 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Northwest Indiana Times)   This isn't the wild west, you can't drive twice the speed limit and five times the legal BAC and expect to get away with it   (nwitimes.com) divider line
17
    More: Asinine, English-language films, Suicide, Blood alcohol content, Ethanol, Death, Driver's license, Jessie James, Porter County, Indiana  
•       •       •

690 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2021 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jessie James, huh?

This makes the headline awesome.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can if its Florida and you are an aspiring conservative politician with a rich daddy. I'd advice investing in a well fitting cup and jock strap if you really want to go that route, douchebags.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Smokey, this isn't Nam.
Youtube yUfec8S10MI
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it was a crime, I did it anyway.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That right there is Wisconsin levels of drunk driving.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not with that attitude, you can't.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry officer, I was trying to get back to 1985 and this 99 proof alcohol was the only fuel I could find. I guess I got a little contact from pouring it in the fuel tank.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
199 proof*
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can try.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he say he was traveling, not driving?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soupafi: Did he say he was traveling, not driving?


Time traveling?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's a lot of BAC for one person.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
mrs edmo worked in the substance ward of a hospital for a short time. They had several people admitted at those levels still alive and who survived.
 
wesmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: mrs edmo worked in the substance ward of a hospital for a short time. They had several people admitted at those levels still alive and who survived.


The highest I've seen is a .67. A friend of mine from high school who ended up a homeless alcoholic crawled into the giraffe cage at the Vilas Park Zoo in Madison and they found him in a coma. I didn't even believe a .67 was possible but he showed me the hospital paperwork documenting it.

Of course he died from alcoholism at age 24.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What about twice the legal limit and five times the speed limit? Will that work for ya?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.