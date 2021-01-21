 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   On the upside, she doesn't have mice any more. The giant rat ate them (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Rodent, Rat, Sleep, Jane Hunter, son Rowan's screams, huge rat, horrified mum, Mouse  
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A horrified mum found a huge rat chewing her 18-month-old son's hand as he slept - and says that a few nights before the attack she woke up when the rodent scuttled across her face.

So it ran across her face and she did nothing. Attacks her kid and she gets allll offended.

Poor rat.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
/CSB time:
I lived in a place that had rodents.
Mostly harmless carriers of Hanta Virus, and they scampered mostly in the attic.
But occasionally would roam at night, unmolested while the animals on watch slept.
One night, after my dog had passed, and before i got a couple of cats, I awoke to a terrible screaming in the guest bedroom. Horrific screeching. But rather than interrupt the cycle of life, I buried my head in a pillow, and rolled over, as I had been drinking Absinthe from the family distillery and was not in a mood for creatures natural or otherwise.  The next morning, royally hungover, I ventured into the castle kitchen to make coffee, and as I sipped and looked out upon the cruelly brilliant landscape, I remembered the awakening.
I slowly opened the door to the guest room, and there, on the carpet, were the remains of a Norway rat.
Only fur and bones remained. Everything of the flesh and organs were gone.
Apparently, the mice of the castle were both starving and offended by its presence, and taken upon themselves the task of doing some midnight pest control.
I got the waste bin, and vacuum and cleaned up the murder scene. Knowing I had no alibi, but would not be questioned about it. Probably.

/End CSB.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I mean, it is quite horrifying.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sudotrin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Their floors looking filthy!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: A horrified mum found a huge rat chewing her 18-month-old son's hand as he slept - and says that a few nights before the attack she woke up when the rodent scuttled across her face.

So it ran across her face and she did nothing. Attacks her kid and she gets allll offended.

Poor rat.


Also, the baby didn't even wake up from getting its hand chewed? Don't babies often wake up and cry for, you know, no reason at all?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 22 hours ago  
someone should invent a device that captures rodents and allows you to release them elsewhere, unharmed. such a device could be sold in hardware stores. -sigh-
 
dennysgod
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
"...and even woke up two nights before the bloody attack to find the rodent on her face.."

I think this biatch has her priorities slightly out of whack.

The move, in my opinion is, first, acquire a domicile free of oversized carnivorous rodents and ,second, have kids
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 hours ago  
And Whitey's on the Moon.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
In my wife's family lore is the story of her aunt's dog going berserk in a bedroom after finding a rat near the crib of her newborn cousin.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
What the hell kind of squalor is it when you find there's a huge fat farking rat in your living space and you don't absolutely turn the place upsides down to either find it, or find how the hell it got in?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
It seems the usual article writers are on break.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Sounds like rats live cleaner than this family...
 
Kuusi
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Am in a duel with at least one right now.

Got the large one that was running inside the walls and gnawing wood, with a piece of ham in a trap. Body length some 8 inches.

At least one left, seems wise enough to avoid my traps. The basterd. I will get him. Can't use poison, don't want them dying inside a wall and stinking up the place.

Any hints, what would be absolutely irresistible as bait for these fine specimens of evolutionary excellence?

/ not so csb
 
lithven
‘’ 21 hours ago  

edmo: In my wife's family lore is the story of her aunt's dog going berserk in a bedroom after finding a rat near the crib of her newborn cousin.


Pretty sure that's basically the plot of Lady and the Tramp.
 
lurkey
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Kuusi: Am in a duel with at least one right now.

Got the large one that was running inside the walls and gnawing wood, with a piece of ham in a trap. Body length some 8 inches.

At least one left, seems wise enough to avoid my traps. The basterd. I will get him. Can't use poison, don't want them dying inside a wall and stinking up the place.

Any hints, what would be absolutely irresistible as bait for these fine specimens of evolutionary excellence?

