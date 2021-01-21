 Skip to content
(The Times of India)   Fishermen cast nets, catch large tusked mammal. Difficulty: not a narwhal   (indiatimes.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Narwhals : animated music video : MrWeebl
Youtube ykwqXuMPsoc



/Earworm accomplished
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Reminds me of a story I heard about a similar event on Alabama's gulf coast.

A circus elephant had escaped from the circus train and was caught by the tusks in a cargo net.

It only took them four hours to free it though.

In Alabama, the tusks are looser.

/how he got in my pajamas I don't know.
 
DHT3
‘’ 19 hours ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Bye buddy, hope you find your dad...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I'm assuming it was a water buffalo.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 19 hours ago  
That image in the article makes the elephant look tiny.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Is it me or does this sushi seem extra chewy?
 
Skail
‘’ 19 hours ago  
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
This is profoundly sad story all around...no jokes to be had
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
focusthis
‘’ 19 hours ago  
An elephant is going to need more than an 8-hour grilling operation. By my clock, it's closer to 2 hours per pound.  Carolina style sauce, of course.

/dnrtfrecipe
//Jumbo-sized jar of rub
///prefers to smoke 'em if ya got 'em
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I think catching a narwhal in India would be more difficult.
 
thegourmez [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I had my hopes up for a new cryptozoological mystery, Subby. My disappointment recognized this was worth an upvote.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Mysore is now Mysuru?

Bangalore is now Bengaluru.

It is all very confusing for an aging person but I will still visit Bandipur if Covid clears and I have not perished from it.

And glad elephant is okay.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
The last half of that article was a treasure to read.....
 
