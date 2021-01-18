 Skip to content
Leading public health doctor: Thousands of Covid-19 vaccines winding up in the trash at hospitals all thanks to state and federal guidelines. Get it together already
    Health care, Vaccination, Public health, Health care provider, Vaccine, World Health Organization, hospital Covid-19 vaccination team, Covid-19 vaccines  
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here's a crazy thought: maybe just thaw what you need and if you have too much...just start vaccinating until you run out
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is f*cking ridiculous. At this point just gets shots into arms, no matter whose arms they are. Every vaccine that's thrown in the trash is another death because a person wasn't vaccinated.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Here's a crazy thought: maybe just thaw what you need and if you have too much...just start vaccinating until you run out


That's what we do, but apparently (company) didn't buy a farking freezer that gets to -90, so the stuff we do have will still go bad within 30 days of receipt, or... by the end of the month.  Thousands of doses going in the trash because we're still in phase 1a and don't have any method set up to get it done.  We also have no way to administer 100+ doses daily unless we shut down the rest of the pharmacy operations.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Here's a crazy thought: maybe just thaw what you need and if you have too much...just start vaccinating until you run out


That's not going to sell more vaccines though.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can thank the profiteers, the reason for the hyper-strict rules is all the people trying to get vaccines so they can sell them.

So, yeah, you'd think you'd be able to just give them to whoever is in reach before you toss them, but within a week, some hospital would be selling $250 doses first come first serve cash only at the end of the day. In a month? Maybe 20 listed people get their shots as the rest goes out the back door for cash.

Also: this is a two dose vaccine. So, you grab bob and give him a shot. Great...in a month, though, Bob can't get the second shot.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: iheartscotch: Here's a crazy thought: maybe just thaw what you need and if you have too much...just start vaccinating until you run out

That's what we do, but apparently (company) didn't buy a farking freezer that gets to -90, so the stuff we do have will still go bad within 30 days of receipt, or... by the end of the month.  Thousands of doses going in the trash because we're still in phase 1a and don't have any method set up to get it done.  We also have no way to administer 100+ doses daily unless we shut down the rest of the pharmacy operations.


Huh. How long does it take to give a vaccine?
 
The Bunyip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why all vaccinations should be handled at large mega-vaccination centers and not at hospitals, clinics or other satellite locations. These sites should be scheduling appointments 16+ hours a day *and* you have people that can show up and wait on standby to claim vaccines that have been thawed but an appointment has been missed by someone else.

What a cluster fark.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm betting tired of the media shouting about how much we are failing right now. This is literally one of the top ten scientific and government sponsored endeavors we have achieved in the past century. Yes, there are speed bumps, but at the end of the day this is more important to all of humanity than anything that has happened in my lifetime. We have thrown much our resources behind achieving a successful vaccine, and the entire world will benefit.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: This is why all vaccinations should be handled at large mega-vaccination centers and not at hospitals, clinics or other satellite locations. These sites should be scheduling appointments 16+ hours a day *and* you have people that can show up and wait on standby to claim vaccines that have been thawed but an appointment has been missed by someone else.

What a cluster fark.


Kaiser was pumping people through pretty quick today. I was in and out with my second shot scheduled in under 30 minutes (Anaheim).
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would Joe Biden allow this to happen?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: iheartscotch: Here's a crazy thought: maybe just thaw what you need and if you have too much...just start vaccinating until you run out

That's what we do, but apparently (company) didn't buy a farking freezer that gets to -90, so the stuff we do have will still go bad within 30 days of receipt, or... by the end of the month.  Thousands of doses going in the trash because we're still in phase 1a and don't have any method set up to get it done.  We also have no way to administer 100+ doses daily unless we shut down the rest of the pharmacy operations.


Are they...are they just....catastrophically stupid?

Are they like the guy who asked me if he should strap the load on his trailer down?

/ for the record: YES, YOU SHOULD PROBABLY STRAP YOUR LOAD DOWN
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: The Bunyip: This is why all vaccinations should be handled at large mega-vaccination centers and not at hospitals, clinics or other satellite locations. These sites should be scheduling appointments 16+ hours a day *and* you have people that can show up and wait on standby to claim vaccines that have been thawed but an appointment has been missed by someone else.

