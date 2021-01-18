 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   I have also invested money in vodka with bad results   (wtnh.com) divider line
    Interesting, Fraud, Federal authorities, Alcoholic beverage, phone message, 56-year-old Brian Hughes, Lawyer, wire fraud, federal public defender's office  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Dead Pool 4 sounds dark.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a misunderstanding, the guy lost both his potatoes, you'll get your vodka after he finds them.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The money is in lemon ranching.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 450x536]


Um... that's water. Vodka is grain neutral spirits and water. If it's alcohol free, it's just... water, right? I mean, other than trace esters & non-alcohol chemicals, it's just friggin' water.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Man, Dead Pool 4 sounds dark.


I think Deadpool invests in Gin companies
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You have no proof!"

"Neither do you, which is why you're being charged."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: waxbeans: Man, Dead Pool 4 sounds dark.

I think Deadpool invests in Gin companies


Guess you've never heard of: 'close enough'?

Yeah yeah 🐎 👠 and  💣
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We don't call it Vodak anymore?
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Smart enough to con a bunch of people out of money; expects the public defender to get him off.
 
