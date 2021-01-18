 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lehigh Valley Live)   Woman steals Mentos and cigarettes from store then attempts to steal ambulance to use as escape vehicle   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, Theft, Antoinette Froilan, store employee, Court records, Convenience store, Crime, Internet privacy, Privacy  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2021 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After breaking into the ambulance, she smirked into the camera and held up the roll of candy.

MENTOS
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: After breaking into the ambulance, she smirked into the camera and held up the roll of candy.

MENTOS


The Freshmaker!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just missing some Diet Coke and then you'd really have a party.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Influencers these days.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Came to post Footos.  You guys are on the ball today.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mentos - The Freshmaker (Mall) [1994]
Youtube nk9CO0ELdDc
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ah, Hellertown.  I suppose this is an improvement since the last time the town made Fark after some idiots were spotted having sex on a walking trail.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Doo doo doo doo, doo doo, doo waaaaaahhhhhhh!"
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size


/oblig
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If I ever got into LARPing it would be for the sole purpose of creating my own Mentos commercials. I could get out of all kinds of zany innocent hijinx after popping that saucer shaped white lozenge in my mouth
 
6nome
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

berylman: If I ever got into LARPing it would be for the sole purpose of creating my own Mentos commercials. I could get out of all kinds of zany innocent hijinx after popping that saucer shaped white lozenge in my mouth


Mentos: The Mischief Maker
 
6nome
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 300x190]


Look at those man-hands!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.