Palestinian Authority says to Israel in December 2020 - "We'll arrange for our own vaccines."
2) PA arranges for vaccine from the Russians and WHO.
3) Israel gives OK for vaccines to get into the Occupied Territories/Palestine/Gaza/Judea & Samaria/West Bank (whatever you want to call those areas).
4) Israelis whose families have personally suffered at the hands of Hamas are angry at #3.

/You're welcome
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

bostonguy: Pecunia non olet: Jesus Christ

Don't think he's relevant in this exact situation.


I'm gonna kill that guy!

/am only 1/64 jewish so don't nobody worry
//won't be like the last time
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Looks like someone read WW Z.

/don't really have anything to add
//great boo, though
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
*or book, even
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Nesher: TLDR:
1) Palestinian Authority says to Israel in December 2020 - "We'll arrange for our own vaccines."
2) PA arranges for vaccine from the Russians and WHO.
3) Israel gives OK for vaccines to get into the Occupied Territories/Palestine/Gaza/Judea & Samaria/West Bank (whatever you want to call those areas).
4) Israelis whose families have personally suffered at the hands of Hamas are angry at #3.

/You're welcome


lol. This is like the Farkers who biatch and moan about prisoners getting vaccines.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 hours ago  
sites.breakingmedia.comView Full Size

"First shipment going out."
'Send it.'
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 hours ago  

steklo: Will their vaccines have the micro-chips in them too?  Makes sense to know exactly where your enemies are.


Huawei has had a hard time producing the chips in Arabic slowing down the vaccine delivery.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 hours ago  

LesserEvil: Ah, the "Sputnik" vaccine.

I think they are safe to pass on that.


Quotation?
 
orbister
‘’ 18 hours ago  

bostonguy: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The Israelis have been dicks about this the whole time.

No. At first, the Palestinians didn't want vaccines from Israel and were going to get them themselves.


And now that they have, the Israeli government is considering whether or not to allow the vaccines into Palestinian territory. I hate to break it to you, Tats...err...Bostonguy, but this is not a good look. It has poor optics, as the kids today say.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 hours ago  

FLMountainMan: Their evil Jew plan for genocide of the Palestinians continues.

/Why yes, I've actually have had a Farker argue with me that the reason Israel had "let" the Palestinian population grow so much was so that the genocide would be even greater.


That's a valid tactic I've tried in many computergames.

First time was Civ 1, where I had conquered the world, I thought, until the FoW showed a stone age civilization, that offered me one full gold for peace.

I accepted, nursed them. And then nuked them. :D
 
orbister
‘’ 18 hours ago  

bostonguy: Objectively speaking, it'd be a shiatty country. On one side, Fatah in the West Bank funnels international aid meant for the Palestinian people into the foreign bank accounts of the Palestinian Authority's leaders. (Why do you think Arafat's widow lives in a rich apartment in France?)


Good job Israel has a prime minister about whom no word of financial scandal has ever been breathed.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 18 hours ago  

orbister: bostonguy: Objectively speaking, it'd be a shiatty country. On one side, Fatah in the West Bank funnels international aid meant for the Palestinian people into the foreign bank accounts of the Palestinian Authority's leaders. (Why do you think Arafat's widow lives in a rich apartment in France?)

Good job Israel has a prime minister about whom no word of financial scandal has ever been breathed.


I would say the average Israeli is better off than the average palestinian, nay?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

orbister: I hate to break it to you, Tats...err...Bostonguy


Oh, for Fark's sake.

Tats is a Jewish guy who became haredi ("ultra-Orthodox") and extremist. I'm a mostly secular, center-left American-Israeli Jew who despises most of the religious and right-wing attitudes that I see in Israel. Please do not compare me to him.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

orbister: bostonguy: Objectively speaking, it'd be a shiatty country. On one side, Fatah in the West Bank funnels international aid meant for the Palestinian people into the foreign bank accounts of the Palestinian Authority's leaders. (Why do you think Arafat's widow lives in a rich apartment in France?)

Good job Israel has a prime minister about whom no word of financial scandal has ever been breathed.


So that makes what the Palestinian leadership is doing to the Palestinian people OK?

Please answer yes or no. And stop comparing apples and oranges.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I read that article twice and I still do not understand how vaccines might be used for anything other than a humanitarian purpose. The Goldin family lost a son. I too would be slightly crazed in that situation, but they are not offering good counsel here.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Aren't all jailors obliged to provide basic care to whom they are jailing?
 
mrsleep
‘’ 17 hours ago  

moothemagiccow: who gives a shiat


Probably the people who had their land stolen in 1919...
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 17 hours ago  

starsrift: FLMountainMan: Their evil Jew plan for genocide of the Palestinians continues.

/Why yes, I've actually have had a Farker argue with me that the reason Israel had "let" the Palestinian population grow so much was so that the genocide would be even greater.

Dude, some of the pro-Israeli Farkers are so mind-numbingly stupid that they've insisted settlements were years in the past, a couple of weeks after Bibi made an international mea culpa, we're so sorry, we promise not to do it again, again, again, speech.

They're more credulous and easily-led than Q-morons or magats.


Pretty direct lines leading through all of those movements too.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 hours ago  

mrsleep: moothemagiccow: who gives a shiat

Probably the people who had their land stolen in 1919...


Achmed: "So I went  out to get a falafel but when I arrived at the restaurant it was gone! I ran home to tell my family but when I arrived there it too had disappeared! Stolen!"
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

bostonguy: moothemagiccow: Just let them be a country already, who gives a shiat

Objectively speaking, it'd be a shiatty country. On one side, Fatah in the West Bank funnels international aid meant for the Palestinian people into the foreign bank accounts of the Palestinian Authority's leaders. (Why do you think Arafat's widow lives in a rich apartment in France?)

On the other side, Hamas in the Gaza Strip keeps attacking Israel every few years, which only makes Israel respond with deadly force that unintentionally kills civilians as well as terrorists and levels the area's infrastructure.

The Palestinian leadership is the worst enemy of the Palestinian people. They need to get their act together first.


Seriously?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

REDARMYVODKA: bostonguy: moothemagiccow: Just let them be a country already, who gives a shiat

Objectively speaking, it'd be a shiatty country. On one side, Fatah in the West Bank funnels international aid meant for the Palestinian people into the foreign bank accounts of the Palestinian Authority's leaders. (Why do you think Arafat's widow lives in a rich apartment in France?)

On the other side, Hamas in the Gaza Strip keeps attacking Israel every few years, which only makes Israel respond with deadly force that unintentionally kills civilians as well as terrorists and levels the area's infrastructure.

The Palestinian leadership is the worst enemy of the Palestinian people. They need to get their act together first.

Seriously?


Yes, seriously. Do you think Israel goes, "Gee, let's see how many Palestinian civilians in Gaza we can kill today!" Of course not. If you think that, you have problems. Israel would not do that because of the PR liability.

Here's what actually happens. Hamas and related groups intentionally launch rockets towards Tel Aviv from the rooftops of buildings such as hospitals. In response, Israel attacks the launch sites. Then, Hamas says, "Israel is bombing hospitals and killing civilians!" And then they demand foreign aid to rebuild the hospitals.

Israel's choice is accepting rockets coming down on Tel Aviv or attacking the launch sites knowing that there will be civilian casualties because of what Hamas is doing. What would you do?

What Hamas is doing is cynical and immoral and wrong. But the world believes the propaganda. But it is Hamas that is committing war crimes by doing that. Again, it is the Palestinian leadership that is hurting the Palestinian people.
 
