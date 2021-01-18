 Skip to content
 
(Wikipedia)   A bit past the anniversary of the Northridge quake, but a good reminder to check your emergency kit. Meds, water, food, pet food, etc... Also, I'm sure you've found enough TP by now   (en.m.wikipedia.org) divider line
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you haven't tossed out your last copy of the phone book ('member those?) you might want to save the section that has instructions for various emergency situations. Do you know how to turn off your natural gas service at the meter? Its rather important that you do that after a quake and many of us with California roots keep a wrench wired to the meter for exactly that purpose.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Free phone apps for those fun situations:
- FEMA
- SAS Survival
- ShakeAlertLA
- American Red Cross: First Aid
- American Red Cross: Pet First Aid
- Twitter/Instagram (if you don't already), but follow your local PD, FD, City(ies), County, and elected representatives (local, state, & federal) accounts.

Also, beginning of the year is a great time to review your insurance coverage.  Consider getting an umbrella plan if you don't have one, depending on your levels it can be relatively cheap.
 
optikeye
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rum
Tequlia
Vodka
Mixers
Raman Noodles
Last nights pizza.

I mean, unless it's a week or more you don't really need those other things like canned ham, milk, toilet paper, and white berad.
 
hugram
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was living in the city of Westchester (near LAX) when that farker went off at 4 or 5 am. It was a very strong rumble, and our home was about 25 miles from the city of Northridge. The fact that it happened at 5 am during a holiday, it saved many lives.  A portion of the 10 freeway (a couple of miles east of the 405) fell off.  If it happened at 7 am on a regular Monday, my guess is that about 50 to 75 cars would have gone down with the portion of the freeway that fell off.  The 10 freeway is a gridlock once you go east of the 405.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hugram: I was living in the city of Westchester (near LAX) when that farker went off at 4 or 5 am. It was a very strong rumble, and our home was about 25 miles from the city of Northridge. The fact that it happened at 5 am during a holiday, it saved many lives.  A portion of the 10 freeway (a couple of miles east of the 405) fell off.  If it happened at 7 am on a regular Monday, my guess is that about 50 to 75 cars would have gone down with the portion of the freeway that fell off.  The 10 freeway is a gridlock once you go east of the 405.



We live a 1/2 mile from the epicenter. A fault line ran across our property and thru part of the house. My wife and I, and two kids, 12 and 10, barely avoided serious injury. Damage to our house we bought in 1989 for $515k was $187k. I was shocked when I heard later in the day that this was NOT 'the big one' that was predicted.
 
common sense is an oxymoron
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: hugram: I was living in the city of Westchester (near LAX) when that farker went off at 4 or 5 am. It was a very strong rumble, and our home was about 25 miles from the city of Northridge. The fact that it happened at 5 am during a holiday, it saved many lives.  A portion of the 10 freeway (a couple of miles east of the 405) fell off.  If it happened at 7 am on a regular Monday, my guess is that about 50 to 75 cars would have gone down with the portion of the freeway that fell off.  The 10 freeway is a gridlock once you go east of the 405.


We live a 1/2 mile from the epicenter. A fault line ran across our property and thru part of the house. My wife and I, and two kids, 12 and 10, barely avoided serious injury. Damage to our house we bought in 1989 for $515k was $187k. I was shocked when I heard later in the day that this was NOT 'the big one' that was predicted.


I was about the same distance from the epicenter, minus the fault line through the house. Woke up literally thrown out of bed, pitch dark, deafening roar, stuff falling on me. Turned out the only thing keeping the oak bookcase from hitting me was the pile of fallen books that had propped it up.
 
hobnail
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My asshole brother lived a couple miles from the epicenter.  Unfortunately he survived.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Earthquakes in California are Fake News!

/ Sure I felt one in Lake Tahoe but that's Nevada-ish and the one in Napa but that's not a "real" place due to marketing.
 
