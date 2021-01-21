 Skip to content
'No evidence of decline' in COVID-19 rates in England's third lockdown, which could imply the need for a fourth or fifth lockdown
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well, people are probably "in who gives a fark" mode.  Call it covid burnout or what not.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Merltech: Well, people are probably "in who gives a fark" mode.  Call it covid burnout or what not.


It's pretty universal. People I know who were extremely covid conscious in the first few months surprised me by having unmasked gatherings over the holidays.  Small, but still unnecessarily risky.  When I brought up the inconsistency, the response was pretty much a sigh and an exasperated eyeroll.
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
lockdowns.... do work.. its just not instant.. I mean here in Orange County, CA... our cases are finally starting to drop after the Thankgiving/Christmas spike..,  where people were idiots and unmasked.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Merltech: Well, people are probably "in who gives a fark" mode.  Call it covid burnout or what not.


I call those people bio-terrorists. Too lazy to be a real terrorist, but happy to watch you die if it means it's life is slightly more convenient.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 21 hours ago  

gilgigamesh: Merltech: Well, people are probably "in who gives a fark" mode.  Call it covid burnout or what not.

It's pretty universal. People I know who were extremely covid conscious in the first few months surprised me by having unmasked gatherings over the holidays.  Small, but still unnecessarily risky.  When I brought up the inconsistency, the response was pretty much a sigh and an exasperated eyeroll.


My parents are still sore about the holidays, as they're exactly the type you're talking about.  Up until June-ish, it's "everyone panic! We're only leaving the house once every week and a half for groceries!"

Over Christmas and New Years - "What do you mean you're not coming up? Your sister is, and your grandmother is in town too!  It's small!"
 
40 degree day
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I'm going to guess that the new, more contagious strain means that the lock down procedures need to be made more stringent, or followed more closely.
 
6nome
‘’ 21 hours ago  
The marbles on those blokes.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Caught fire, fell into the swamp...
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Five is right out.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Just God thinning out the herd.
 
docilej
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 21 hours ago  

outtatowner: Merltech: Well, people are probably "in who gives a fark" mode.  Call it covid burnout or what not.

I call those people bio-terrorists. Too lazy to be a real terrorist, but happy to watch you die if it means it's life is slightly more convenient.


I call people with the attitude you just expressed judgmental pricks, so *shrug*.

We can't all put our life on hold for years. And it might be years before we can all get vaccinated. And we're lucky to live in a time where there is a vaccine that we might eventually get. 10 years ago and we'd just have to make a choice between living our lives or staying home forever so some toffee-nosed judgmental asshole on the prick won't label us as terrorists.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 hours ago  

40 degree day: I'm going to guess that the new, more contagious strain means that the lock down procedures need to be made more stringent, or followed more closely.


Are we sure it isn't witchcraft again? Better kill the cats to be sure.
 
Atheist Vuvuzela Marching Band
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I'm worried that the media has Farked the science of this and that the real issue is the massive rush of people with poor metabolic status overwhemling the hospital ICU's who just so happen to have a virus called Corona.

Are we witnessing the Baby Boomer implosion being brought to you by the Ad council instead of actual science that is being silenced

The corona virus anti-juice is not a vaccine, those take 10 years to develop.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
We decided back last year that we wanted to have endless lockdowns.

I can say with confidence that the number of people blithely ignoring the rules is truly shocking.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Gotta make room for the immigrants and lose some "R" voters

Win Win
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Germany is going to be in lockdown well into March if not later.  And more severe restrictions are being discussed.  Covid.  It's a problem.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

40 degree day: I'm going to guess that the new, more contagious strain means that the lock down procedures need to be made more stringent, or followed more closely.


And include the house.
And why are people still doing group pics? And why are they taking off mask to talk? That is the whole point.
And why are people on their cell while in a store?
And why are people having conversations in the grocery aisle?
And why are cashiers still being so talkative?
And why are people still hugging?
Man. Fark alllllll of you all.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
This feels intentionally written up for the sake of the "See, lockdowns don't work!" crowd while conveniently ignoring all of the evidence of people blatantly disregarding the lockdown and other safety measures
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
"But did that stop me?  NO!"

