(Twitter)   Photoshop the mitten man   (twitter.com)
    Contests  
•       •       •

‘’ 1 day ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asstamassta [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Masking up, waiting for church to meet in person again
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Bernie the Barbarian
Youtube KQZAqTF7lU0
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr. grey
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Let's actually enable voting on this one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asstamassta [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
funkyeuph [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stanley Rubrick
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
funkyeuph [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittenfoo
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asstamassta [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Octafrye
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NakedReporta
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NakedReporta
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Capt Ahab
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It'sallright [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SECSManiac
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let's go old-school here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It'sallright [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It'sallright [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It'sallright [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Wiredroach thanks for background idea.
 
