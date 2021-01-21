 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   If you're in Maryland check your pockets   (cnbc.com) divider line
43
    More: Spiffy, Mega Millions, Lottery, Powerball, fantastic experience, lot of people, federal government, owner, jackpot winner  
•       •       •

3604 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2021 at 11:20 AM (21 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Alas, life continues to present me with less fun challenges.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I'd spend most of it on women, booze, and fast cars.

The rest of it I'd just squander.
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 21 hours ago  
For those familiar with the area, both the #1 and #2 tickets were sold in Western MD. The winning ticket was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, MD (near Frostburg, in Allegany County). The #2 ticket was sold at AC&T convenience store in Halfway (Hagerstown), but that's worth only $2mln.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
*runs off to invest in hookers and blow futures*

What? It's a better bet than actually playing the lottery.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 21 hours ago  

ameeriklane: For those familiar with the area, both the #1 and #2 tickets were sold in Western MD. The winning ticket was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, MD (near Frostburg, in Allegany County). The #2 ticket was sold at AC&T convenience store in Halfway (Hagerstown), but that's worth only $2mln.


Same guy I'll bet
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
1: Don't sign the ticket, put it somewhere safe.
2: Anonymously contact your state lottery commission and inform them you have the ticket.
3: Contact a good law office that can do trusts, contact no one else.
4: Create an LLC or trust to hold the money.
5: Sign the ticket as the trust you've just created.
6: Now you can tell your spouse you've won.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Obligatory
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Yellow Beard: Obligatory


NSFW language on the page
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 hours ago  
When a member of the working class wins the lottery, their life ceases to have meaning. It takes at least two generations of opulence for one to know how to spend in excess, but still within the limits of the trust fund.

I wish them all the best.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 21 hours ago  

ameeriklane: For those familiar with the area, both the #1 and #2 tickets were sold in Western MD. The winning ticket was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, MD (near Frostburg, in Allegany County). The #2 ticket was sold at AC&T convenience store in Halfway (Hagerstown), but that's worth only $2mln.


I actually do know someone who lives over there. Time to ask lol

/lives in Cresaptown
//I should start throwing away money on the lottery again
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

ameeriklane: For those familiar with the area, both the #1 and #2 tickets were sold in Western MD. The winning ticket was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, MD (near Frostburg, in Allegany County). The #2 ticket was sold at AC&T convenience store in Halfway (Hagerstown), but that's worth only $2mln.


If the local UU gets a facelift, I know who won
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

mrparks: When a member of the working class wins the lottery, their life ceases to have meaning. It takes at least two generations of opulence for one to know how to spend in excess, but still within the limits of the trust fund.

I wish them all the best.


Meanwhile, stock the pantry. Pay off credit. Pay off home/buy one. Cheap but we'll bulit. Relatively speaking.
Buy car.
Set a amount to blow.
CD. Teabills. Set a amount in a IRA. And a savings account and interest paying checking account too. And a normal checking account.
dentist.
Scripts.
Done.
Live off of 3K a month.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Well it wasn't me so I had to come to work dressed today.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Tell no one.
Sign the damned thing.
Tell no one.
Maybe put it in a bank deposit box.
Wait a few weeks. And tell no one.
Seek out legal and financial advice.

They can guide you from there.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Tell no one.
Sign the damned thing.
Tell no one.
Maybe put it in a bank deposit box.
Wait a few weeks. And tell no one.
Seek out legal and financial advice.

They can guide you from there.


Be sure to mix it in w/ a file folder of car titles, land deeds, etc, so the observant clerk at the bank doesn't figure it out.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Trocadero: Be sure to mix it in w/ a file folder of car titles, land deeds, etc, so the observant clerk at the bank doesn't figure it out.


But I won't have any of that stuff until I claim my winnings...
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

8 inches: I'd spend most of it on women, booze, and fast cars.

The rest of it I'd just squander.


If I could have back all of the money I spent on women, booze and fast cars, I would spend it on women, booze and fast cars.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 21 hours ago  

waxbeans: mrparks: When a member of the working class wins the lottery, their life ceases to have meaning. It takes at least two generations of opulence for one to know how to spend in excess, but still within the limits of the trust fund.

