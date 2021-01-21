 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Don't pick your nose in the McDonald's drive thru   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
39
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It looks like their interface is a straight-up .NET WPF and incredibly simple (which it would need to be I guess).  I'm betting the only third party tools they use are for interfacing and/or doing things like that video showing the drive-thru.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
"$50 says he eats it."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I'm a really Canadian. I wipe my frozen snot on the lid of my Timmies
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 21 hours ago  
They find out which order goes to which car by matching orders with cars.

It's not news...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fapping still okay? Asking for a friend.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
A McDonald's worker has revealed the secrets behind drive-thru order

Secrets? Really? They have like eleventy gazillion employees. You know one. You might have been one. They don't have any secrets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I am jacks complete lack of surprise...

I mean come on... like this is some new radical thing we can magically do in '21...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Ha, next time I'll pick my dog's nose, since she's usually with me.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
You can pick your nose.

You can pick your friends.

Picking your friend's nose is just weird.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Seinfeld "Moses Was A Picker"
Youtube lWvFUv073F8
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

olapbill: I'm a really Canadian. I wipe my frozen snot on the lid of my Timmies


farkin' eh, good buddy
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 hours ago  

freakdiablo: They find out which order goes to which car by matching orders with cars.

It's not news...


No they don't. They always have to manually verify at the window what they think my order was, and once in a while it's someone else's order.  They're guessing.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I always thought a funny prank would be to hook into the speaker system, and have two people in a van intercept each side of the conversation once and a while. They could act belligerent to the actual customer and server, change the order up, generally be obnoxious.

Have somebody inside to catch the Karenning that  would inevitably ensue.

Of course, the main problem is that there would be consequences for the victims of the prank, and in the age of CCW, it could get violent, too.

...so all I can do it play it out virtually, in my imagination. It would be glorious, if it wasn't such a bad idea IRL.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 20 hours ago  
There nothing more humiliating than having a fast food worker looking down on you from their lofty heights.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 20 hours ago  

nytmare: freakdiablo: They find out which order goes to which car by matching orders with cars.

It's not news...

No they don't. They always have to manually verify at the window what they think my order was, and once in a while it's someone else's order.  They're guessing.


Agreed.  They probably have cameras in some but definitely not all.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 20 hours ago  
That seems like what we should expect a drive-thru to have.

...and I farking hate the Daily Fail site. Half the time I am trying to scroll down, it interprets it as a side swipe and gives me some other article that I din't want.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: I am jacks complete lack of surprise...

I mean come on... like this is some new radical thing we can magically do in '21...


Jack off in the Box
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 20 hours ago  

zimbomba67: There nothing more humiliating than having a fast food worker looking down on you from their lofty heights.


Especially after they hock a loogie under the meat paddie.
 
rfenster
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Headline:  Don't pick your nose in the McDonald's drive thru

Article:   Unless you are working there.
 
12349876
‘’ 20 hours ago  

nytmare: freakdiablo: They find out which order goes to which car by matching orders with cars.

It's not news...

No they don't. They always have to manually verify at the window what they think my order was, and once in a while it's someone else's order.  They're guessing.


Video only at the ordering speaker with no retained info for car/order for places with 2 speakers doesn't tell you how the drivers will succeed/fail at zipper merging.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Linux_Yes: zimbomba67: There nothing more humiliating than having a fast food worker looking down on you from their lofty heights.

Especially after they hock a loogie under the meat paddie.


Have it "your way"! Special orders are no problem.
 
FDR Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I went through the McD drive-thru on Atlantic Ave recently and the video screen pulled up my previous order and the guy on the speaker box just asked me if I wanted the exact same order, which I did. Must be scanning license plates. Nice and efficient!
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Pick it from the options provided by your plastic surgeon like a normal person.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
McDonalds have coupons in their phone apps. So if you login to one you can get some money off. I average about 2 dollars off an order.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Ghost Roach: olapbill: I'm a really Canadian. I wipe my frozen snot on the lid of my Timmies

farkin' eh, good buddy


usually from the Hunt Club Drive thru cuz that's my hood
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
...yeah, but your ice cream machine is still broken, right?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 19 hours ago  
'So maybe don't pick your nose when you order - because we see it and we judge you,' she said.

Oh nooo, McDonald's order taker is going to judge me. Only wish they would tell me my score they judged me at. I'm sure I get a perfect 10 each time.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Can I still picks my friend's nose?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bob The Nob: Can I still picks my friend's nose?


Not during a pandemic!

After that, what the hell do we care? Weirder sh*t going on out the world, I guarantee.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Challenge Accepted
"Off to McDonald's!!!"
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

olapbill: Ghost Roach: olapbill: I'm a really Canadian. I wipe my frozen snot on the lid of my Timmies

farkin' eh, good buddy

usually from the Hunt Club Drive thru cuz that's my hood


currently Alta Vista, but old job had me everywhere

/very weird being a regular at more than one Timmy's
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 hours ago  

freakdiablo: They find out which order goes to which car by matching orders with cars.

It's not news...


It's brilliant is what it is!

How did they come up with that novel strategy, and how do they combat people switching cars between ordering, and recieving the food? After all, the cars do not eat burgers, but the people inside do.
 
The_Philosopher_King [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
This system must not be in all locations.

I am always asked, "Did you order the . . . " when I pull up to the Pay window. Even when I get to the Pick-up window they have tried to hand me wrong things. I never order soda and it is not rare to be offered a cup of something when I pull up.

Either that, it shows you that if you pay peanuts, you get monkeys.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Yup. The system takes a picture of your vehicle and makes it the background of your order.

It's not rocket surgery, it's McDonald's.

Also never judge your customers. I'll admit I used to do that but it is awful for business long term.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Was just watching an 8 Out Of 10 Cats best-of for the year.
"I saw Katherine Ryan picking her nose... out of a catalogue."
 