What a cluster fark.

Kaiser was pumping people through pretty quick today. I was in and out with my second shot scheduled in under 30 minutes (Anaheim).


It's only going to accelerate. Many anecdotal stories of folks struggling to get scheduled, but that is not so much a bad thing. Demand exceeding supply. We are already at 1.2M vaccines per day, and it will only increase.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It all started innocently enough with government cheese.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Why would Joe Biden allow this to happen?


Thanks, Obama Biden
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedVentrue: kittyhas1000legs: iheartscotch: Here's a crazy thought: maybe just thaw what you need and if you have too much...just start vaccinating until you run out

That's what we do, but apparently (company) didn't buy a farking freezer that gets to -90, so the stuff we do have will still go bad within 30 days of receipt, or... by the end of the month.  Thousands of doses going in the trash because we're still in phase 1a and don't have any method set up to get it done.  We also have no way to administer 100+ doses daily unless we shut down the rest of the pharmacy operations.

Huh. How long does it take to give a vaccine?


If it's someone new to our pharmacy, we have to type in all their info, insurance info, verify it's all correct, fill out a VAR (vaccine administration record), give them the jab, and ask that they hang around for 10-15 minutes in case there's a reaction.  One person takes 20 minutes or so, or we could do a batch of 5 people in a half hour if they all come in around the same time (multiple people typing info, then pharmacist walks out and does all 5 in a row).

Part of the problem is that when the pharmacist walks out to give shots ,everything else comes pretty much to a standstill.  Some things can't be sold if they're not there to hit a button to confirm we verifies something (patient knows to take meloxicam once weekly), we can't take prescriptions over the phone, can't verify that the bottle counted out is ready to be sold, etc.

iheartscotch: Are they...are they just....catastrophically stupid?


Yes.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: I'm betting tired of the media shouting about how much we are failing right now. This is literally one of the top ten scientific and government sponsored endeavors we have achieved in the past century. Yes, there are speed bumps, but at the end of the day this is more important to all of humanity than anything that has happened in my lifetime. We have thrown much our resources behind achieving a successful vaccine, and the entire world will benefit.


Many countries contributed. Not just in funds, but in research and development. Pretty sure one of the leading vaccines was largely funded and developed in England.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

majestic: valenumr: I'm betting tired of the media shouting about how much we are failing right now. This is literally one of the top ten scientific and government sponsored endeavors we have achieved in the past century. Yes, there are speed bumps, but at the end of the day this is more important to all of humanity than anything that has happened in my lifetime. We have thrown much our resources behind achieving a successful vaccine, and the entire world will benefit.

Many countries contributed. Not just in funds, but in research and development. Pretty sure one of the leading vaccines was largely funded and developed in England.


Not disagreeing at all.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had ~9.5k people get vaccinated yesterday here in Florida. A few days prior to that it was ~83k. It appears to be a weekend slump kind of deal since the previous weekend had similar results.

Over 45K people are overdue for the second injection.

What the fark are we doing?

Gov. Dumbass's deal with the major supermarket chain to start doing injections there as well needs to pay off soon.
 
Elfich [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set up drive through vaccination centers. Drive up, stick out your left arm, get your shot. I want to see at least 12 an hour. per station.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

majestic: valenumr: I'm betting tired of the media shouting about how much we are failing right now. This is literally one of the top ten scientific and government sponsored endeavors we have achieved in the past century. Yes, there are speed bumps, but at the end of the day this is more important to all of humanity than anything that has happened in my lifetime. We have thrown much our resources behind achieving a successful vaccine, and the entire world will benefit.

Many countries contributed. Not just in funds, but in research and development. Pretty sure one of the leading vaccines was largely funded and developed in England.


