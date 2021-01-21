 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Drunk girl who started twerking and doing handstands on a McDonald's counter then grabbed a mop and locked herself in a toilet later bragged about her insane antics online. Subby can't improve this headline   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Go home, Kayleigh, you're drunk.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Coming To America II is getting a kick
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I thought by now we'd be past painted on eyebrows.. Yet here we are.. Somehow women still think this is the "it factor" all men are looking for..
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
she got what she wanted.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

vudukungfu: Coming To America II is getting a kick


FTFA: Layla Cheyne North, 18, was charged with public nuisance for the inebriated stunt in Dalby, southwest Queensland, during the early hours of November 20.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

styckx: I thought by now we'd be past painted on eyebrows.. Yet here we are.. Somehow women still think this is the "it factor" all men are looking for..


Many women still make "duck lips" for photos too. Why?? WHY???
 
The Bunyip [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 22 hours ago  
hmm i see the outrage a 7 is trying to get attention with something only a 9-10 could get away with
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Why can't fun stuff like this in front of me?

No.

I get the scantily clad woman who screams at everybody what are you looking at.
This literally happened at a chacho's once.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
But what's her Fark handle?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Combustion: styckx: I thought by now we'd be past painted on eyebrows.. Yet here we are.. Somehow women still think this is the "it factor" all men are looking for..

Many women still make "duck lips" for photos too. Why?? WHY???


Gotta keep up with the Kardashians.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

bluewave69: hmm i see the outrage a 7 is trying to get attention with something only a 9-10 could get away with


She's probably seen more wang than a Chinese census taker though.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

styckx: I thought by now we'd be past painted on eyebrows.. Yet here we are.. Somehow women still think this is the "it factor" all men are looking for..


Well, its not what we are not looking for.

In the pantheon of stupid, unnecessary stuff women do for attention this is kinda minor.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I'm sure we would have been besties decades ago when "Exercise poor impulse control and surround yourself with like-minded lunatics" was my prime directive.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Only need one more thread and we will have a Chav trifecta in play today.

2021 is already worse than 2020
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

dothemath: styckx: I thought by now we'd be past painted on eyebrows.. Yet here we are.. Somehow women still think this is the "it factor" all men are looking for..

Well, its not what we are not looking for.

In the pantheon of stupid, unnecessary stuff women do for attention this is kinda minor.


Let's not get into the stupid stuff men will do for a woman's attention.

Especially since a lot of it frequently involved famous last words.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 22 hours ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
She had plans for that mop...devious designs that cannot be documented
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Boojum2k: Let's not get into the stupid stuff men will do for a woman's attention.

Especially since a lot of it frequently involved famous last words.


For certain, we are, by far, the stupider species.
If you see a man doing something stupid just look around and there will probably be a cute girl somewhere nearby.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 hours ago  
doing handstands

Did the Pricipal . Caught sayof school that has stoped?
 
Occam's Disposable Razor [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

brap: I'm sure we would have been besties decades ago when "Exercise poor impulse control and surround yourself with like-minded lunatics" was my prime directive.


College was fun.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 hours ago  
She was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and fined $200 in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, with no conviction recorded, the Courier Mail reported.


No conviction recorded.That must really burn an attention whore.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

styckx: I thought by now we'd be past painted on eyebrows.. Yet here we are.. Somehow women still think this is the "it factor" all men are looking for..


Well, they have to have something there after over-plucking the eyebrows.

Also, not amused.
justsomething.coView Full Size


/and I think your point is: if it wasn't for those weird eyebrows she wouldn't be too bad
//a lot of women don't get that eyebrows (usually) follow skeletal/bone structure. Anything that doesn't follow that looks out of place and hits the uncanny valley
///women with "raised" eyebrows end up with too much hairless bone structure showing under the eyebrows end up looking like they went a couple of rounds with Tyson
(Before you ask, I'm no Adonis, but I don't make myself look less attractive...ok, maybe I could lose a pound or two...or ten...*calculates*...or twenty four. But that would put me under twenty body-fat)
 
Fano
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Supposed to be Burger King dum dum
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Is Layla Cheyne North her real name or her porn name?
 
Occam's Disposable Razor [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
The picture of her face was very uninspiring. But the picture of her flashing the international cunnilingus hand sign with the hiked up plaid skirt was much more impressive. Excellent reporting, Daily Mail. Strong work.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

AndoCommando: Is Layla Cheyne North her real name or her porn name?