/ not so csb


I've had good results with bacon rind. If it's greasy enough, you can wrap it around the kill switch (plate? Whatever it's called) making it harder to steal. A dab of peanut butter seals the deal.

Note: Only mice. Don't know if rats are different.
 
Edaw 0
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Kuusi: Am in a duel with at least one right now.

Got the large one that was running inside the walls and gnawing wood, with a piece of ham in a trap. Body length some 8 inches.

At least one left, seems wise enough to avoid my traps. The basterd. I will get him. Can't use poison, don't want them dying inside a wall and stinking up the place.

Any hints, what would be absolutely irresistible as bait for these fine specimens of evolutionary excellence?

/ not so csb


Try peanut butter, they love the stuff.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

There was a Rat. But its gone now.
 
hamsack
‘’ 20 hours ago  
WTF? The size of the kids head.
 
1funguy
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Kuusi: Am in a duel with at least one right now.

Got the large one that was running inside the walls and gnawing wood, with a piece of ham in a trap. Body length some 8 inches.

At least one left, seems wise enough to avoid my traps. The basterd. I will get him. Can't use poison, don't want them dying inside a wall and stinking up the place.

Any hints, what would be absolutely irresistible as bait for these fine specimens of evolutionary excellence?

/ not so csb


Sticky traps and peanut butter.
When you catch one, they screech like hell, but let them.
Let's the other ones know you're the sheriff now, and plan accordingly.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

lurkey: [Fark user image 600x594]


yea but this always escalates to gorillas and good luck getting those out from under your floorboards.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Oh father.

/puts bag on head
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Buttons is cute, but, a rat that size is just going to bite the shiat out of Buttons - that cat's not a ratter.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

FormlessOne: Buttons is cute, but, a rat that size is just going to bite the shiat out of Buttons - that cat's not a ratter.


i believe buttons is a mink which excel at taking out prey much larger than its self, rats included.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

khitsicker: FormlessOne: Buttons is cute, but, a rat that size is just going to bite the shiat out of Buttons - that cat's not a ratter.

i believe buttons is a mink which excel at taking out prey much larger than its self, rats included.


i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


That's a mink?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

FormlessOne: khitsicker: FormlessOne: Buttons is cute, but, a rat that size is just going to bite the shiat out of Buttons - that cat's not a ratter.

i believe buttons is a mink which excel at taking out prey much larger than its self, rats included.

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x309]

That's a mink?


my mistake. i was referring to the pic up thread.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

vudukungfu: /CSB time:
I lived in a place that had rodents.
Mostly harmless carriers of Hanta Virus, and they scampered mostly in the attic.
But occasionally would roam at night, unmolested while the animals on watch slept.
One night, after my dog had passed, and before i got a couple of cats, I awoke to a terrible screaming in the guest bedroom. Horrific screeching. But rather than interrupt the cycle of life, I buried my head in a pillow, and rolled over, as I had been drinking Absinthe from the family distillery and was not in a mood for creatures natural or otherwise.  The next morning, royally hungover, I ventured into the castle kitchen to make coffee, and as I sipped and looked out upon the cruelly brilliant landscape, I remembered the awakening.
I slowly opened the door to the guest room, and there, on the carpet, were the remains of a Norway rat.
Only fur and bones remained. Everything of the flesh and organs were gone.
Apparently, the mice of the castle were both starving and offended by its presence, and taken upon themselves the task of doing some midnight pest control.
I got the waste bin, and vacuum and cleaned up the murder scene. Knowing I had no alibi, but would not be questioned about it. Probably.

/End CSB.


Maybe predatory grasshopper mice? What would happen if a muricide-prone rat tried to go after those?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Was this in Sumatra?

/I spell my name: "Danger"
 
frankb00th
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Kids In The Hall: Mouse
Youtube IjyKZPkronM
k
 
entitygm
‘’ 12 hours ago  

1funguy: Kuusi: Am in a duel with at least one right now.

Got the large one that was running inside the walls and gnawing wood, with a piece of ham in a trap. Body length some 8 inches.

