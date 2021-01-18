 Skip to content
(CBC)   Meanwhile, in socialized medicineland, Canadian government to foot entire $2.8 million cost for single dose of life saving drug for toddler
With Six You Get Spittle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
$2.8 million for a single dose? What is this stuff made from and how is it manufactured that makes it so expensive?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And here I thought the medicine my dad once had to take was expensive at $100K per IV bag and he ended up using 5 bags.  The doctors had to get approval from the hospital administrators before they could even prescribe it due to the cost.  2.8 million for a single dose is unfathomable.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sheesh. Think of the pressure on that poor kid for its entire life.

/Sheesh!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who knew that ink jet printer ink could save lives.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine living in a country where a single medical event didn't have the potential of wiping out your entire net worth and leaving your family homeless and in debt.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a good drug to nationalize.....
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

With Six You Get Spittle: $2.8 million for a single dose? What is this stuff made from and how is it manufactured that makes it so expensive?


It is a pretty simply AAV (adeno-associated virus) vector with a functional copy of the broken gene in question. I could probably put together a rough version of what they are selling for $20,000-30,000 (reagents + time) in a reasonably equipped lab. When I say rough, I mean that it would probably fix the problem, but it would probably also introduce some messed up gene copies as well, also there would probably be some trace amounts of some lab chemicals that the FDA wouldn't accept in an actual therapeutic. Also, who knows you might die, I usually only put the stuff on cells growing on a plate. You're infusing a virus into your body, under the wrong conditions your own immune system will kill you.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jesse_G​e​lsinger

There are a couple things that push the price up.
1) Getting a more pure product is surprisingly hard (and expensive).
2) While the basic science was paid by tax dollars, the actually work to convert that to a safe(ish), sellable product likely wasn't. That type of work is expensive and I'm sure their liability insurance is expensive.
3) It is a single dose product being used on a relatively rare disease. Those expenses are being recouped on a small population.
4) Evidence suggests it works, and so they can. There was an analysis done by a third party group when this product came out. Basically this product costs about $100,000 per expected years of life gained. This seems pretty carefully calibrated because that is exactly the price point where many insurers will start to ask hard questions.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alex_Lee: Imagine living in a country where a single medical event didn't have the potential of wiping out your entire net worth and leaving your family homeless and in debt.


But, that would be HERESY. And COMMUNISM. OGA-BOOGA!
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Alex_Lee: Imagine living in a country where a single medical event didn't have the potential of wiping out your entire net worth and leaving your family homeless and in debt.

But, that would be HERESY. And COMMUNISM. OGA-BOOGA!


They have done a rather effective job with that propaganda. I wish we were all smart enough to see through it.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

With Six You Get Spittle: $2.8 million for a single dose? What is this stuff made from and how is it manufactured that makes it so expensive?


Printer ink, apparently
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Are you this guy?

Am I still lactose tolerant? - Lactose Gene Therapy Update
Youtube aoczYXJeMY4
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Alex_Lee: Imagine living in a country where a single medical event didn't have the potential of wiping out your entire net worth and leaving your family homeless and in debt.


It's all worth it, so I can be my own boss.
I love getting my 1099 it's freedom personified.
/S.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Why don't we cap liability to $1 million?

/
Can't believe I just said that. I'm not pro tort reform.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

With Six You Get Spittle: $2.8 million for a single dose? What is this stuff made from and how is it manufactured that makes it so expensive?


[southparkhivmoneycure.gif]
 
SirMadness
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is this the same thing that killed that dude who just wanted to drink a beer and feel normal?
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
$2.8 million dollars means the average Canadian had to pay about seven cents (the average Canadian taxpayer had to pay close to ten whole cents).

The fact that anyone could debate the merits of this is bizarre.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

With Six You Get Spittle: $2.8 million for a single dose? What is this stuff made from and how is it manufactured that makes it so expensive?


It's Canadian, so that's about 35 USD.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: $2.8 million dollars means the average Canadian had to pay about seven cents (the average Canadian taxpayer had to pay close to ten whole cents).

The fact that anyone could debate the merits of this is bizarre.