Its the name her dad wasnt around to give her.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Well, Fark needed a new mascot. Problem solved!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Occam's Disposable Razor: brap: I'm sure we would have been besties decades ago when "Exercise poor impulse control and surround yourself with like-minded lunatics" was my prime directive.

College was fun.


I know, right? I didn't even go to college. Well, I guess you could say I went to other people's colleges ...
 
WithinReason
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I think we've found trump classy wife #4
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

AndoCommando: Is Layla Cheyne North her real name or her porn name?


She deserves a parody song. Oh where to start...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: styckx: I thought by now we'd be past painted on eyebrows.. Yet here we are.. Somehow women still think this is the "it factor" all men are looking for..

Well, they have to have something there after over-plucking the eyebrows.

Also, not amused.
[justsomething.co image 522x660]

/and I think your point is: if it wasn't for those weird eyebrows she wouldn't be too bad
//a lot of women don't get that eyebrows (usually) follow skeletal/bone structure. Anything that doesn't follow that looks out of place and hits the uncanny valley
///women with "raised" eyebrows end up with too much hairless bone structure showing under the eyebrows end up looking like they went a couple of rounds with Tyson
(Before you ask, I'm no Adonis, but I don't make myself look less attractive...ok, maybe I could lose a pound or two...or ten...*calculates*...or twenty four. But that would put me under twenty body-fat)


No doubt, your eyebrows are on fleek though, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I keed
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Oh come on Subs! You can make it a Fox worthy headline.

"Drunk liberal feminist who started twerking and doing handstands on a McDonald's counter in front of CHILDREN then grabbed a mop and locked herself in a toilet later bragged about her insane antics online! Ted Cruz says this wouldn't happen if we had prayer in schools."
 
docilej
‘’ 21 hours ago  

WithinReason: I think we've found trump classy wife #4


...or Biden's #3.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Are you trying to tell me, she makes poor life decisions?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: styckx: I thought by now we'd be past painted on eyebrows.. Yet here we are.. Somehow women still think this is the "it factor" all men are looking for..

Well, they have to have something there after over-plucking the eyebrows.

Also, not amused.
[justsomething.co image 522x660]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: styckx: I thought by now we'd be past painted on eyebrows.. Yet here we are.. Somehow women still think this is the "it factor" all men are looking for..

Well, they have to have something there after over-plucking the eyebrows.

Also, not amused.
[justsomething.co image 522x660]

/and I think your point is: if it wasn't for those weird eyebrows she wouldn't be too bad
//a lot of women don't get that eyebrows (usually) follow skeletal/bone structure. Anything that doesn't follow that looks out of place and hits the uncanny valley
///women with "raised" eyebrows end up with too much hairless bone structure showing under the eyebrows end up looking like they went a couple of rounds with Tyson
(Before you ask, I'm no Adonis, but I don't make myself look less attractive...ok, maybe I could lose a pound or two...or ten...*calculates*...or twenty four. But that would put me under twenty body-fat)


When investing in Sharpie goes wrong.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

stuffy: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x542]
Are you trying to tell me, she makes poor life decisions?


Get rid of the hardware and then you've got something.  Cute kid otherwise.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I wonder if she'd like a McRib
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

jim32rr: I wonder if she'd like a McRib


There are so many ways I could go with this.. This here is a softball underhand throw just waiting to be hit out of the park.

Yet.. All the replies I can come up with would probably earn me a time out or this comment not even existing..

So.. I'll just leave it here..
 
DrWhy
‘’ 21 hours ago  

docilej: WithinReason: I think we've found trump classy wife #4

...or Biden's #3.


No way, her hair doesn't smell nice enough.  Too much eau de puke.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I don't understand people like this.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 21 hours ago  

stuffy: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x542]
Are you trying to tell me, she makes poor life decisions?


And if I was a single man then I would have liked to been one of her poor decisions for a short time.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 21 hours ago  

styckx: jim32rr: I wonder if she'd like a McRib

There are so many ways I could go with this.. This here is a softball underhand throw just waiting to be hit out of the park.

Yet.. All the replies I can come up with would probably earn me a time out or this comment not even existing..

So.. I'll just leave it here..


I do believe that was Jim's intention all along.
 
