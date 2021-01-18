 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gothamist)   NYC Fashion Institute of Technology student from Staten Island with not much fashion sense about bragging on the Internets arrested for storming the Capitol   (gothamist.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, New York City, Washington, D.C., Nicolas Moncada, Supreme Court of the United States, United States House of Representatives, September 11 attacks, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Instagram account  
•       •       •

938 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2021 at 2:46 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nelson has gone hoarse alter the past week and a half

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
--(o  )^(  o)--
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wish it was my ex-girlfriend from 20 years ago who got arrested, but she graduated FIT long ago.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size

"This riot has it all: centaurs, neckerchiefs, real estate agents from Dallas and not a Mexican in sight!"
 
Cache
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As a baby-faced fashion student, he'll make lots of friends in prison.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
GUIDO DANCE OFF webster hall
Youtube st_ibC6jd1U
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cache: As a baby-faced fashion student, he'll make lots of friends in prison.


Federal prison.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Isn't that the school where you go six figures in debt to work dressing mannequins at a Department store for $15 an hour for the rest of your life?
 
HempHead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fashion Institute of Technology??
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why aren't they hanging these farkers yet?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HempHead: Fashion Institute of Technology??


You know, zippers, buttons, Velcro and shoelaces.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HempHead: Fashion Institute of Technology??


Their lithium battery powered WiFi sweatpants are a thing of wonder.
 
MrLint
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: [cms.prod.nypr.digital image 634x681]
"This riot has it all: centaurs, neckerchiefs, real estate agents from Dallas and not a Mexican in sight!"


Can we get mexico to build a wall around the capitol now?:)
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HempHead: Fashion Institute of Technology??


For the people who run the lights and get sandwiches and shiat.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HempHead: Fashion Institute of Technology??


I met somebody who went there, and I had the same reaction.  She was the daughter of an engineering professor.

I learned that they actually study the physics of textiles and how different kinds of clothing manufacturing equipment works.  So the name is appropriate.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HempHead: Fashion Institute of Technology??


Sure. There's a lot of technology in fashion:  synthetic materials, programmable sewing machines, tons of  A/V stuff.

They're always looking for ways to make it cheaper, better, faster, stronger.  It's also a pretty reputable school. No snark here.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Isn't that the school where you go six figures in debt to work dressing mannequins at a Department store for $15 an hour for the rest of your life?


We should forgive all student debt, that way it would be the taxpayer spending six figures so that this guy could skip class to commit insurrection before going to prison and then getting released to work dressing mannequins at a Department store for $15 an hour for the rest of his life.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Of course he's from farking Staten island
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.