I wish them all the best.

Meanwhile, stock the pantry. Pay off credit. Pay off home/buy one. Cheap but we'll bulit. Relatively speaking.
Buy car.
Set a amount to blow.
CD. Teabills. Set a amount in a IRA. And a savings account and interest paying checking account too. And a normal checking account.
dentist.
Scripts.
Done.
Live off of 3K a month.


If you only made 1% on your dough annually (fire your financial advisor if that is all you get), you'd have a gross income of roughly $4 million. So what would  you do with the other $330,000 per month?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Yellow Beard: waxbeans: mrparks: When a member of the working class wins the lottery, their life ceases to have meaning. It takes at least two generations of opulence for one to know how to spend in excess, but still within the limits of the trust fund.

I wish them all the best.

Meanwhile, stock the pantry. Pay off credit. Pay off home/buy one. Cheap but we'll bulit. Relatively speaking.
Buy car.
Set a amount to blow.
CD. Teabills. Set a amount in a IRA. And a savings account and interest paying checking account too. And a normal checking account.
dentist.
Scripts.
Done.
Live off of 3K a month.

If you only made 1% on your dough annually (fire your financial advisor if that is all you get), you'd have a gross income of roughly $4 million. So what would  you do with the other $330,000 per month?


Probably the same thing I do now.
I pay the bills. Buy groceries.
Buy some entertainment. And, blow the rest.
The 3K was what I keep my real expenses limited to. .... Utilities/cable/ISP/savings for property tax/ the basic minimum minutiae of life.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Ask Sloppy Joe for some good Chinese companies to invest in.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Ask Sloppy Joe for some good Chinese companies to invest in.


Low energy! SAD!
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Mr. Eugenides: 1: Don't sign the ticket, put it somewhere safe.
2: Anonymously contact your state lottery commission and inform them you have the ticket.
3: Contact a good law office that can do trusts, contact no one else.
4: Create an LLC or trust to hold the money.
5: Sign the ticket as the trust you've just created.
6: Now you can tell your spouse you've won.


We actually had a thread once about a lottery winner whose wife dies shortly before/after he got a couple million dollars. Headline was something about genie still owing him one wish.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Ask Sloppy Joe for some good Chinese companies to invest in.


Hell, he won't know.  You'll have to ask his handlers.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Did anyone say not to tell anyone, hire a lawyer and post that reddit thread yet?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Ask Sloppy Joe for some good Chinese companies to invest in.


Congratulations! You are now the asshole of the thread. You must feel very proud.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Schmerd1948: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Ask Sloppy Joe for some good Chinese companies to invest in.

Congratulations! You are now the asshole of the thread. You must feel very proud.


Shoe, other foot, yada yada.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
as is typical when this happens. if you're married may as well file for divorce now.  if you have relatives, get ready for them to stop by.  Might like to get high?  oh you will do that a lot.  lot lizards at the casino ( you won a chunk of cash but what if you could win more? )  avoid.
 
wage0048
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Not going to RTFA, but here are the top 5 mistakes to avoid:

1) Telling anyone other than your lawyer and your tax professional that you won.
2) Telling your spouse that you won.
3) Telling your family that you won,
4) Telling your friends that you won,
5) See #1-4.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 19 hours ago  

ameeriklane: For those familiar with the area, both the #1 and #2 tickets were sold in Western MD. The winning ticket was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, MD (near Frostburg, in Allegany County). The #2 ticket was sold at AC&T convenience store in Halfway (Hagerstown), but that's worth only $2mln.


Unless it's one of the many methheads in the area I feel really bad for the winner. For those not familiar, Coney is a small mountain valley town with maybe a thousand folks plus whomever lives up in the 'hollers. It's one of those places where everyone knows most everyone else, and most all the personal laundry is public. It's the kind of place where people will be forever asking for "a few bucks" whenever the methheads aren't breaking in trying to steal the rest.

If I was this person, I'd move FAR away asap.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Anyone in Maryland looking to buy a mansion? 

tvstarbio.comView Full Size
 
nakago
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Sergeant Angle: Anyone in Maryland looking to buy a mansion? 

