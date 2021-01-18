 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   Moai escapes from Easter Island to ram state police cruiser in McBain, refuses to hand over the Maxwell Circuit, gets arrested the next day. MENDOOOOZZZZAAAAA   (detroitnews.com)
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Thanos's boy.  He's going to be pissed.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a dum dum...
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
McBain (The Full Movie, High Quality, Widescreen)
Youtube BzjfrdcN1Z8
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This story has me as confused as the headline. Two guys were in the car, yet the passenger slides over and drives off... Was he sitting in the other guys lap?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd have thought a police cruiser could've swerved and avoided these guys.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Great. It bred...
 
LaurelT
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm getting more of an Olmec vibe...
 