At least one left, seems wise enough to avoid my traps. The basterd. I will get him. Can't use poison, don't want them dying inside a wall and stinking up the place.

Any hints, what would be absolutely irresistible as bait for these fine specimens of evolutionary excellence?

/ not so csb

Sticky traps and peanut butter.
When you catch one, they screech like hell, but let them.
Let's the other ones know you're the sheriff now, and plan accordingly.


Had an annoying one driving me insane last year who had a habit of licking away the peanut butter without setting off the trap. I mashed up a starburst, put some peanut butter underneath it, made sure it stuck to the trigger real well. It was dead the next day.
 
1funguy
‘’ 10 hours ago  

entitygm: 1funguy: Kuusi: Am in a duel with at least one right now.

Got the large one that was running inside the walls and gnawing wood, with a piece of ham in a trap. Body length some 8 inches.

At least one left, seems wise enough to avoid my traps. The basterd. I will get him. Can't use poison, don't want them dying inside a wall and stinking up the place.

Any hints, what would be absolutely irresistible as bait for these fine specimens of evolutionary excellence?

/ not so csb

Sticky traps and peanut butter.
When you catch one, they screech like hell, but let them.
Let's the other ones know you're the sheriff now, and plan accordingly.

Had an annoying one driving me insane last year who had a habit of licking away the peanut butter without setting off the trap. I mashed up a starburst, put some peanut butter underneath it, made sure it stuck to the trigger real well. It was dead the next day.


Sticky
Trap.

There is no mechanical component. They will begin to chew off feet until their faces get stuck.

And screech until they bleed to death...


HAHAHAHAHAHA..!!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 8 hours ago  

1funguy: entitygm: 1funguy: Kuusi: Am in a duel with at least one right now.

Got the large one that was running inside the walls and gnawing wood, with a piece of ham in a trap. Body length some 8 inches.

At least one left, seems wise enough to avoid my traps. The basterd. I will get him. Can't use poison, don't want them dying inside a wall and stinking up the place.

Any hints, what would be absolutely irresistible as bait for these fine specimens of evolutionary excellence?

/ not so csb

Sticky traps and peanut butter.
When you catch one, they screech like hell, but let them.
Let's the other ones know you're the sheriff now, and plan accordingly.

Had an annoying one driving me insane last year who had a habit of licking away the peanut butter without setting off the trap. I mashed up a starburst, put some peanut butter underneath it, made sure it stuck to the trigger real well. It was dead the next day.

Sticky
Trap.

There is no mechanical component. They will begin to chew off feet until their faces get stuck.

And screech until they bleed to death...


HAHAHAHAHAHA..!!


what the hell is wrong with you?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FormlessOne: khitsicker: FormlessOne: Buttons is cute, but, a rat that size is just going to bite the shiat out of Buttons - that cat's not a ratter.

i believe buttons is a mink which excel at taking out prey much larger than its self, rats included.

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x309]

That's a mink?


Yes
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

frankb00th: 1funguy: entitygm: 1funguy: Kuusi: Am in a duel with at least one right now.

Got the large one that was running inside the walls and gnawing wood, with a piece of ham in a trap. Body length some 8 inches.

At least one left, seems wise enough to avoid my traps. The basterd. I will get him. Can't use poison, don't want them dying inside a wall and stinking up the place.

Any hints, what would be absolutely irresistible as bait for these fine specimens of evolutionary excellence?

/ not so csb

Sticky traps and peanut butter.
When you catch one, they screech like hell, but let them.
Let's the other ones know you're the sheriff now, and plan accordingly.

Had an annoying one driving me insane last year who had a habit of licking away the peanut butter without setting off the trap. I mashed up a starburst, put some peanut butter underneath it, made sure it stuck to the trigger real well. It was dead the next day.

Sticky
Trap.

There is no mechanical component. They will begin to chew off feet until their faces get stuck.

And screech until they bleed to death...


HAHAHAHAHAHA..!!

what the hell is wrong with you?


Hahaha...

HAHAHAHAHAHA !!
 
