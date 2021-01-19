 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Canadian held in cells by RCMP for several days writes about her experience. Fark: in a thank-you note to her jailers   (victoriabuzz.com) divider line
hyderized
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Peak Canadian behavior. Surprised she didnt add an I'm surry der.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gettin a real
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

vibe here
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pssh, American prisons get notes with two word titles ending in, 'you' all the time!
 
