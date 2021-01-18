 Skip to content
 
(News.com.au)   U.S. ex-pat devastated to learn that Australian phrases shown on American television are all lies
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait until she learns about the drop bears
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've always wanted to visit Aussieland

Seems like a nice place to see
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least Australians in the USA can get an authentic Australian experience at Outback Steakhouse !

//and by "authentic" I mean they are either horrified or completely flummoxed by any of it
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fosters isn't beer?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time to throw another stereotypical meme on the barbie!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bloody chunder!!

Oh, and something casually racist.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Fosters isn't beer?


At least not in Australia.

Stella isn't drunk in Belgium either.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wish I had known what "get a leg over" meant back when I was apparently being propositioned by a cute Australian chick back when I was younger.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[DUMBASS] tag unavailable, subby?
 
TheReject
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to rant that shrimp and prawns aren't the same thing but then I read the article and discovered they did it for me.

I think I get banned from Fark for reading the article though :(
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the crocodile hunter was actually from Nebraska!  :O
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until she finds out that Yahoo Serious isn't President.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Fosters isn't beer?


"Foster's" isn't Australian for beer.  "Beer" is Australian for beer.  It is also Australian for coffee, tea, water, and air.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Sin'sHero: Fosters isn't beer?

At least not in Australia.

Stella isn't drunk in Belgium either.


Because it's crap


Trappist FTW
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Margot Robbie Teaches You Australian Slang | Vanity Fair
Youtube qNZIJmEZ91g


/ you're welcome
// holy shart, yumm
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until she learns what a "Donk" is!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheReject: I was going to rant that shrimp and prawns aren't the same thing but then I read the article and discovered they did it for me.

I think I get banned from Fark for reading the article though :(


I think single secret probation is good. This time.
 
it's lisa e. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i still don't get "fair dinkum".
i think only bogans say it...but correct me if i'm wrong.

/champion!
//gimme a cooper's pale ale!
 
TheReject
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barrumundi's a bloody big fish.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Sin'sHero: Fosters isn't beer?

At least not in Australia.

Stella isn't drunk in Belgium either.


I don't personally know anyone in the US who drinks Bud Light.

There's millions of them, but I don't know them.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you Brittany! That's no lie.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
actualaca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conan did it better two years ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L94M4​x​QcPYk

comments are all about the MILFy voice coach
 
it's lisa e. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I just wish I had known what "get a leg over" meant back when I was apparently being propositioned by a cute Australian chick back when I was younger.



i learned the hard way that you shouldn't "root" for a footy team.

me:  "I'm rootin' for collingwood"
footy player:  "you rootin' the whole team, luv?"

:O
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Sin'sHero: Fosters isn't beer?

"Foster's" isn't Australian for beer.  "Beer" is Australian for beer.  It is also Australian for coffee, tea, water, and air.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Australia had very strict immigration policies that would keep someone like her out.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused.  What expressions would American depict have if they speak German?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ex-pat?  What's Pat's name now?
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Fosters isn't beer?


Many moons ago, I was a drunk American teenager out at a bar in Christchurch NZ with a group of other American teenagers.  We had a table next to a group of drunk Australian teenagers.  One of our group wandered over to their table and loudly asked them, "Hey, is it true that Foster's is Australian for beer?!"

You could hear a pin drop in the bar for a good 10 seconds, followed by raucous laughter from everyone.

/That was a fun night.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: I'm confused.  What expressions would American depict have if they speak German?


We're speaking of Aussia here, not Austria.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she also loses it over the fact Australian Macca's serve Frozen Coke as well as sharing her delight at discovering Paw Paw and muesli bars

Burger King does that from time to time IIRC.  I used to love that.  When I lived where there was fast food.

Also, paw paws are grown all over the South and Midwest, and I think you can find a decent selection of muesli bars in the US...
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Beer can" with an Australian accent sounds like, "bacon" with a Jamaican accent.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE CHATS - SMOKO (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube j58V2vC9EPc
smokos and mullets ftw
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a couple that did the expat thing in Sydney. They got featured on an episode of House Hunters International. This may shock you, but that show is entirely scripted. They had already signed a lease and had to hide their belongings in other rooms while they were shooting at the 'winning location'.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she is very familiar with the technicolor rainbow and feeling a bit dusty.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: Olympic Trolling Judge: Sin'sHero: Fosters isn't beer?

"Foster's" isn't Australian for beer.  "Beer" is Australian for beer.  It is also Australian for coffee, tea, water, and air.

[i.pinimg.com image 434x509]


But do you know what Australian beer is actually made from?

asset-cdn.campaignbrief.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Matesong: Kylie Minogue stars in 2019 Tourism Australia ad aimed at Brits
Youtube WP-39Qq4OQc
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Until moving to Australia I didn't know Australian Rules Footy was a thing," she added, explaining that while she had no idea what was going on, she "likes it".

When I was a kid they used to play Aussie Rules footy exhibition matches once or twice a year at the CNE (pre-SkyDome in Toronto so that dates this story).  I never went to a game, but they would promote them on TV in the same way that they would promote monster trucks or wrestling.  "NO RULES!  WE'LL SELL YOU THE SEAT BUT YOU'LL ONLY NEED THE EDGE!  THERE! WILL! BE! BLOOOOOOD!".

Until I was in my 20s and had a friend who had moved from Australia I always thought Aussie Rules was a fake sport "show" and not real teams with actual rules and leagues etc.

/cool story, mate
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Save the "devastation" for when a dingo eats your baby, Sheila.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Sin'sHero: Fosters isn't beer?

At least not in Australia.

Stella isn't drunk in Belgium either.


I swear they changed Stella a few years ago. It doesn't taste as nice as it used to. I swear it tastes more watery now.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In 1997 I spent 3 weeks in Sydney doing IT work for a big world wide effort for Sprint.

The locals laughed at us trying to learn their ways but in a good natured way.  A guy on my team spots a mistake on something that most people would have missed, so I say "Good eye" as one of the locals walks past.

The Aussie says "G'day to you too mate, you're starting to sound like a local!"
 
ronnie spleen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just wait until the poor Sheila sees her name's Pom instead of Britt on her hooning licence.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

frankb00th: [YouTube video: THE CHATS - SMOKO (OFFICIAL VIDEO)]smokos and mullets ftw


The Chats are great
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Until moving to Australia I didn't know Australian Rules Footy was a thing,"

It is.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The shrimp on the barbie thing started from a tourism campaign in the US starring Paul Hogan in 1984," one user wrote.

Next you're going to tell me nobody in Fiji answers the phone by saying "Bula vinaka, Beachside."
 
SansNeural
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cman: I've always wanted to visit Aussieland

Seems like a nice place to see


Tony Robinson (of Blackadder's "Baldric" fame) did a very good historical series on Australia that's available on YouTube.  Go there and search "Tony Robinson Down Under" if interested.


Robinson is a very good TV presenter, BTW.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What a snowflake. She's definitely American.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/qNZIJmEZ​91g?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

/ you're welcome
// holy shart, yumm


Outrageous!  She got 'frothy' wrong!!!

(It's beer as in let's go down the pub & have a few frothies.)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: TheGreatGazoo: Sin'sHero: Fosters isn't beer?

At least not in Australia.

Stella isn't drunk in Belgium either.

I swear they changed Stella a few years ago. It doesn't taste as nice as it used to. I swear it tastes more watery now.


Stella is brewed all over the world as an export beer now (the label in the US calls it "imported" rather than "brewed in Belgium") with most of the North American supply being brewed in Toronto alongside other Molson-Coors beers.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.