[tvstarbio.com image 600x600]


That show is so disappointing. It's usually some lottery winner who is only spending around $300k max. Which makes it just another average house buying show.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
This seems like a good place to once again plug my JavaScript Lottery Simulator, now with MegaMillions goodness.

I almost typed MegaMellons.  I'm sure that app would be super popular too.  dpoisn.com
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 19 hours ago  

dentalhilljack: If I was this person, I'd move FAR away asap.


I have a friend that actually won the lottery you can read his story here. He owned a golf course and his family had some money already. He did just about everything wrong. He was on the local news being interviewed same with the local papers within days of winning

The thing he did right was to move away but he did this because he had to not because he wanted to. My advice would be to move where a lot of people with money live, like Naples Fl. I was at a fundraiser and the keynote speaker was one of the wealthiest people near here. He was in his 70's. He said "I thought I was old and rich until I got a home in Naples and found out I was neither".
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Schmerd1948: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Ask Sloppy Joe for some good Chinese companies to invest in.

Congratulations! You are now the asshole of the thread. You must feel very proud.


Thanks!
And to you your wassail too.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Ask Sloppy Joe for some good Chinese companies to invest in.

Low energy! SAD!


You're right.
All better now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Tell no one.
Sign the damned thing.
Tell no one.
Maybe put it in a bank deposit box.
Wait a few weeks. And tell no one.
Seek out legal and financial advice.

They can guide you from there.


Signing it immediately makes it your personal income. Removing any option of accepting it through an LLC or Trust that could hide your identity.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Mr. Eugenides: ArcadianRefugee: Tell no one.
Sign the damned thing.
Tell no one.
Maybe put it in a bank deposit box.
Wait a few weeks. And tell no one.
Seek out legal and financial advice.

They can guide you from there.

Signing it immediately makes it your personal income. Removing any option of accepting it through an LLC or Trust that could hide your identity.


True.  Sorry, I live in Virginia where those aren't options.
 
whitroth
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Mr. Eugenides: ArcadianRefugee: Tell no one.
Sign the damned thing.
Tell no one.
Maybe put it in a bank deposit box.
Wait a few weeks. And tell no one.
Seek out legal and financial advice.

They can guide you from there.

Signing it immediately makes it your personal income. Removing any option of accepting it through an LLC or Trust that could hide your identity.


What, you cheat on your taxes, crook, making me pay more?

Sign it. Start an account with a "wealth management" bank. Then hire a staff to handle it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Based on my observations from Western Maryland, I'd say a meth dealer is about to make the sale of a lifetime.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I'd find a nice well-guarded gated community inside another gated community...
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Mr. Eugenides: ArcadianRefugee: Tell no one.
Sign the damned thing.
Tell no one.
Maybe put it in a bank deposit box.
Wait a few weeks. And tell no one.
Seek out legal and financial advice.

They can guide you from there.

Signing it immediately makes it your personal income. Removing any option of accepting it through an LLC or Trust that could hide your identity.


Who cares?  It's more money than anyone needs.  The more of it that gets sent to the gov't the better.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

TrashcanMan: Mr. Eugenides: ArcadianRefugee: Tell no one.
Sign the damned thing.
Tell no one.
Maybe put it in a bank deposit box.
Wait a few weeks. And tell no one.
Seek out legal and financial advice.

They can guide you from there.

Signing it immediately makes it your personal income. Removing any option of accepting it through an LLC or Trust that could hide your identity.

Who cares?  It's more money than anyone needs.  The more of it that gets sent to the gov't the better.


I did not mention taxes, you just have to accept that you're going to lose about 40% to taxes. What I mentioned was remaining anonymous, or relatively so.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

TrashcanMan: Mr. Eugenides: ArcadianRefugee: Tell no one.
Sign the damned thing.
Tell no one.
Maybe put it in a bank deposit box.
Wait a few weeks. And tell no one.
Seek out legal and financial advice.

They can guide you from there.

Signing it immediately makes it your personal income. Removing any option of accepting it through an LLC or Trust that could hide your identity.

Who cares?  It's more money than anyone needs.  The more of it that gets sent to the gov't the better.


Yeah, NO.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.