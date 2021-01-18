 Skip to content
(WDRB Louisville)   Protip: if you're a lawyer and a comment you make in court elicits multiple gasps, it's probably not a good thing. Double protip, saying you'll pay the fine resulting from the gasp-worthy comment with "straight cash homie" ain't a good look either   (wdrb.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has to be so farking easy to get to be a lawyer.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Trump Legal Team material there.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When keeping it real goes wrong.

/WU-TANG!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
451: Unavailable due to legal reasons

Yikes! That must have been a real Ricky Jervais of a joke.
 
SuperDarly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mugato: It has to be so farking easy to get to be a lawyer.


You can be smart, hard-working, and goal-oriented... AND self-absorbed, entitled, and oblivious.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It was virtual court so it's just virtual contempt.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But she did get removed from the case, just like she wanted. Chessmate.
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Watch the video.  Lawyer withdrew after defendant said 'I don't have no mental illness. I am from Florida.'
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: It was virtual court so it's just virtual contempt.


10 days of home arrest...
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Look I can't comment if her client is in fact mentally ill and is competent to stand trial, I'm nowhere near educated and trained to do that. But to farking rage quit a trial? Because the judge refuses to let you just abandon your client because you can't just get them to plea guilty and go home? Jesus Christ!

The Judge was a better farking lawyer for the Defendant than the Defense Lawyer!
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My guess is she won't be a lawyer for long.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fatassbastard: Mugato: It has to be so farking easy to get to be a lawyer.

You can be smart, hard-working, and goal-oriented... AND self-absorbed, entitled, and oblivious.


I'm not just talking about this story. I'm referring to my life experience with a number of them. And the fact that there are dozens of billboards and bus stop bench signs for ambulance chasers around town.
 
Snort
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When you are defending low level problems of the transit authority, you're not exactly a top tier lawyer.
 
Insain2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was it anything like this that made the courtroom Gasp?????
 