" I went for a sixth lock down, that, too, went down in flames..."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Atheist Vuvuzela Marching Band: I'm worried that the media has Farked the science of this and that the real issue is the massive rush of people with poor metabolic status overwhemling the hospital ICU's who just so happen to have a virus called Corona.

Are we witnessing the Baby Boomer implosion being brought to you by the Ad council instead of actual science that is being silenced

The corona virus anti-juice is not a vaccine, those take 10 years to develop.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 hours ago  

40 degree day: I'm going to guess that the new, more contagious strain means that the lock down procedures need to be made more stringent, or followed more closely.


Anything short of welding people into their homes won't satisfy the shutdown zealots.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Codenamechaz: This feels intentionally written up for the sake of the "See, lockdowns don't work!" crowd while conveniently ignoring all of the evidence of people blatantly disregarding the lockdown and other safety measures


Well, I guess lock downs don't work lol.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

freakdiablo: gilgigamesh: Merltech: Well, people are probably "in who gives a fark" mode.  Call it covid burnout or what not.

It's pretty universal. People I know who were extremely covid conscious in the first few months surprised me by having unmasked gatherings over the holidays.  Small, but still unnecessarily risky.  When I brought up the inconsistency, the response was pretty much a sigh and an exasperated eyeroll.

My parents are still sore about the holidays, as they're exactly the type you're talking about.  Up until June-ish, it's "everyone panic! We're only leaving the house once every week and a half for groceries!"

Over Christmas and New Years - "What do you mean you're not coming up? Your sister is, and your grandmother is in town too!  It's small!"


My family back east had 20 people at Thanksgiving!

Thankfully, no cases stemmed from it, but they all claimed to have quarantined for 2 weeks before traveling and visiting.

3 days later the hosts of the family Christmas party got word one of their best friends had died of COVID, so everything he had planned for Christmas got canceled.

I have a huge extended and close family, and somehow they have all avoided catching it. They are taking it more seriously again now that they know people getting sick.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Scar4711: lockdowns.... do work.. its just not instant.. I mean here in Orange County, CA... our cases are finally starting to drop after the Thankgiving/Christmas spike..,  where people were idiots and unmasked.


I read an article last night that said certain parts of the CA lockdown may have been counterproductive and led to more cases.  Specifically, it was the outdoor dining ban.  Indoor dining/clubbing has been shown to contribute to the spread, but there is little to no evidence when it comes to outdoor dining.

The theory is that with no outdoor dining, it led to more people meeting at homes instead of outdoor restaurants and transmission rates are higher at home visits.

Again, before anyone misreads this, the complaint revolved around outdoor dining bans, not indoor.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 21 hours ago  

outtatowner: Merltech: Well, people are probably "in who gives a fark" mode.  Call it covid burnout or what not.

I call those people bio-terrorists. Too lazy to be a real terrorist, but happy to watch you die if it means it's life is slightly more convenient.


...to be fair, I'd probably be happy to watch someone who goes straight to terrorist for an issue such as this, die as well.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

fat boy: Gotta make room for the immigrants and lose some "R" voters

Win Win


Are there a lot of Republican voters in England?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Codenamechaz: This feels intentionally written up for the sake of the "See, lockdowns don't work!" crowd while conveniently ignoring all of the evidence of people blatantly disregarding the lockdown and other safety measures


So if people keep defying your orders, is the solution to issue even more orders?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Codenamechaz: This feels intentionally written up for the sake of the "See, lockdowns don't work!" crowd while conveniently ignoring all of the evidence of people blatantly disregarding the lockdown and other safety measures


Part of the problem is the new variant was already widespread before it was identified. Horse out of the barn, if you will. It's going to take two or three months even in lockdown for things to settle out. And when they do loosen up, we'll go through the cycle again.

We've got at least another year before herd immunity between the vax and the built up immunity.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 21 hours ago  
The British government reported a fresh daily record rise in deaths on Wednesday with 1,820 people dying within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test. However, new infections - at 38,905 - were down from a recent peak of 68,053 on Jan. 8.

This appears to be in direct contradiction to the remainder of the article.

/puzzled
 
fredsnake
‘’ 21 hours ago  
they saw yer fear stop enabling them .
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

outtatowner: Merltech: Well, people are probably "in who gives a fark" mode.  Call it covid burnout or what not.

