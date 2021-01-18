 Skip to content
The President, along with his family, spent MLK Day distributing boxes at a food bank
craigmac99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normal decent things feel weird and boring now.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The President, along with his family, spent MLK Day distributing boxes at a food bank


I, I....I don't...understand. Why...why isn't he on the golf course? I thought that's where the president goes on holidays, and other days.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

craigmac99: Normal decent things feel weird and boring now.


I, for one, welcome a President who is Normal and Decent.

After 4 years of Trump it doesn't feel boring, it's a wonderful relief.
 
dailygrinds [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in magaville -
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dailygrinds [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if this visit is a nod towards Philadelphia's critical role in the recent election?
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

craigmac99: Normal decent things feel weird and boring now.


Leaders are not supposed to be entertaining


/ they are supposed to know what they are doing and be good role models.

//I for one welcome our new, slightly boring overlords. 😁
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dailygrinds: Meanwhile, in magaville -
[Fark user image image 425x258]


Of course he's busy atm - Presidential pardons aren't going to sell themselves!!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a distinct lack of throwing paper towels at poor people.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, it was probably just boxes. That's it...boxes.
And they should be happy they got that.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goofus sits on a toilet with a piece of cardboard with a blue bird logo drawn on it.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only Americans can declare bankruptcy in their time of need like the rich folks can.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, subby, I almost had a stroke reading that headline, thinking you were talking about Trump. Biden's not the President yet.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bidens are adorable. The Obamas were adorable. First families don't need to be adorable, but I really appreciate when they are.
 
vlakorados
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: The President, along with his family, spent MLK Day distributing boxes at a food bank


I, I....I don't...understand. Why...why isn't he on the golf course? I thought that's where the president goes on holidays, and other days.


Hang on... does Biden golf? Honest question. I don't recall seeing anything about him golfing before, and if we have a President who doesn't golf at all I'm gonna be pleasantly surprised.
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unimpressed

ontvtoday.comView Full Size
 
Exception Collection
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vlakorados: Badmoodman: The President, along with his family, spent MLK Day distributing boxes at a food bank


I, I....I don't...understand. Why...why isn't he on the golf course? I thought that's where the president goes on holidays, and other days.

Hang on... does Biden golf? Honest question. I don't recall seeing anything about him golfing before, and if we have a President who doesn't golf at all I'm gonna be pleasantly surprised.


He apparently does.  I'd have been surprised if he didn't; lots of networking gets done on golf courses.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how I knew we weren't talking about the current President?  Because of course I did.
 
vlakorados
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vlakorados: Badmoodman: The President, along with his family, spent MLK Day distributing boxes at a food bank


I, I....I don't...understand. Why...why isn't he on the golf course? I thought that's where the president goes on holidays, and other days.

Hang on... does Biden golf? Honest question. I don't recall seeing anything about him golfing before, and if we have a President who doesn't golf at all I'm gonna be pleasantly surprised.


Never mind, Google says he does.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even care if it's a stunt "for positive optics".
Just having a president *willing* to do this type of thing is like a breath of clean air across Mordor.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No golf?  Who does this guy think he is?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While Trump spent the day sniffing Ivankas panties and throwing Big Macs at Eric.
 
TonySoprano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never knew I would miss fake presidential family outings until Trump.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nope.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, Trump's entire family spent the weekend on facebook looking for a new imbecilic rich guy to grift.
 
Bloonface
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dailygrinds: Meanwhile, in magaville -
[Fark user image 425x258]


Calls to Jack Dorsey to whine about not having Twitter any more and how unfair it is.

Meetings with the toilet after eating several Big Macs in a row.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nice and all, but he doesn't exactly agree with King's message.  Better to actually respect the his ideals than to pay lip service to his memory for a photo op.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, subby, I knew it wasn't about trump, otherwise you would have said, "The President**

**one term, twice-impeached."
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, what a breath of fresh air.
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: You know how I knew we weren't talking about the current President?  Because of course I did.


Because the current president (with 44 hours left in term) is literally incapable of any degree of human decency or humility?
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vlakorados: Badmoodman: The President, along with his family, spent MLK Day distributing boxes at a food bank


I, I....I don't...understand. Why...why isn't he on the golf course? I thought that's where the president goes on holidays, and other days.

