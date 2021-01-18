 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Covid misinformation hasn't declined, it's just spread to other countries   (nbcnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, United Kingdom, Conspiracy theory, London, Great Britain, British people, World Health Organization, British Empire, Her Majesty's Government  
•       •       •

323 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2021 at 8:51 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess they've run out of 5G towers to tear down.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A lot of it does seem to originate here ... but I suppose when Inside Edition is the apex of your overwhelming cultural influence on the world, what do you expect?

Wearing a Double Mask Can Make You Safer, Experts Say
Youtube iknvg7MIYVw


Kill your television.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"In the U.K., we can look at the U.S. and take that as a warning sign of where things may be heading," one misinformation expert said.

I want "misinformation expert" on my resumé.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So people will buy into this crazy theories. But. Still think it's a good idea to vote as their boss votes????????

Wut??????
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thanks Murdoch media empire.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It hasn't declined here in the U.S. either.
 
reveal101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Still pretty dumb up here in Canada, too
 
Likwit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's a scary amount of anti-vaccine stuff floating around here in Japan. They're typically not anti-vaxx at all, but for some reason a ton of people seem to think Covid vaccine side effects are really bad. One lady I work with said she won't get it because it's developed for foreigners and won't work in Japanese bodies. I'm hoping that means I can get mine in a timely fashion...
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do we count as innovators in that realm?  If so... USA! USA! USA!  Undefeated douchebags of Covid!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
miss information...
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My experience in Japan is quite different. Admittedly, I do not work with idiots, which is nice. There are plenty of people who live a life of reading crummy tabloids and watching television news programs that are more advertisement than news. They are always going to be buzzing with the latest gossip and meaningless trivia. You find reading material like that in beauty salons and barber shops. If anyone reads it, they certainly don't display it proudly.

If you stick to NHK, which is the BBC of Japan, then there is no problem. Everyone who has a TV has access to that channel. The main newspapers are also pretty tame and available. Medical professionals are being told to shun anti-vaxxers.

I have been here through the whole thing, and I have to say that Japanese people have been behaving reasonably, and it shows.

Vaccines have been ordered in sufficient quantity for the population. They will start in February. The order of vaccinations has already been determined.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.