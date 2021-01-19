 Skip to content
 
(KRTV Great Falls)   Veterinarian warns that dogs are ingesting marijuana at increasing rates. Your dog wants steak, and Doritos, and a run to the Taco Bell drive through, and some leftover pizza, and a box of Raisinettes if things get desperate   (krtv.com) divider line
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 2 days ago  
Go ingest a 50mg Indica gummy and next day tell me what you think

Now imagine an animal 1/4 to 1/10 your weight doing the same thing.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 2 days ago  
Raisinettes should be kept far away from dogs.
 
lakefivedi
‘’ 2 days ago  
a good buddy waits patiently outside the grow room for the delicious tidbits of tiny buds
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
No, it's Lassie.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dogs eat feces.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Erebus1954: Dogs eat feces.


My dog will vomit, eat the vomit out of shame, vomit it back up again, and then eat it again.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lakefivedi: a good buddy waits patiently outside the grow room for the delicious tidbits of tiny buds


Fark user imageView Full Size


You tell him no :)

/why yes, I am Canadian
//this stuff will make
///perfect #ies
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ruh-roh.
 
shabu
‘’ 1 day ago  
Perhaps folks in states that legalized are more willing to report?

The worst thing about having pot is that people are very leery of calling the cops or emergency services due to fear.
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

neongoats: Erebus1954: Dogs eat feces.

My dog will vomit, eat the vomit out of shame, vomit it back up again, and then eat it again.


I find it's worse when they eat the contents of the cat box, then lick the inside of your mouth when you're sleeping on the couch.

Theoretically speaking, of course
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

outtatowner: lakefivedi: a good buddy waits patiently outside the grow room for the delicious tidbits of tiny buds

[Fark user image 425x318]

You tell him no :)

/why yes, I am Canadian
//this stuff will make
///perfect #ies


Now I know how a cat feels when presented with an open container of catnip.

/Let me bury my face in it then roll around on the carpet?
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 day ago  
And what was that thing you used to eat all the time back in the day? Oh right, Pussy
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 day ago  

neongoats: Erebus1954: Dogs eat feces.

My dog will vomit, eat the vomit out of shame, vomit it back up again, and then eat it again.


THE LITTER BOX IS NOT A CONTAINER OF TREATS!

Sigh.
Dammit.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 day ago  
My black lab ate an edible left over from a party the local young'uns held down the woods last summer. She was not in a good way, thought she was going die. Vets bill did nearly kill me though.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hagbardr: Raisinettes should be kept far away from dogs.


Chocolate = toxic to dogs
Raisins (and grapes) = toxic to dogs
You = correct
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Only well trained good boys are allowed to guard the stash.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hagbardr: Raisinettes should be kept far away from dogs.


Chocolate is poisonous to dogs subby
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Marksrevenge: Hagbardr: Raisinettes should be kept far away from dogs.

Chocolate = toxic to dogs
Raisins (and grapes) = toxic to dogs
You = correct


dammit

well --needs to said often
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

👀
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Caninebevets like headline detected! ;p
 
cleofus
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mostly Maui Wowee with a little Labrador mixed in?
/definitely not obscure
//who knew it was a documentary
///kinda gets you by the booboo
 
maumau the flakcatcher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

neongoats: Erebus1954: Dogs eat feces.

My dog will vomit, eat the vomit out of shame, vomit it back up again, and then eat it again.


I got a series of despairing texts while at work from my beautiful wife giving me precisely this blow by blow involving one of our dumb beagles.

She almost contributed. Throwing up, I mean, not pooping.
 
maumau the flakcatcher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

maumau the flakcatcher: neongoats: Erebus1954: Dogs eat feces.

My dog will vomit, eat the vomit out of shame, vomit it back up again, and then eat it again.

I got a series of despairing texts while at work from my beautiful wife giving me precisely this blow by blow involving one of our dumb beagles.

She almost contributed. Throwing up, I mean, not pooping.


Sorry - the dumb dog pooped, ate it, threw up, ate that, threw up again.

We as a society must break the cycle of revolting canine behavior.
 
maumau the flakcatcher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Marksrevenge: Hagbardr: Raisinettes should be kept far away from dogs.

Chocolate = toxic to dogs
Raisins (and grapes) = toxic to dogs
You = correct

dammit

well --needs to said often


Grapes and raisins are verboten in our house.

Ask me about the thousand dollar grape.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
👀
[Fark user image 425x566]


username checks out
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

maumau the flakcatcher: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Marksrevenge: Hagbardr: Raisinettes should be kept far away from dogs.

Chocolate = toxic to dogs
Raisins (and grapes) = toxic to dogs
You = correct

dammit

well --needs to said often

Grapes and raisins are verboten in our house.

Ask me about the thousand dollar grape.


00 damn
We allow ours to have stuff seasoned with garlic but are careful about how much
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 day ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
👀
[Fark user image 425x566]


Username checks out.


Waiting........
scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Librarian activation code entered

Just as a note my max weighs 45 lbs, his Tramadol prescription is *identical* to mine & I weigh 140
interesting how different our metabolisms are


https://www.vets-now.com/2017/01/foods​-poisonous-to-dogs/

https://pets.webmd.com/dogs/guide/top​-​10-dog-poisons#1
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 1 day ago  
Funyuns are a bad idea.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Yamaneko2: Funyuns are a bad idea.


