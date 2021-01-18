 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Germany goes old school, will hold Covid-19 quarantine breakers in refugee camps and "detention centers"   (nypost.com) divider line
    Germany, state of Saxony, Berlin, Youth detention center, Schleswig-Holstein, detention centers, Joana Cotar, German Bundestag  
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Impfung macht frei.

/aisle, please
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will they pin a star of David to your sleeve for you or do you need to bring your own?
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FrancoFile: Impfung macht frei.

/aisle, please


Is that like getting fries at Arbie's?

/window seat please, I want a view
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hygiene is very important in these situations where many people are concentrated, so the camps will need spacious shower facilities.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the guards be called the Sanitary Service?
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roh-Roh!!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tmax?
Entelliguard?
PowerPact?
MTZ?
PowerBreak?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY Post? I'm not so sure Germany is a real country.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zyklon-C
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they concentrate the people in camps? Concentration camps so to speak?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else did that?

/yep, let's go ahead and Godwin the thread now
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Efficiently transported by train no doubt.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Due to social distancing, a fair amount of 'living space' will be required.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread never stood a chance.
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: This thread never stood a chance.


I'm sure it will be liberated at some point.
 
In Fark We Trust
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gesundheit macht frei
 
centaur5ball [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this will be the solution. Finally!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: This thread never stood a chance.


As subby no doubt intended.+
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Will they pin a star of David to your sleeve for you or do you need to bring your own?


Maybe with covid it will be a red cross or biohazard symbol. Good thing they have all them old camps all over the place to use.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Impfung macht frei.

/aisle, please


Yeahhh I'll wait for the next one

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/what, why me?  he said it, all I did was laugh
 
vinn01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As bad as it sounds, this is how "quarantine" is supposed to work: the healthy people are separate from the infected people and there is a barrier in between.  Medical people cross the barrier to the infected side only in protective equipment.  Medical people cross the barrier to the healthy side only after scrubbing.

This whole idea of "quarantining" in your home is nuts.  The result is entire households are getting infected from a single infection.  I read about this from a Japanese epidemiologist in March.  He said that were all farked if the world thinks that "quarantine" means staying home.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you provide health services for all your citizens, you get to quarantine those who would purposely drive up your costs.
 
spleef420
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: This thread never stood a chance.


Are you joking? This thread's gonna be a gas!
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good. Farking plague rats should be treated like the bioterrorists scumbags they are. If the entire world had been doing this from the start, this pandemic would have been over months ago.

But noooooo we have to let plague rats do whatever the fark they want because freedomz to kill people and destroy the economy with lockdowns because of their bullshiat is more important than society.

I say we shoot the plague rats and this pandemic will be done by april.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you break quarantine, you should be confined to an area to ensure that for the next two weeks you will not break quarantine.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: This thread never stood a chance.


the decision to do this never had  chance....
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The ghost of Leni Riefenstahl can film the Public Service Announcements?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

spleef420: emersonbiggins: This thread never stood a chance.

Are you joking? This thread's gonna be a gas!


Pleased to meet you... Hope I guessed your name?
 
Cormee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Good. Farking plague rats should be treated like the bioterrorists scumbags they are. If the entire world had been doing this from the start, this pandemic would have been over months ago.

But noooooo we have to let plague rats do whatever the fark they want because freedomz to kill people and destroy the economy with lockdowns because of their bullshiat is more important than society.

I say we shoot the plague rats and this pandemic will be done by april.


U ok, Hun?
 
acouvis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Will they pin a star of David to your sleeve for you or do you need to bring your own?


Better idea: The US has a whole lot of MAGA hats just lying around and since Trump is leaving office they could have a new use...
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: If you provide health services for all your citizens, you get to quarantine those who would purposely drive up your costs.


But if you don't, people are free to be superspreaders, since the government doesn't pay for healthcare?

Thats assine, yet, it sure sounds like the only conclusion from your statement.
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Failing to see the problem here. Their behavior is a danger to people around them. They have shown they won't do the responsible thing. They have to be separated from others until they are not a danger.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cman: If you break quarantine, you should be confined to an area to ensure that for the next two weeks you will not break quarantine.


Meh Denmark has started this also, test in the airport, 14 days quarantine, test again.

But the quarantine is in people's own homes, so, there's their family, and there's no real way to check if people adher. We know some assholes wont.

The government has rented hotels for theese people, why not, the hotels need money. But it's the same, people leave the hotels to go shopping, and mingle amongst each other. Meh.
 
