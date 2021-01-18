 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Pokémon Go fans slam police harder than a Snorlax Hyper Beam blast for warning it doesn't count as exercise in lockdown (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Amusing, Exercise, Essex, Police, Game, Constable, police officers, social media post, Facebook  
•       •       •

383 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2021 at 10:22 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the game first came out, I was in St. Louis for a business trip.  I had an afternoon to walk around the city and used the app as a tourist guide.  Was a pretty cool way to see all kinds of buildings and art I wouldn't have noticed otherwise.  Also got a decent amount of exercise.  The next four days sitting in conference rooms, spinning the same two pokestops, not so much.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S EXERCISE
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
another posted: "When confused about lockdown rules, ask yourself this: is what I want to do fun? If the answer is yes, it's not allowed."

Shocked that Reddit users are literally the fun police
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: another posted: "When confused about lockdown rules, ask yourself this: is what I want to do fun? If the answer is yes, it's not allowed."

Shocked that Reddit users are literally the fun police


Uh. Pretty sure that was sarcasm.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: moothemagiccow: another posted: "When confused about lockdown rules, ask yourself this: is what I want to do fun? If the answer is yes, it's not allowed."

Shocked that Reddit users are literally the fun police

Uh. Pretty sure that was sarcasm.


Idk. All I know is reddit seems pretty packed with super soft snowflakes.

Less wet blankets and more completely submerged blankets.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Let's go play basketball. Or chess.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
#itshardforaboomer
we have no idea why yall hunting fake crap and not getting out of our basements
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pokemon Go is still a thing?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mikefinch: Idk. All I know is reddit seems pretty packed with super soft snowflakes.


They sure f*cking are. I don't look at it too much but the PoGO sub is all complaints that they suck at the game and want it made easier.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: another posted: "When confused about lockdown rules, ask yourself this: is what I want to do fun? If the answer is yes, it's not allowed."

Shocked that Reddit users are literally the fun police


Simliar logic popped up here on Fark early in the COVID era when it came to outdoor activities. Critics seemed quite concerned about whether you were enjoying yourself when you escaped your house.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
why the heck yall supposed b in lockdown and ya take pic of no existent Pokémon crap in public
also from internet
MG1 Movies
@Mg1Movies
·
1m
frickin millievannilials snowflaked idjuts
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
sorry bout that dude has like bad taste and is an idiot so i give him 3 whacks w my idiot stick
//// cause three slashies
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: mikefinch: Idk. All I know is reddit seems pretty packed with super soft snowflakes.

They sure f*cking are. I don't look at it too much but the PoGO sub is all complaints that they suck at the game and want it made easier.


Fark you. If I wanted a hard game I would still be playing Ingress.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: moothemagiccow: another posted: "When confused about lockdown rules, ask yourself this: is what I want to do fun? If the answer is yes, it's not allowed."

Shocked that Reddit users are literally the fun police

Uh. Pretty sure that was sarcasm.


I had a reddit account for some time and let me tell you, sarcasm does not farking fly on there.

They go there to make puns, arrested development references, and misogyny but if you show the slightest deviation from factual sincerity, if you even say 52% when it was actually 53%, those incels will farking hound your ass for days.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.