Hang on... does Biden golf? Honest question. I don't recall seeing anything about him golfing before, and if we have a President who doesn't golf at all I'm gonna be pleasantly surprised.


He looks like a tennis guy. So Mel's tennis court at the back of the White House would be apt for Joe and Jill.
/That is, if he plays tennis.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: While Trump spent the day sniffing Ivankas panties and throwing Big Macs at Eric.


I mean, if I had the chance, I'd throw Big Macs at Eric too.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spaz-master: Unimpressed

[ontvtoday.com image 679x382]


Haha I think you meant the lawyer thread.
I get the reference though!
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dailygrinds: Meanwhile, in magaville -
[Fark user image 425x258]


The only way that makes sense is if the person writing it is in a heated pool with a bar.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just realized that Biden might turn bike lanes into a federal make-work plan that will help the environmet.

State_College_Arsonist: That's nice and all, but he doesn't exactly agree with King's message.  Better to actually respect the his ideals than to pay lip service to his memory for a photo op.


Biden is the leader of white moderates. But it's hard to say that Biden, who was Obama's VP, is somehow at odds ith MLKjr's ideals.
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: [Fark user image 300x353]

Nope.


I did. But let me adjust the scope.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vlakorados: vlakorados: Badmoodman: The President, along with his family, spent MLK Day distributing boxes at a food bank


I, I....I don't...understand. Why...why isn't he on the golf course? I thought that's where the president goes on holidays, and other days.

Hang on... does Biden golf? Honest question. I don't recall seeing anything about him golfing before, and if we have a President who doesn't golf at all I'm gonna be pleasantly surprised.

Never mind, Google says he does.


That's a shame. I liked him better when I thought he didn't participate in the "Sport" of the oppressor class.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: That's nice and all, but he doesn't exactly agree with King's message.  Better to actually respect the his ideals than to pay lip service to his memory for a photo op.


shut up.
 
surlyjason [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the headline, and knew *The President* was Carter, Obama, or Biden. What to they have in common that we know it wasn't Trump?
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spaz-master: Unimpressed

[ontvtoday.com image 679x382]


Why would Skeletor be impressed?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: dothemath: While Trump spent the day sniffing Ivankas panties and throwing Big Macs at Eric.

I mean, if I had the chance, I'd throw Big Macs at Eric too.


I cant disagree.

Based on the loopy way Trumps been acting im guessing Ivanka is dipping her used panties in nail polish remover.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: That's nice and all, but he doesn't exactly agree with King's message.  Better to actually respect the his ideals than to pay lip service to his memory for a photo op.


As a reprobate, what the fark would you know?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tossing paper towels again?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping it would be Trump.  It would be nice to see a shred of humanity.  Sadly I was unsurprised.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dailygrinds: Meanwhile, in magaville -
[Fark user image 425x258]


That will always make me think of the end of The Neverending Story movie.

Bastian made many other wishes and had many other amazing adventures, before he finally returned to the ordinary world. But that's another story and will be told another time.
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I just realized that Biden might turn bike lanes into a federal make-work plan that will help the environmet.

State_College_Arsonist: That's nice and all, but he doesn't exactly agree with King's message.  Better to actually respect the his ideals than to pay lip service to his memory for a photo op.

Biden is the leader of white moderates. But it's hard to say that Biden, who was Obama's VP, is somehow at odds ith MLKjr's ideals.


That would be so cool. A nationwide network of bike lanes, including over bridges. I would love to spend a summer crossing the country by bike (and Airbnb).
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dailygrinds: Meanwhile, in magaville -
[Fark user image image 425x258]


All bribes to be paid in cash since no banks will work with him anymore.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: That's nice and all, but he doesn't exactly agree with King's message.  Better to actually respect the his ideals than to pay lip service to his memory for a photo op.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile Trump spent the day working on collecting the payments for the pardons. Cash in advance people!
 
tigerbot hesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Optimus Primate: I don't even care if it's a stunt "for positive optics".
Just having a president *willing* to do this type of thing is like a breath of clean air across Mordor.


A public figure that is sincere in trying to help should still be doing stunts.  How much can one old man really help by pulling one real shift, vs advertising and evangelizing for the concept of mutual aid in the populace?
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: You know, it was probably just boxes. That's it...boxes.
And they should be happy they got that.


Fark user imageView Full Size

                                                   "Luxury!"
 