I call those people bio-terrorists. Too lazy to be a real terrorist, but happy to watch you die if it means it's life is slightly more convenient.


It's too bad it's not as deadly as Fark want's it to be though. Which is why more and more are starting to not care. Most of the Trump white house caught it, and nothing happened. How many in congress have developed it, and not died? Everyone screaming we're all going to die are failing to scare people because, well, the information doesn't support it. Ya, 400k+ deaths is a lot, but that is out of 25+ million known infections. On top of that, since the Weeners was so shiatty containment is not possible so you can't really talk about that either.

Yes, wear your masks, stop being a dick about things, but if you're relying on 'we're all going to die' to motivate people, it's not going to work and it's just going to get you ignored. We've made it clear caring about others isn't going to do it either.

Enforce the law's passed with fines and penalties or don't bother. That is the only thing that will do it.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Eightballjacket: Scar4711: lockdowns.... do work.. its just not instant.. I mean here in Orange County, CA... our cases are finally starting to drop after the Thankgiving/Christmas spike..,  where people were idiots and unmasked.

I read an article last night that said certain parts of the CA lockdown may have been counterproductive and led to more cases.  Specifically, it was the outdoor dining ban.  Indoor dining/clubbing has been shown to contribute to the spread, but there is little to no evidence when it comes to outdoor dining.

The theory is that with no outdoor dining, it led to more people meeting at homes instead of outdoor restaurants and transmission rates are higher at home visits.

Again, before anyone misreads this, the complaint revolved around outdoor dining bans, not indoor.


There are doctors that are experts on social spread of disease that warned it was going to happen when Newsom signed the order (which he himself ignored).

I thought we would have learned by now that bans just drive it underground.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

jjorsett: Codenamechaz: This feels intentionally written up for the sake of the "See, lockdowns don't work!" crowd while conveniently ignoring all of the evidence of people blatantly disregarding the lockdown and other safety measures

So if people keep defying your orders, is the solution to issue even more orders?


Yes, and on top of that make the consequences for disobeying said orders more severe.
 
Stibium
‘’ 21 hours ago  

indylaw: outtatowner: Merltech: Well, people are probably "in who gives a fark" mode.  Call it covid burnout or what not.

I call those people bio-terrorists. Too lazy to be a real terrorist, but happy to watch you die if it means it's life is slightly more convenient.

I call people with the attitude you just expressed judgmental pricks, so *shrug*.

We can't all put our life on hold for years. And it might be years before we can all get vaccinated. And we're lucky to live in a time where there is a vaccine that we might eventually get. 10 years ago and we'd just have to make a choice between living our lives or staying home forever so some toffee-nosed judgmental asshole on the prick won't label us as terrorists.


Well go live your life then. It might be a lot shorter, at at least you stuck it to the libs, amirite?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Articles like this make me super happy that I live in a state run by intelligent people who can find the middle ground between "lockdown" and "anti-masker".
 
Ennzie
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I'm in Manitoba, and our lockdown restrictions are finally going to be eased up a little bit tomorrow. It took us ten weeks of the strictest measures in the country to get to this point. The town I live in had a 40% five day test positivity rate and almost five hundred cases at our worst. Then we got our crap together, and as of now we're down to 8 active cases in town and three days in a row without a new one. The lockdowns work as long as there's both citizen buy-in and patience to get through it. And by restrictions eased, I mean that we'll now be able to buy non-essential items and get haircuts. Still no kids sports or indoor dining, still no gatherings of more than a couple people. It takes time, but it works. Just need the dumbasses to stop being dumbasses and it'll be over a lot quicker.
 
indylaw
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Stibium: indylaw: outtatowner: Merltech: Well, people are probably "in who gives a fark" mode.  Call it covid burnout or what not.

I call those people bio-terrorists. Too lazy to be a real terrorist, but happy to watch you die if it means it's life is slightly more convenient.

I call people with the attitude you just expressed judgmental pricks, so *shrug*.

We can't all put our life on hold for years. And it might be years before we can all get vaccinated. And we're lucky to live in a time where there is a vaccine that we might eventually get. 10 years ago and we'd just have to make a choice between living our lives or staying home forever so some toffee-nosed judgmental asshole on the prick won't label us as terrorists.

Well go live your life then. It might be a lot shorter, at at least you stuck it to the libs, amirite?


