(France 24)   La famille qui joue ensemble, reste ensemble   (france24.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She was my daughter, my only female offspring, it happened when I was 50 and continues to this day...
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Giggity subby? Really?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You're telling me that Anissa Kate video wasn't real?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe framing reports of child-rape with the Giggity tag is in bad taste, Subby, Admins?

/or do we need to bring back Pedo-Bear?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Maybe framing reports of child-rape with the Giggity tag is in bad taste, Subby, Admins?

/or do we need to bring back Pedo-Bear?


Pedo-Bear ? That sounds interesting.
Like murder-kitty.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kyleaugustus: Maybe framing reports of child-rape with the Giggity tag is in bad taste, Subby, Admins?

/or do we need to bring back Pedo-Bear?

Pedo-Bear ? That sounds interesting.
Like murder-kitty.


au contraire mon frère
 
camarugala
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Metooincest? I never thought that so many people would want to broadcast their incestuous relationships. Cest la vie
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kyleaugustus: Maybe framing reports of child-rape with the Giggity tag is in bad taste, Subby, Admins?

/or do we need to bring back Pedo-Bear?

Pedo-Bear ? That sounds interesting.
Like murder-kitty.


Pepe-le-Bear

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image image 425x238]


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Maybe framing reports of child-rape with the Giggity tag is in bad taste, Subby, Admins?

/or do we need to bring back Pedo-Bear?


I agree. From the Fark headline I though we were talking about the adult consensual step-sister kind of thing. Not  "I was 5..."

Not giggity
not OK
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Maybe framing reports of child-rape with the Giggity tag is in bad taste, Subby, Admins?

/or do we need to bring back Pedo-Bear?


I don't think Fark's finances could survive another return of Pedo-Bear.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: kyleaugustus: Maybe framing reports of child-rape with the Giggity tag is in bad taste, Subby, Admins?

/or do we need to bring back Pedo-Bear?

I agree. From the Fark headline I though we were talking about the adult consensual step-sister kind of thing. Not  "I was 5..."

Not giggity
not OK


This.  Though it would be an amusing discussion of consensual  pornography, based on the tag.  "Sick" would have been better.
 
cefm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
J'ai vu ce pron, pour un demi-minute.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image image 425x238]


Don't know if you know what incest is.
 
