(KRON 4)   You want zombies? Because this is how you get zombies   (kron4.com)
technomuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Or Cabbage Patch Kids
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x204]


Well that movie is set in 2022...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Tracianne: cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x204]

Well that movie is set in 2022...


I was talking with my friend at work last night about how many of the post-apocalyptic movies and science fiction is set, like now.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: Tracianne: cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x204]

Well that movie is set in 2022...

I was talking with my friend at work last night about how many of the post-apocalyptic movies and science fiction is set, like now.


I just hope the Kaiju from Pacific Rim aren't just delayed by customs or something
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I kind of want zombies.  I'm willing to give 2021 a chance, but . . . .
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"This is simply another option at a time when people feel they have no options," Patrick said. "You know death has intervened and changed your life forever."

Duh.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Hooters - All You Zombies
Youtube 2LE0KpcP05I
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So for those organic artesian zombies 🧟♂
 
Luciferian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tracianne:

I just hope the Kaiju from Pacific Rim aren't just delayed by customs or something

They tried to get into the UK but luckily Boris has banned visitors from everywhere entering the UK. They were very gracious about it. Which was nice.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put my husk in the garbage.

Or BBQ and eat me.  Whatever.  I am dead.  Put a cyborg brain in me and turn my body into a half meat/ half machine kill Borg.  Use my rotten flesh to rain holy vengeance upon the wrong thinkers.  Make my rotting flesh the thing children fear at night.  Reanimate me into the night terror.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do they do with the leftover viruses once the body becomes dirt?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish to be laminated.
 
Trik
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If climate change isn't reversed we'll end up with Sandworms.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Works for me. Since it looks like cryocremation isn't going to be adopted despite the much lower environmental footprint I'd like to do something like this.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like the idea of a natural burial but being composted above ground seems a bit too weird. Just plant me in something like a wicker basket six feet underneath a sapling in a forest and we're all good. Maybe one day some birds or squirrels can make a home in that tree.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A spokesperson for Recompose told Nexstar's KOIN they've started the process with eight bodies so far and have 420 "Precompose" members who have paid in advance for their future death care.

TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Tracianne: cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x204]

Well that movie is set in 2022...

I was talking with my friend at work last night about how many of the post-apocalyptic movies and science fiction is set, like now.


Well, ya know, we had a good run. Smoke 'em if you got 'em.
 