You're making a lot of assumptions.
 
halotosis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

indylaw: outtatowner: Merltech: Well, people are probably "in who gives a fark" mode.  Call it covid burnout or what not.

I call those people bio-terrorists. Too lazy to be a real terrorist, but happy to watch you die if it means it's life is slightly more convenient.

I call people with the attitude you just expressed judgmental pricks, so *shrug*.

We can't all put our life on hold for years. And it might be years before we can all get vaccinated. And we're lucky to live in a time where there is a vaccine that we might eventually get. 10 years ago and we'd just have to make a choice between living our lives or staying home forever so some toffee-nosed judgmental asshole on the prick won't label us as terrorists.


I was there person trying to get people to take precautions early on.  I was the first to leave the office for home. I have a compromised immune system.

This situation is killing me as surely as the virus. I'm sure I am not alone, in fact, I know I am not... Some things are just too important. I need my family, my friends... Without them I can't and don't want to keep living.  I need hugs, human contact, love.  You can call me whatever you want at this point, I'm not responsible for the entire world, just me and those close to me.
 
cartersdad
‘’ 21 hours ago  
"Hey New York and California...how are those lock downs working for you?"  asks the Tailgate party of America...Florida.

Lives in Florida
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 hours ago  

SMB2811: outtatowner: Merltech: Well, people are probably "in who gives a fark" mode.  Call it covid burnout or what not.

I call those people bio-terrorists. Too lazy to be a real terrorist, but happy to watch you die if it means it's life is slightly more convenient.

It's too bad it's not as deadly as Fark want's it to be though. Which is why more and more are starting to not care. Most of the Trump white house caught it, and nothing happened. How many in congress have developed it, and not died? Everyone screaming we're all going to die are failing to scare people because, well, the information doesn't support it. Ya, 400k+ deaths is a lot, but that is out of 25+ million known infections. On top of that, since the Weeners was so shiatty containment is not possible so you can't really talk about that either.

Yes, wear your masks, stop being a dick about things, but if you're relying on 'we're all going to die' to motivate people, it's not going to work and it's just going to get you ignored. We've made it clear caring about others isn't going to do it either.

Enforce the law's passed with fines and penalties or don't bother. That is the only thing that will do it.


The problem with Covid-19 is the fatality rate of the disease itself with medical care but the fact it sometimes need treatment and it is spreading so fast it is overwhelming the medical field.

When that happens not only will Covid-19's death rate go up but so will others. For example, get in a sever car accident  and there are no beds, doctors, oxygen, etc for you so now an accident you would have probably survived becomes deadly.
 
halotosis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

waxbeans: 40 degree day: I'm going to guess that the new, more contagious strain means that the lock down procedures need to be made more stringent, or followed more closely.

And include the house.
And why are people still doing group pics? And why are they taking off mask to talk? That is the whole point.
And why are people on their cell while in a store?
And why are people having conversations in the grocery aisle?
And why are cashiers still being so talkative?
And why are people still hugging?
Man. Fark alllllll of you all.


Something is broken with you.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Stibium: indylaw: outtatowner: Merltech: Well, people are probably "in who gives a fark" mode.  Call it covid burnout or what not.

I call those people bio-terrorists. Too lazy to be a real terrorist, but happy to watch you die if it means it's life is slightly more convenient.

I call people with the attitude you just expressed judgmental pricks, so *shrug*.

We can't all put our life on hold for years. And it might be years before we can all get vaccinated. And we're lucky to live in a time where there is a vaccine that we might eventually get. 10 years ago and we'd just have to make a choice between living our lives or staying home forever so some toffee-nosed judgmental asshole on the prick won't label us as terrorists.

Well go live your life then. It might be a lot shorter, at at least you stuck it to the libs, amirite?


I hate to break it to you, but assuming someone's political position based on this statement is antithetical to your "liberal" beliefs.  I put "liberal" in air quotes because you are not liberal, you are the left equivalent of a Trumper.  At this point the foam coming from your mouth is spilling on my keyboard, so Imma have to ask you to take your hands from the keyboard.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 21 hours ago  

jjorsett: Codenamechaz: This feels intentionally written up for the sake of the "See, lockdowns don't work!" crowd while conveniently ignoring all of the evidence of people blatantly disregarding the lockdown and other safety measures

So if people keep defying your orders, is the solution to issue even more orders?


