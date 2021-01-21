 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   " A person is considered dependent on weed when they feel food cravings or a lack of appetite,...after quitting." Appreciate, just for a moment, the either/or totality and automatic Win of that statement   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So what kind of addict am I if I feel food cravings, or are not hungry, if I DON'T smoke weed?

Hey, anti-weed people? Stupid shiat like this is why you can't have nice things.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Obviously they must consume huge amounts of alcohol to offset this stuff.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Tautologies make for lousy diagnostic criteria.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Opioids are safe as milk though, that's what old people and doctors getting kickbacks from drug companies tell me.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
/bong rip
//not hungry
///I could eat
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So I'll have appetite...or I won't? That's some freaking SCIENCE right there.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Harlee: So what kind of addict am I if I feel food cravings, or are not hungry, if I DON'T smoke weed?

Hey, anti-weed people? Stupid shiat like this is why you can't have nice things.


Carb addict. Most spontaneous food cravings are sugar or carb based cravings because they trigger the release of serotonin and dopamine in the brain.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
If you quit something, you are no longer dependent upon it.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Wow, haven't seen one of these articles in a long time. I particularly like the photo caption that informs us that the potency of marijuana is vastly more potent (i.e., deadly) than it was in the 1970s. Pity they couldn't work that critical warning into the body of the article itself. Also fascinating is that this little blurb, which addresses the research being referenced:

"It doesn't prove that using cannabis causes depression or self-harm, but also doesn't definitively refute it," said Gonzalez, an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

doesn't appear until the very end.

Just remember that after you smoke a bowl, it's critically important that you only *sip* the bong water, not gulp it. Bong water retains very high levels of THC, so while consuming it is an important part of spiking your high and also decreasing side effects such as cotton mouth, you don't want to overdo it. A few tablespoons at a time, and generally no more than 3 within in an hour. Think of it like consuming edibles on top of the smoke. You gotta know how much you're taking in. Also, one way to deal with those so-called "munchies" is to actually protein the bong water as you consume it. Crush up some crackers, bits of bacon, whatever you have on hand.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Pocket Ninja: Just remember that after you smoke a bowl, it's critically important that you only *sip* the bong water, not gulp it


I like to alternate with sips of Jenkem, to keep myself from drinking it all at once.  It's just so damn tasty.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 day ago  
we need to educate parents and kids that there are risks involved, particularly with heavy and high potency cannabis use,"

Lucky kids.  We only had ditchweed in my day.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Combustion: So I'll have appetite...or I won't? That's some freaking SCIENCE right there.


Surprised it took this many posts for someone to state this.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'll stick with the test of whether or not a person has ever sucked dick for it, thanks.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 day ago  
Lots of defensive posters in this thread today.

A hit dog will yelp.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh well that says it all. Just don't stop smoking weed. Problem solved.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fearmongering weed in 2021?
Really?!? fark off, CNN.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
What about all the freaks popping Xanax like candy because their headshrinker diagnosed them with "anxiety".
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 day ago  
And yet you can cold turkey stop weed any time you want, with no cravings at all


Somehow that flies in the face of the definition of an addiction
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 day ago  
Don't drink bong water, kids.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hungry?  YOU'LL BE DEAD!!!!
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 day ago  

Pocket Ninja: Just remember that after you smoke a bowl, it's critically important that you only *sip* the bong water, not gulp it. Bong water retains very high levels of THC, so while consuming it is an important part of spiking your high and also decreasing side effects such as cotton mouth, you don't want to overdo it.


I've been doing it wrong.

[TRIES POCKET NINJA'S METHOD, THROWS UP]

Apparently, I did that wrong, as well.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
How DARE you speak poorly of the magical herb!!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Schrödinger's addiction.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: How DARE you speak poorly of the magical herb!!


Wow.  You really are bad at this.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Implies you're not dependent if you never quit.

Maybe go back to the beginning and start over.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: What about all the freaks popping Xanax like candy because their headshrinker diagnosed them with "anxiety".


A shrink prescribed Xanax for me back in the day. It sure helped with anxiety, but I stopped using it very quickly. I liked the feeling it gave me WAY too much and I could easily see myself overusing it. No benzos for me, thanks.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I watched a stoner eat an entire bag of barbecue Funyuns. This is my dream; this is my nightmare. Gnawing, chomping, through an entire bag of barbecue Funyuns, and surviving.

The horror...the horror.
 
skyotter
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I smoked a cigarette last week.  First one in years.

I was immediately sick.  Didn't even get that fun head rush/buzz.  Just went right to sweaty and nauseous.  Ever get so queasy that you poop instead of puking?  I don't recommend that.  I eventually passed out and felt like crap the next few days.