The US is heavily involved, but as you said, it's a pretty international list

/ the Johnson&Johnson vaccine looks very promising
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: RedVentrue: kittyhas1000legs: iheartscotch: Here's a crazy thought: maybe just thaw what you need and if you have too much...just start vaccinating until you run out

That's what we do, but apparently (company) didn't buy a farking freezer that gets to -90, so the stuff we do have will still go bad within 30 days of receipt, or... by the end of the month.  Thousands of doses going in the trash because we're still in phase 1a and don't have any method set up to get it done.  We also have no way to administer 100+ doses daily unless we shut down the rest of the pharmacy operations.

Huh. How long does it take to give a vaccine?

If it's someone new to our pharmacy, we have to type in all their info, insurance info, verify it's all correct, fill out a VAR (vaccine administration record), give them the jab, and ask that they hang around for 10-15 minutes in case there's a reaction.  One person takes 20 minutes or so, or we could do a batch of 5 people in a half hour if they all come in around the same time (multiple people typing info, then pharmacist walks out and does all 5 in a row).

Part of the problem is that when the pharmacist walks out to give shots ,everything else comes pretty much to a standstill.  Some things can't be sold if they're not there to hit a button to confirm we verifies something (patient knows to take meloxicam once weekly), we can't take prescriptions over the phone, can't verify that the bottle counted out is ready to be sold, etc.

iheartscotch: Are they...are they just....catastrophically stupid?

Yes.


This sounds like a problem of for-profit health care provision. A single-payer system with centralized records wouldn't have this kind of issue.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: majestic: valenumr: I'm betting tired of the media shouting about how much we are failing right now. This is literally one of the top ten scientific and government sponsored endeavors we have achieved in the past century. Yes, there are speed bumps, but at the end of the day this is more important to all of humanity than anything that has happened in my lifetime. We have thrown much our resources behind achieving a successful vaccine, and the entire world will benefit.

Many countries contributed. Not just in funds, but in research and development. Pretty sure one of the leading vaccines was largely funded and developed in England.

Not disagreeing at all.


Also note I did try to avoid any american exceptionalism in my comment.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: majestic: valenumr: I'm betting tired of the media shouting about how much we are failing right now. This is literally one of the top ten scientific and government sponsored endeavors we have achieved in the past century. Yes, there are speed bumps, but at the end of the day this is more important to all of humanity than anything that has happened in my lifetime. We have thrown much our resources behind achieving a successful vaccine, and the entire world will benefit.

Many countries contributed. Not just in funds, but in research and development. Pretty sure one of the leading vaccines was largely funded and developed in England.

The US is heavily involved, but as you said, it's a pretty international list

/ the Johnson&Johnson vaccine looks very promising


This is definitely a situation where we are all in this together. Despite the behavior of many.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well DUH people, or should I say sheeple!?  I already have all my anti covid injections ready.  Lysol - check, Isopropal alcohol - check, bleach - check.  Sunlight is a little difficult to get into the syringe.  How are you all pulling this part off?
 
Autumn Moone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Health System that I work for has thrown away 5 doses so far.  Our IT dept implemented a sophisticated scheduling system, it automatically offers (via text & email) available appts sooner than their scheduled one.  We have staff actively calling employees to fill spots & use enterprise wide communications to let staff know about openings.  It's been really smooth and successful.

Of course, my org has competent leaders who actually care about their employees and the health of the area population.  We didn't lay anyone off in the last year, we actually grew in size.  We have staff that cares also and is supportive of the organization because the organization supports us.  What a concept.
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is some third-world country sh*t.
 
MHudson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elfich: Set up drive through vaccination centers. Drive up, stick out your left arm, get your shot. I want to see at least 12 an hour. per station.


That's not going to work with people needing to be monitored for 15 minutes.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark yoooooooooooooo

I don't know who I am aiming that at but it's bound to hit someone in that story who deserves it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Colorado, providers are not supposed to check ID, put people on the list even if they are not patients, and go by the honor system re: eligibility criteria. And I'm fine with that. Because the point is to get people vaccinated.

Yet. It seems to be that we could have complied a list of US residents and set up a national system that can track progress. The list would include every living person in the Social Security database, the list of active green card holders, and a separate system targeting undocumented people (always the biggest challenge).

I mean, in days of old, I could be on any streetcorner in the metro area at 3:15 am and get an Uber in 5 minutes. This can't be impossible.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: This is some third-world country sh*t.


