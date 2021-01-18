 Skip to content
 
"Vaccine no foam for Jonaton?" "Vaccine no foam for Jonaton?" ... "Um, it's JONATHAN, but whatever"
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is actually...brilliant.

What company has physical locations everywhere in the state, has a distribution network already set up, and knows about distribution management?

Good job.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This is actually...brilliant.

What company has physical locations everywhere in the state, has a distribution network already set up, and knows about distribution management?

Good job.


Them. McDonalds. Walmart. CVS.

The list is endless. Just having the vaccine available in doctors offices and hospitals isn't going to get the job done.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh great, burnt tasting vaccine.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh f*ck, I see where this is going for the fall.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This is actually...brilliant.

What company has physical locations everywhere in the state, has a distribution network already set up, and knows about distribution management?

Good job.

Them. McDonalds. Walmart. CVS.

The list is endless. Just having the vaccine available in doctors offices and hospitals isn't going to get the job done.


But here in Washington, and especially here in Seattle. There are like 10 Starbucks for each doctors office and hospital and probably McDonalds and CVS. We banned Wal-Mart. Really.

Like when I lived in Houston, people made fun of the corner in River Oaks that had two Starbucks on it (one has since closed). And the Galleria at least used to have two inside and one across the street.

Yeah, no. In Seattle, there are literally Starbucks inside Home Depot, car dealerships, grocery stores, and banks.
 
fugeeface
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jonathon...Jonathon...Jonathon!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
With my luck I'll be behind Becky who ordered a skinny double rabies extra MMR no tetanus and they'll make her a skinny double rabies extra tetanus no MMR and it'll just turn into a fiasco.
 
princhester
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Oh great, burnt tasting vaccine.


Yer doin' it wrong!
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This is actually...brilliant.

What company has physical locations everywhere in the state, has a distribution network already set up, and knows about distribution management?

Good job.


Starbucks will not serve as actual vaccination sites.

/ but you will get that dumbass standing in front of the line for twenty minutes deciding if he wants the Pfizer or AstraZeneca.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Oh f*ck, I see where this is going for the fall.....

[Fark user image image 696x394]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This is actually...brilliant.

What company has physical locations everywhere in the state, has a distribution network already set up, and knows about distribution management?

Good job.


Agree. Benefits Starbuck's as well, considering our local is having trouble staying open because of Covid. (dnrtfa, in case it's mentioned there).
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Phteven is that you?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have an extremely common first name.  Like super-extremely common.  There's even a movie whose title is just my first name, and it did well in the box office.  And yet, Starbucks employees always misspell it.  They always switch two letters around.  I'm not the MN Volunteer, I don't live in Minnesota and I've only been there once to see the Mall of America.  But without fail, my orders from Starbucks always say "MN".  I don't get it.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait, so 11 box lifters or people in logistics?
*skims article*
Cool, logistics.

Also FTA:
"Starbucks, which is based in Seattle, will assign several employees to work on "operational efficiency, scalable modeling and human-centered design expertise and support," Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday."
Just great. They'll have weak jazz playing while you vaccinate, won't they?!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cark? is there a Cark here? Cark?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Wait, so 11 box lifters or people in logistics?
*skims article*
Cool, logistics.

Also FTA:
"Starbucks, which is based in Seattle, will assign several employees to work on "operational efficiency, scalable modeling and human-centered design expertise and support," Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday."
Just great. They'll have weak jazz playing while you vaccinate, won't they?!


Strangely comfortable with that.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Summoner101: HighlanderRPI: Oh f*ck, I see where this is going for the fall.....

[Fark user image image 696x394]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x689]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jonaton no here, he with Carlos
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lance, quad flat white...

/I'm very high coping right now, work with me
//Tis true in Seattle you are never further than finger counting steps away from sbx
///I will never forgive them for taking away my SBC latte stands
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It would be Wagreen's in my part of Chicago. There is a Walgreens on every other main street here, in whatever direction you go.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Summoner101: HighlanderRPI: Oh f*ck, I see where this is going for the fall.....

[Fark user image image 696x394]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x689]

[i.pinimg.com image 250x300]


Mainlining coffee would probably work out better than that guy who injected shrooms into his veins.
https://www.livescience.com/magic-mus​h​room-injection-case-report.html
 