I can smoke an eighth of weed in a sitting.  But one cigarette put me down for days.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I was suicidal as a teen. And. I'm sure weed is why I stopped being suicidal during my teens.

ALSO.
I think If I had had weed in my 20s I would have not started doing cocaine.
Maybe.
All I know is beer is enough now a days.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Harlee: So what kind of addict am I if I feel food cravings, or are not hungry, if I DON'T smoke weed?

Hey, anti-weed people? Stupid shiat like this is why you can't have nice things.


What do you expect them to do? Actually confront the fact that they have lied and grossly overstated the dangers of marijuana for decades?!?

Do you know how yucky that will make them feel?!

YUCKY!
 
mmojo
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I took my first bong hit at 5am. I will do my last right before I go to bed. I will do many in between all day and all night long. I do this every single day and have for many years. It's like Popeye's spinach to me. No problems to report. So far so good.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

darwinpolice: Jake Havechek: What about all the freaks popping Xanax like candy because their headshrinker diagnosed them with "anxiety".

A shrink prescribed Xanax for me back in the day. It sure helped with anxiety, but I stopped using it very quickly. I liked the feeling it gave me WAY too much and I could easily see myself overusing it. No benzos for me, thanks.


Xanax doesn't work for me in that it doesn't get rid of the anxiety, but just intoxicates me so that my normal filters get removed. So I was still anxious/ depressed, but now I'm mouthy.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 hours ago  
In before someone mentions Carl Sagan to justify getting high all day.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Just remember that after you smoke a bowl, it's critically important that you only *sip* the bong water, not gulp it.


You sound like a lightweight.  I fill my bong with Everclear, smoke a fat sack through it, then do shots of bong"water".
 
BeowulfSmith
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Get ready for the fear mongering articles, so they can make excuses for why the Biden administration won't end the Federal prohibition of marijuana after all.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 22 hours ago  
as expected all the fault of das evill marijuanas
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 22 hours ago  
All this talk about weed is making me have withdrawals. 

///turns on enail.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Why is it that you can make fun of pot smokers but not alcoholics on this site?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Why is it that you can make fun of pot smokers but not alcoholics on this site?


Alcoholics are Farks target demographic. Cant upset the base.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Diogenes: Tautologies make for lousy diagnostic criteria.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
i state your name
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Winners never quit and quitters never win, so never quit smoking pot kids.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Opioids are safe as milk though, that's what old people and doctors getting kickbacks from drug companies tell me.


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 22 hours ago  
So, subby, do you think that only one of anorexia and bulimia can exist as an eating disorder? Do you think that only one of hypothermia and hyperthermia matters? That it has to be mania or depression, not both?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Science, Facts, Logic:

If the first bowl is good enough, you'll forget to light that second one you just packed.

Therefore, smoking weed makes you not smoke weed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/decades
 
orbister
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: How DARE you speak poorly of the magical herb!!


Whenever one of these threads comes up, full of Farkers insisting that cannabis use must never be criticised (for the record I think it should be legal) and how it helps them with their vague symptoms of something or other, I remember that ten years ago Farm was full of Farkers furiously defending oxycontin and other opioids as essential treatments for the vague aches and pains they imagined they would otherwise have.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

lifeslammer: And yet you can cold turkey stop weed any time you want, with no cravings at all


Ackshuallllyyyy.......

Forget cravings; there are many well known withdrawal effects from heavy usage (the super high THC / low CBD stuff that is so common these days). Appetite: farked. Sleeping: farked; lots of night sweats; if you really push it you can get CHS (Cannabinoid Hyperemisis Syndrome) which is very rare but involves cyclic vomiting, and a sensitivity to THC that pretty much makes you never able to use it again.

Look I use the stuff every day - mostly CBD and delta-8 THC - not all cannabis is the same. But people who spend their day sucking on vape pens with 80% THC - you're gonna have withdrawal if you stop cold turkey and your tolerance is going to be heroic and that is not a good thing. That's just life and it's a hell of a lot different than the 'cravings and withdrawal' you get from quitting your Mexican brick weed habit from the mid 1990s.

I seriously will rejoice the day it's completely legalized in the US (looks like I'll live to see that day after all) but let's not all pretend weed is harmless. Yes, decades of refer madness bullshiat have poisoned the well. Let the scientists figure it out, we typically are good that that kind of thing. What I'd personally like to see are more cannabinoids in my weed (more CBD, CBC, CBN, CBG) in addition to delta-9 THC. The entourage effect is real and it also really makes for a better overall experience (and fewer side effects / withdrawals).

And against my better judgment I'll refer to a reddit site where you can see how people really are suffering from their cannabis abuse: r/leaves
 