True dat

https://joypetproducts.com/can-dogs-e​a​t-funyuns/
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Yamaneko2: Funyuns are a bad idea.


but not because onion/garlic
 
BigSquibowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
CSB time.

When I was in my 20's I had a miniature pinscher who was basically the devil incarnate. Huge ball of energy.
One Saturday morning I wake up after the wife had gone to work and the lil fella is out cold. Weird, but ok. So I went about doing Saturday morning things and after an hour or so I get thinking this is very strange. I try to wake him up. Dude is groggy AF, can barely stand. I get real worried after 5-10 minutes of this and rush him to the vet. They do tests, yadda, yadda but can't find anything wrong and he's livening up with all the action, so they send me home and tell me to watch for things. I'm a little bit worked up, so I figure I'll grab the stash and roll one. Huh, not there. start looking around and I find one ragged piece of a baggie. Everything clicks, we rolled one before bed, must've left it on the table and the lil fella ate almost a 1/4 oz baggie and all. Well, he slept all of that day, half of the next woke up stretched and proceeded to eat his food at a ravenous pace. My man had the munchies. In hindsight it's kinda funny how stoned he was, but now we make sure to keep things like that away from the pooches. Well, except for the little bit of stout my pibble gets when I have a glass.
 
Altoid
‘’ 1 day ago  
I am pretty sure that unless heated for awhile, cannabis is not psychoactive.  Edibles would be really bad for a dog to eat, but I would think the actual plant matter is fairly harmless, unless its been decarboxylated (heated).
 
millsapian87
‘’ 1 day ago  
I had a super close call along these lines way back in college while house- and pet-sitting for a friend.  Terrified, I called the emergency vet who, awesomely, was super chill.  He said "Stay with him and keep him awake.  Encourage him to drink water.  If he loses consciousness, bring him in stat."  Luckily, the dog was fine after about 6 hours.  That was the longest day of my life.

/CSB
 
millsapian87
‘’ 1 day ago  

Altoid: I am pretty sure that unless heated for awhile, cannabis is not psychoactive.  Edibles would be really bad for a dog to eat, but I would think the actual plant matter is fairly harmless, unless its been decarboxylated (heated).


I've read that too, but my experience and BigSquibowki's are nearly identical.  That dog was loaded.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 1 day ago  

millsapian87: Altoid: I am pretty sure that unless heated for awhile, cannabis is not psychoactive.  Edibles would be really bad for a dog to eat, but I would think the actual plant matter is fairly harmless, unless its been decarboxylated (heated).

I've read that too, but my experience and BigSquibowki's are nearly identical.  That dog was loaded.


*BigSquibowski, sorry
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 day ago  
My dog always slobbers all over the joint so I refuse to smoke with her
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My vet says only feed your dog protein w minor fat, plus some chopped veges.
Thinking this would not meet with his approval...
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

millsapian87: Altoid: I am pretty sure that unless heated for awhile, cannabis is not psychoactive.  Edibles would be really bad for a dog to eat, but I would think the actual plant matter is fairly harmless, unless its been decarboxylated (heated).

I've read that too, but my experience and BigSquibowki's are nearly identical.  That dog was loaded.


this says it's bad

https://www.greeleygallerypdx.com/201​6​/08/11/dog-ate-marijuana/
 
millsapian87
‘’ 1 day ago  
Cornelis de Gyselaer:this says it's bad

https://www.greeleygallerypdx.com/2016​/08/11/dog-ate-marijuana/

100% agree
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

maumau the flakcatcher: neongoats: Erebus1954: Dogs eat feces.

My dog will vomit, eat the vomit out of shame, vomit it back up again, and then eat it again.

I got a series of despairing texts while at work from my beautiful wife giving me precisely this blow by blow involving one of our dumb beagles.

She almost contributed. Throwing up, I mean, not pooping.


I've heard of beagles doing that when the initial meal was cow poop.  My beagle was much more refined and stuck to cat poop and the occasional dessicated rat.
 
Incansus
‘’ 1 day ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Go ingest a 50mg Indica gummy and next day tell me what you think

Now imagine an animal 1/4 to 1/10 your weight doing the same thing.


I wish this did something for me anymore :-(
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hagbardr: Raisinettes should be kept far away from dogs.


Came here to complain about the raisin/grape abominable suggestion made by Subby.

Shame!
 
billstewart
‘’ 1 day ago  

millsapian87: Altoid: I am pretty sure that unless heated for awhile, cannabis is not psychoactive.  Edibles would be really bad for a dog to eat, but I would think the actual plant matter is fairly harmless, unless its been decarboxylated (heated).

I've read that too, but my experience and BigSquibowki's are nearly identical.  That dog was loaded.


Friend made a batch of cookies for a party, and his dog stole the plate off the table and ate them. Dog slept for a day or two and was lethargic for a few more days, but was fine. (Fortunately they weren't chocolate cookies, which could have been bad for him.)  Not a good thing, and if your dog was acting that way without you knowing the cause, you'd have to worry, but it wasn't a big problem.
 
