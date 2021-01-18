 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   It took three years of legal red tape, but a patient who was refused care because of an old diagnosis of bipolar disorder got the video that documents him literally crawling out the ER door. Yes, that nurse "encouraging" him was fired   (cbc.ca) divider line
Almea Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you have to prevent release of the video for 3 years* odds are you're hiding something awful.
In this case, a man literally crawling out of a hospital in terrible pain because he told staff he had a mental illness** and was assumed to be faking (he wasn't, he had Guillaume-Barre syndrome).

* no it does not take that long to obscure the faces of bystanders, TikTok kids could probably do it in an hour or two
** for which he was taking his medication, an important consideration in potential treatment
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada, the miracle of socialized medical care!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"In a statement spokesperson Joe Gorman said the hospital was "deeply troubled" by Pontone's experience and that the staff involved "were dealt with accordingly.""

Unless "were dealt with accordingly" means they're in jail then they were not in fact properly dealt with.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just like professional law enforcement that takes it so far they are fired, that nurse probably got hired elsewhere within weeks of being let go.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MBooda: Canada, the miracle of socialized medical care!


Well, thank you for providing us with endless motivation to be better. Nothing lights a fire under a Canadian's ass like being told we need to be better than Americans.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MBooda: Canada, the miracle of socialized medical care!


Doesn't matter how it gets paid for; all the Medicare in the world won't make a doctor more compassionate or eliminate malpractice.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Remind me not to get sick in Canada. I'm bipolar with several attendant disorders. He pointed out that he had been stable for several years now -- which means his meds were working very well. Bipolar is a complex disorder but it can be controlled. It's old name was Manic Depressive Disorder. When you have it, you still can get physically sick with the normal diseases every normal person can get.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
bleh... had a ex that would pretend faint every time she step in the ER they deal with fakers on a daily basis multiple times a day so ...
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

peasandcarrots: MBooda: Canada, the miracle of socialized medical care!

Doesn't matter how it gets paid for; all the Medicare in the world won't make a doctor more compassionate or eliminate malpractice.


True. Americans live in the best democracy to ever democracy, and some are feverishly trying to install a dictator despite losing fair and square.

Just goes to show, there are always assholes.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is this some of that socialized medicine I keep hearing people rave aboot?
 
keldaria
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Is this some of that socialized medicine I keep hearing people rave aboot?


Yes, I'm sure this sort of thing would never happen in America. We just focus on getting you to leave if you can't pay.
 
creckert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I like that people here are shiatting on the socialized medicine thing. There are mistakes made and assholes everywhere.
 
joker420
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So they have Democrats up there?
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yes, that's right. Canadian healthcare is terrible, just terrible. You should all stay down in the USA with your for-profit system that is obviously so much better. It's too late for me,I'm stuck up here with socialized medicine. Woe is me.

/s
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KiltedBastich: Yes, that's right. Canadian healthcare is terrible, just terrible. You should all stay down in the USA with your for-profit system that is obviously so much better. It's too late for me,I'm stuck up here with socialized medicine. Woe is me.

/s


We certainly don't get to throw stones about Healthcare in America without justified laughter from others.  You don't even want to get me started with my trying to deal with hospitals and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy pain.  And that's without mental illness (yeah yeah, but officially no ;p)  Severe pain problems at a hospital, and not presenting with something obvious like major wounds, pregnancy, legs that bed backwards, etc.?  You're gonna sit around in a lot of pain for a lot of time - because they figure everybody's a junkie.  I've been reduced to lying on a waiting room floor sobbing and twitching - I couldn't even - kidney stones + the RSD.  Still took way too damn long, and way too much, "Are you sure blah blah psych bullshiat."  Pray for a charge nurse or a doc that's been around since forever that can recognize real pain and act accordingly.  They're worth more than anything else in the world when you're in that much agony.

/sorry - it's one of my absolute triggers
//fairly obvious reasons
///anyone that thinks American health care is dandy has just never happened to step on the land mines - but oh they're there
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Two stories in a row about Canadian health care. It can be pretty bad, but at least you won't be turned away because you can't pay.
 
