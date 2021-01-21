 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Furlough results in fur low   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Giggity  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Furries exist, news at 11.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
One day, his children are going to discover the internet.
And the next, their classmates...
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Appearance from a certain Mouse Farker in 3. . .
 
rjakobi
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Boojum2k: Appearance from a certain Mouse Farker in 3. . .


He doesn't fark them, dude.  He just likes them.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I mean, he kept the seat warm for me, it would be rude not to join him.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 hours ago  
oh my god this is so new and no one else does it :0
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyone with a costume can dress up as a bunny. They're known as "furries." It's simple to do and you can do it for the price of the costume.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

rjakobi: Boojum2k: Appearance from a certain Mouse Farker in 3. . .

He doesn't fark them, dude.  He just likes them.


Maybe I should have said A Farker who is a Mouse?
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 17 hours ago  
What ever tickles your pickle frank, just don't let the plane engine land on Donnie...
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x34​2​3ck
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Plot twist: The author is a furry and he's trying to promote fursuiting to a new generation but has to get it past the Daily Mail Editors
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
What  wrong with furries?

They're mostly harmless.
 
agent00pi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I clicked through thinking that it was going to be an article about an increase in demand for hair removal services.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Huh, that headline made me think the article was going to be about how women are letting their bush grow out after getting furloughed. I don't know if this is better or worse.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Allan Sherman trifecta in play.

Allan Sherman - You're Getting To Be A Rabbit With Me
Youtube 9gknEslyrUU
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Xai: Plot twist: The author is a furry and he's trying to promote fursuiting to a new generation but has to get it past the Daily Mail Editors


FURRY AGENDA
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

LewDux: Xai: Plot twist: The author is a furry and he's trying to promote fursuiting to a new generation but has to get it past the Daily Mail Editors

FURRY AGENDA


Everyone focusses on if there will be a female president, but the more important thing is when do we get a furry president?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Destructor: What  wrong with furries?

They're mostly harmless.


You say that like someone who has never sneezed from a cat hair up your nose.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
/Could be worse, could be 2-step Garage Agenda
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I guess his ex-wife couldn't handle the yiffing.

I hope he cleans the outfit when he's playing with his kids in it.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Destructor: What  wrong with furries?

They're mostly harmless.


It's the mostly part here that that hinges on really.


i'd imagine for the kids the potential for an emotionally traumatic moment, is just a forgetfully unlocked door away. ;)
 
jdbob [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
But can he drive a truck?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"It was difficult when the lockdowns happened because as a result fury meets stopped and I didn't have many people too enjoy my time as Keel."

I don't see what the big deal was; it's the one place you'd be sure everyone is wearing masks...
 
KickahaOta [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Xai:Everyone focusses on if there will be a female president, but the more important thing is when do we get a furry president?

Vote SonicFox in 2028.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Article headline - something something double life

... reality; guy has a weekend hobby. Isn't shy about it.

... ... pissed me the fark off; described as "bizarre"

... ... ... With all the shiat people have accepted as "normal and proper" in the past four years, furries should get a farking pass. At least their cosplay doesn't involve a bunch of fat wannabe rambos forcing their way into government buildings with guns.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 16 hours ago  

LesserEvil: I guess his ex-wife couldn't handle the yiffing.

I hope he cleans the outfit when he's playing with his kids in it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Xai: LewDux: Xai: Plot twist: The author is a furry and he's trying to promote fursuiting to a new generation but has to get it past the Daily Mail Editors

FURRY AGENDA

Everyone focusses on if there will be a female president, but the more important thing is when do we get a furry president?


About 4 terms after UK gets soulless ginger prime minister
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I will withhold snark until our resident Furexpert checks in.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 hours ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fursecution: Destructor: What  wrong with furries?

They're mostly harmless.

You say that like someone who has never sneezed from a cat hair up your nose.


I did write, "mostly".
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
So, this isn't a merkin thread?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I'd post related images, but there's no reason to further warp anyone's mind.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

NevynFox: I'd post related images, but there's no reason to further warp anyone's mind.


Eh, this is Fark, no one is going to notice.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Don't be Petty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fursecution: Destructor: What  wrong with furries?

They're mostly harmless.

You say that like someone who has never sneezed from a cat hair up your nose.


Username checks out.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Running Wild
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Xai: LewDux: Xai: Plot twist: The author is a furry and he's trying to promote fursuiting to a new generation but has to get it past the Daily Mail Editors

FURRY AGENDA

Everyone focusses on if there will be a female president, but the more important thing is when do we get a furry president?


Are you suggesting you're in favor of a furred reich?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 15 hours ago  
He spent £12000? So what's that good for, one set of ears, a tail, and one black and white drawing, color extra?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Scalies for life.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Wait for it....
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 hours ago  
31, three kids, spending thousands on his hobby.

Man, sometimes I wish I didn't think about the future.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Why, oh why, isn't there a single furry on earth who can properly shave?
 
Mouser
‘’ 14 hours ago  

SirMadness: Why, oh why, isn't there a single furry on earth who can properly shave?


if you're wearing a fursuit, what's the point?
 