For the most part America is a shiathole formerly developed country with a fascist insurgency
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tangent

Does anyone know what to do if one person in a household gets the vaccine but not the rest?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for riots.  Give me the vaccine and don't throw it in the garbage, especially if there are people who want it, and taxes paid for it.

Sweet feathery Jesus.  We need heads to roll, literally and figuratively.  After a fair government trial, of course.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: We had ~9.5k people get vaccinated yesterday here in Florida. A few days prior to that it was ~83k. It appears to be a weekend slump kind of deal since the previous weekend had similar results.


It's like the weekend slump in testing - it costs too much to open testing centres and labs on the weekend (eats into the profits too much) so you get a sawtooth pattern of cases across 7 days.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: Tangent

Does anyone know what to do if one person in a household gets the vaccine but not the rest?


Suck their blood. Gain their power.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: It all started innocently enough with government cheese.


And canned grapefruit juice.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: kittyhas1000legs: RedVentrue: kittyhas1000legs: iheartscotch: Here's a crazy thought: maybe just thaw what you need and if you have too much...just start vaccinating until you run out

That's what we do, but apparently (company) didn't buy a farking freezer that gets to -90, so the stuff we do have will still go bad within 30 days of receipt, or... by the end of the month.  Thousands of doses going in the trash because we're still in phase 1a and don't have any method set up to get it done.  We also have no way to administer 100+ doses daily unless we shut down the rest of the pharmacy operations.

Huh. How long does it take to give a vaccine?

If it's someone new to our pharmacy, we have to type in all their info, insurance info, verify it's all correct, fill out a VAR (vaccine administration record), give them the jab, and ask that they hang around for 10-15 minutes in case there's a reaction.  One person takes 20 minutes or so, or we could do a batch of 5 people in a half hour if they all come in around the same time (multiple people typing info, then pharmacist walks out and does all 5 in a row).

Part of the problem is that when the pharmacist walks out to give shots ,everything else comes pretty much to a standstill.  Some things can't be sold if they're not there to hit a button to confirm we verifies something (patient knows to take meloxicam once weekly), we can't take prescriptions over the phone, can't verify that the bottle counted out is ready to be sold, etc.

iheartscotch: Are they...are they just....catastrophically stupid?

Yes.

This sounds like a problem of for-profit health care provision. A single-payer system with centralized records wouldn't have this kind of issue.


That's a much better way of putting what it took me three paragraphs to say.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I knew it... I knew it. I said they were throwing the shiat away. We will never get rid of this damned virus.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: This is some third-world country sh*t.


Yet the US has vaccinated a greater portion of its population than Canada, Germany, France, and nearly every other country in the world.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
1. It is a global pandemic
2. That requires a global response
3. On a national level, it requires a national response.
4. We have a census, so we should know where everyone is in this country if it gets locked down, which it should, in the event of a pandemic. Everyone.
5. We have a national response force, called the national guard.
6. There is a national guard armory pretty damned close to everything.
7. Those are secure structures, capable of storing weapons, and have diesel generators, capable of keeping freezers running.
8. There were a lot of unemployed people. Many could be trained to give injections and get paid well to do it.
9. This all could have happened because we have the national infrastructure in place.
10. Someone farked up and has to pay for that.
11. Let's recover our safety, our public safety, and get out of the hot spot.
12. Then go back to 10, and kick some farking ass.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MHudson: Elfich: Set up drive through vaccination centers. Drive up, stick out your left arm, get your shot. I want to see at least 12 an hour. per station.

That's not going to work with people needing to be monitored for 15 minutes.


Have them park in the lot and if they have problems, send a team to get them.
 
aedude01
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: iheartscotch: Here's a crazy thought: maybe just thaw what you need and if you have too much...just start vaccinating until you run out

That's what we do, but apparently (company) didn't buy a farking freezer that gets to -90, so the stuff we do have will still go bad within 30 days of receipt, or... by the end of the month.  Thousands of doses going in the trash because we're still in phase 1a and don't have any method set up to get it done.  We also have no way to administer 100+ doses daily unless we shut down the rest of the pharmacy operations.