Ladies and gentlemen, the "law and order" party takes a break from insurrection and cop killing to speak.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 21 hours ago  

halotosis: waxbeans: 40 degree day: I'm going to guess that the new, more contagious strain means that the lock down procedures need to be made more stringent, or followed more closely.

And include the house.
And why are people still doing group pics? And why are they taking off mask to talk? That is the whole point.
And why are people on their cell while in a store?
And why are people having conversations in the grocery aisle?
And why are cashiers still being so talkative?
And why are people still hugging?
Man. Fark alllllll of you all.

Something is broken with you.


We all easily recognize that there were bots and troll farms inciting Trumpers, but I suspect they were playing both sides and either this is the left equivalent of a bot/troll or a Trumper.  The kind that just foam from the mouth with little thought, spewing panic and hysteria.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

outtatowner: Merltech: Well, people are probably "in who gives a fark" mode.  Call it covid burnout or what not.

I call those people bio-terrorists. Too lazy to be a real terrorist, but happy to watch you die if it means it's life is slightly more convenient.


Yes, near complete isolation from other people is just slightly inconvenient.  It's only considered a form of torture by the UN.
 
Stibium
‘’ 21 hours ago  

MrScruffles: Stibium: indylaw: outtatowner: Merltech: Well, people are probably "in who gives a fark" mode.  Call it covid burnout or what not.

I call those people bio-terrorists. Too lazy to be a real terrorist, but happy to watch you die if it means it's life is slightly more convenient.

I call people with the attitude you just expressed judgmental pricks, so *shrug*.

We can't all put our life on hold for years. And it might be years before we can all get vaccinated. And we're lucky to live in a time where there is a vaccine that we might eventually get. 10 years ago and we'd just have to make a choice between living our lives or staying home forever so some toffee-nosed judgmental asshole on the prick won't label us as terrorists.

Well go live your life then. It might be a lot shorter, at at least you stuck it to the libs, amirite?

I hate to break it to you, but assuming someone's political position based on this statement is antithetical to your "liberal" beliefs.  I put "liberal" in air quotes because you are not liberal, you are the left equivalent of a Trumper.  At this point the foam coming from your mouth is spilling on my keyboard, so Imma have to ask you to take your hands from the keyboard.


I'm not sure what to say, other than you seem so triggered you jumped even further towards assuming political beliefs based on an even shorter statement which was made in sardonic jest.

Also I'm flattered.

/that's not foam on your keyboard
//and it's not mine...
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Lockdowns worked in New Zealand, China, and most places in Africa
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 hours ago  

cartersdad: "Hey New York and California...how are those lock downs working for you?"  asks the Tailgate party of America...Florida.

Lives in Florida


Let's not get cocky fellow Floridian. The dirt bags are coming for Bike Week and Spring Break isn't far away.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Stibium: MrScruffles: Stibium: indylaw: outtatowner: Merltech: Well, people are probably "in who gives a fark" mode.  Call it covid burnout or what not.

I call those people bio-terrorists. Too lazy to be a real terrorist, but happy to watch you die if it means it's life is slightly more convenient.

I call people with the attitude you just expressed judgmental pricks, so *shrug*.

We can't all put our life on hold for years. And it might be years before we can all get vaccinated. And we're lucky to live in a time where there is a vaccine that we might eventually get. 10 years ago and we'd just have to make a choice between living our lives or staying home forever so some toffee-nosed judgmental asshole on the prick won't label us as terrorists.

Well go live your life then. It might be a lot shorter, at at least you stuck it to the libs, amirite?

I hate to break it to you, but assuming someone's political position based on this statement is antithetical to your "liberal" beliefs.  I put "liberal" in air quotes because you are not liberal, you are the left equivalent of a Trumper.  At this point the foam coming from your mouth is spilling on my keyboard, so Imma have to ask you to take your hands from the keyboard.

I'm not sure what to say, other than you seem so triggered you jumped even further towards assuming political beliefs based on an even shorter statement which was made in sardonic jest.

Also I'm flattered.

/that's not foam on your keyboard
//and it's not mine...


Ah, the ole I wasn't being serious and trolled you backtracking.

*thumbs up*

/jerk harder troll
 
