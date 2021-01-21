 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Sure your morning coffee will help with your daily Constitutional, but it shouldn't be interrupted by a stranger doing a number two in your neighbor's yard   (news.com.au) divider line
35
    More: Sick, Defecation, Toilet, Walking, Brisbane residents, poo jogger, broad daylight, Brisbane's original Poo jogger, night camera  
•       •       •

1391 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2021 at 12:20 PM (20 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Don't be afraid to try again
Everyone goes south
Every now and then
Ooh, Ooh
You've done it, why can't someone else?
You should know by now
You've been there yourself
 
WWTandPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
"strange man" You would think that would go without saying.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Reading this on the can, so getting a kick
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Borat 3?
 
Esroc
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Let he who hasn't had an emergency poop in an no-pooping area cast the first stone.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Rand Paul's neighbor at it again?

good.jpg
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Doing Pence in your neighbor's yard?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 20 hours ago  
#1: a daily constitutional is a walk.

#2: a morning constitutional is #1 #2.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
First time I heard the term "constitutional" used like that was from Sideshow Bob in the  episode where he marries Selma (or is it Patti.)
 
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 736x558]


Who is number 1?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I SAID I WAS SORRY!!!!!!
 
Huntceet
‘’ 20 hours ago  
When ya gotta go ya gotta go.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 20 hours ago  

ozman: steklo: [Fark user image 736x558]

Who is number 1?


You are Number Six
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 20 hours ago  

snowybunting: [Fark user image image 240x184]


First thing I thought of.
 
Devo
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Those living in San Francisco wonder why this is news.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Esroc: Let he who hasn't had an emergency poop in an no-pooping area cast the first stone.


Pretty much. If I have to poop being told that I can't doesn't change anything and with all the public washrooms being closed because of Covid it's not like there are tons of options.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

ozman: Who is number 1?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Maybe the stranger had a coffee and bran mufin before his daily constitutional.  Timing is everything.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Paintball gun.
 
Loren
‘’ 19 hours ago  

RTOGUY: Pretty much. If I have to poop being told that I can't doesn't change anything and with all the public washrooms being closed because of Covid it's not like there are tons of options.


Bring a bag to poo in.  It's not exactly an alien concept to us hikers--there are times when going in the wilderness isn't acceptable, in those cases you pack it out.  (Normal standards are at least 200 feet from the trail, at least 200 feet from watercourses and bury it.  In a canyon that might be impossible, in a sufficiently rocky area that might not be possible.  Also, sufficiently high use areas require packing it out anyway.  A few places even require packing out the pee.)
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Probably a Trump follower.  They're famous for their Constitutionals.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Flowery Twats: Paintball gun.


Jackson Poollack.
 
Kinan
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Whattacrappythingtodo.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Esroc: Let he who hasn't had an emergency poop in an no-pooping area cast the first stone.


Just for the record, I defiled a cemetery once. Not a CSB.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Esroc: Let he who hasn't had an emergency poop in an no-pooping area cast the first stone.


This should be suggested as a thread. I can only imagine the stories we would share.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 17 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 16 hours ago  
A sign that the world is returning to normal: People are taking public dumps in Brisbane again.

"How Brisbane's poo jogger was caught by residents

BRISBANE'S "poo jogger" has resigned from his corporate job after he was photographed in the act. This is how he was finally caught."

https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/rea​l​-life/how-brisbanes-poo-jogger-was-cau​ght-by-residents/news-story/59c0dbc2cb​83b5de01956e6329c72beb
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

RTOGUY: Esroc: Let he who hasn't had an emergency poop in an no-pooping area cast the first stone.

Pretty much. If I have to poop being told that I can't doesn't change anything and with all the public washrooms being closed because of Covid it's not like there are tons of options.


Perhaps the paintball gun mentioned up-thread might let you discover that you can in fact run and poop at the same time.

Or not.

Either way I'd watch it on youtube and laugh.

/don't poop in someone's yard
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Anyone bringing toilet paper with them isn't getting 'caught short', the know very well they will be pooping outdoors. That's premeditated public pooping.

And if jogging makes you want to poop, and you know you can only jog so far before you have to poop, workout a route that passes a public toilet in that timeframe. If not available, cut your jogging route so you get home in time to poop there.

I don't give a flying fark about your desire to jog, no one needs to find human shiat outside their residence. Human poop is nasty and can spread diseases. If you can't jog without leaving unwanted dumps like the uncivilised animal you are, give up jogging.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Nidiot: Anyone bringing toilet paper with them isn't getting 'caught short', the know very well they will be pooping outdoors. That's premeditated public pooping.

And if jogging makes you want to poop, and you know you can only jog so far before you have to poop, workout a route that passes a public toilet in that timeframe. If not available, cut your jogging route so you get home in time to poop there.

I don't give a flying fark about your desire to jog, no one needs to find human shiat outside their residence. Human poop is nasty and can spread diseases. If you can't jog without leaving unwanted dumps like the uncivilised animal you are, give up jogging.


Treadmill. Try not to break that word down and overthink.
 
Trik
‘’ 12 hours ago  
So, Brisbane has a not-so-phantom pooper.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Loren: RTOGUY: Pretty much. If I have to poop being told that I can't doesn't change anything and with all the public washrooms being closed because of Covid it's not like there are tons of options.

Bring a bag to poo in.  It's not exactly an alien concept to us hikers--there are times when going in the wilderness isn't acceptable, in those cases you pack it out.  (Normal standards are at least 200 feet from the trail, at least 200 feet from watercourses and bury it.  In a canyon that might be impossible, in a sufficiently rocky area that might not be possible.  Also, sufficiently high use areas require packing it out anyway.  A few places even require packing out the pee.)


I am a big fan of pack in/pack out and have practiced this my whole life. Excrement is where I draw the line though. I WILL find an appropriate enough place to make my contribution to nature and all that is wonderful on it. Bears do it and mine is quite a bit less "considerable". I am absolutely NOT carrying bags of poo with me. Every. Even if I am staying in a portaledge. Having a poo fall hundreds of feet just adds to the epicness...
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.