Where are you located, if it's in the DMV area, me and the BF will be there shortly before you have to "throw out" doses so that they can go into our arms instead. 

/I'm not even kidding.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Elfich: Set up drive through vaccination centers. Drive up, stick out your left arm, get your shot. I want to see at least 12 an hour. per station.


Was similar here.  Pull in verify who you are.  They put a placard under your wiper. You sit in your car for about 30 min.  Told to walk inside, verify your identity again, which are do you want?, get shot, sit down for 30 min and leave.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MHudson: Elfich: Set up drive through vaccination centers. Drive up, stick out your left arm, get your shot. I want to see at least 12 an hour. per station.

That's not going to work with people needing to be monitored for 15 minutes.


That's what they started doing in San Diego.  The first one opened in the parking lot at Padres ballpark.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe they should just put a hold on this until, I dunno, Wed at 12:01pm, when competent leadership is available.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anyone who knows about how much food the country throws away every day while others go hungry shouldn't be surprised at this news.
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: kittyhas1000legs: RedVentrue: kittyhas1000legs: iheartscotch: Here's a crazy thought: maybe just thaw what you need and if you have too much...just start vaccinating until you run out

That's what we do, but apparently (company) didn't buy a farking freezer that gets to -90, so the stuff we do have will still go bad within 30 days of receipt, or... by the end of the month.  Thousands of doses going in the trash because we're still in phase 1a and don't have any method set up to get it done.  We also have no way to administer 100+ doses daily unless we shut down the rest of the pharmacy operations.

Huh. How long does it take to give a vaccine?

If it's someone new to our pharmacy, we have to type in all their info, insurance info, verify it's all correct, fill out a VAR (vaccine administration record), give them the jab, and ask that they hang around for 10-15 minutes in case there's a reaction.  One person takes 20 minutes or so, or we could do a batch of 5 people in a half hour if they all come in around the same time (multiple people typing info, then pharmacist walks out and does all 5 in a row).

Part of the problem is that when the pharmacist walks out to give shots ,everything else comes pretty much to a standstill.  Some things can't be sold if they're not there to hit a button to confirm we verifies something (patient knows to take meloxicam once weekly), we can't take prescriptions over the phone, can't verify that the bottle counted out is ready to be sold, etc.

iheartscotch: Are they...are they just....catastrophically stupid?

Yes.

This sounds like a problem of for-profit health care provision. A single-payer system with centralized records wouldn't have this kind of issue.


Even if it's single-payer, that's just for billing.  We need to make a new profile for any new patient, type it up and have them fill out the VAR.  That's the majority of the time.

The main problem we have is a lack of people who can vaccinate, but luckily under the emergency orders I'm being trained so I get to give Covid vaccines soon.  It'll be pharmacists, interns, AND pharmacy techs, which will help speed things up slightly.  The next issues will be setting appointments, and having the right amount in stock so people can get the second dose.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Guidelines are not laws.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: iheartscotch: Here's a crazy thought: maybe just thaw what you need and if you have too much...just start vaccinating until you run out

That's not going to sell more vaccines though.


Can't sell what's not been made yet. Wva is doing fine. WTF is up with every state that's tossing them?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

aedude01: kittyhas1000legs: iheartscotch: Here's a crazy thought: maybe just thaw what you need and if you have too much...just start vaccinating until you run out

That's what we do, but apparently (company) didn't buy a farking freezer that gets to -90, so the stuff we do have will still go bad within 30 days of receipt, or... by the end of the month.  Thousands of doses going in the trash because we're still in phase 1a and don't have any method set up to get it done.  We also have no way to administer 100+ doses daily unless we shut down the rest of the pharmacy operations.

Where are you located, if it's in the DMV area, me and the BF will be there shortly before you have to "throw out" doses so that they can go into our arms instead. 

/I'm not even kidding.


Montana.  The doses are at another location, and we grab them & reconstitute for the day's long term care facility clinics.  I'd be more than happy to grab a vial per day and immunize who we can before it goes bad, but that's beyond my pay grade.
 