Isn't that close to how much it would cost per pizza/meal for fast food workers to earn a living wage?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As one end of the bell curve in terms of patients that need this kind of treatment for expensive diseases, there will be a person on the other side of the bell curve of financial income and tax that would cover it.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tracianne: And here I thought the medicine my dad once had to take was expensive at $100K per IV bag and he ended up using 5 bags.  The doctors had to get approval from the hospital administrators before they could even prescribe it due to the cost.  2.8 million for a single dose is unfathomable.


Dang, my stuff is only about $11k a bag.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Tracianne: And here I thought the medicine my dad once had to take was expensive at $100K per IV bag and he ended up using 5 bags.  The doctors had to get approval from the hospital administrators before they could even prescribe it due to the cost.  2.8 million for a single dose is unfathomable.

Dang, my stuff is only about $11k a bag.


That hospital visit for my dad ended up costing over $2million.  Thankfully medicare and supplemental insurance covered it all.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

With Six You Get Spittle: $2.8 million for a single dose? What is this stuff made from and how is it manufactured that makes it so expensive?


It's almost as if the cost of the salaries of the people involved, plus the amount spent on drugs that aren't successful, somehow need to be capitalized into the cost of successful medicines.

Strange!
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So uh, he would have been left to die if he wasn't partly indigenous?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Sounds like a good drug to nationalize.....


Oh look, the last time a drug will ever be made for a rare condition.

Hope you would enjoy the deaths caused by someone following your advice.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Boo_Guy: Tracianne: And here I thought the medicine my dad once had to take was expensive at $100K per IV bag and he ended up using 5 bags.  The doctors had to get approval from the hospital administrators before they could even prescribe it due to the cost.  2.8 million for a single dose is unfathomable.

Dang, my stuff is only about $11k a bag.

That hospital visit for my dad ended up costing over $2million.  Thankfully medicare and supplemental insurance covered it all.


Glad it didn't land your family in a hole.

I just have to pay for parking every time I go get mine. =)

/a toonie every two weeks
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Why don't we cap liability to $1 million?

/
Can't believe I just said that. I'm not pro tort reform.


Government has calculated that human life is worth $10 million.

https://www.npr.org/2020/04/23/843310​1​23/how-government-agencies-determine-t​he-dollar-value-of-human-life

Cap liability at $1 million and basically you've increased the number of people that can die times ten as part of any break even calculation.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Alex_Lee: Imagine living in a country where a single medical event didn't have the potential of wiping out your entire net worth and leaving your family homeless and in debt.


You misspelled "dead unless obscenely rich"
 
clawsoon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The story behind Jordan's Principle was tragic - province and feds fighting over who should pay for a First Nation's child treatment until the child died - and the years that the feds spent refusing to implement it was shameful.  (IIRC, some of the bureaucrats responsible for administering the program gave themselves an award for spending so little of the money that had been allocated to the program.)

It's good that they're finally spending some of that money.  Not so great that they're still fighting parts of it, though:

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/polit​i​cs/article-ottawas-appeal-of-ruling-th​at-widened-applicability-of-jordans/

Just take care of the children.  Stop farking around.
 
Whorbal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: So uh, he would have been left to die if he wasn't partly indigenous?


Probably the government would have caved and approved it anyway, eventually. However, the story as it is is not an example of great Canadian health care. The child's drug costs were covered by the government because he is Indigenous.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: $2.8 million dollars means the average Canadian had to pay about seven cents (the average Canadian taxpayer had to pay close to ten whole cents).

The fact that anyone could debate the merits of this is bizarre.


Bizarre is far too polite a word for it.
Satanic, evil, sociopathic, amoral... I would have sprung for something along those lines.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alex_Lee: Imagine living in a country where a single medical event didn't have the potential of wiping out your entire net worth and leaving your family homeless and in debt.


Didn't read the article, huh?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And there I was today having a somewhat heated discussion with my mother-in-law about the benefits of universal healthcare and why most of the western world has such a system. She didn't get it.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Alex_Lee: Imagine living in a country where a single medical event didn't have the potential of wiping out your entire net worth and leaving your family homeless and in debt.

You misspelled "dead unless obscenely rich"


That is more to the point.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Glad for the kid. But it sort of makes the whole "indigenous peoples want to maintain a traditional way of life" thing kind of moot.
 
Handsome B. Wonderful
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meanwhile in socialized medicine land, our government can't get a stable vaccine supply.
 
