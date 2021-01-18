 Skip to content
Moderator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/goto/11107029/ww​w​.fark.com/quiz/960
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking back on when us Gen-Xers were kids, we realize that many of our parents spent countless time late on Christmas Eve doing things like putting handlebars on bikes or assembling new desks or at the very least putting in batteries and making sure our thingies with flashing lights actually flashed on Christmas morning. It was a good bit of work that our folks did and I don't think most of us ever appreciated it until we got older.

So fast-forward to now. Dad got his stimulus check and finally bought something he's wanted all of his life - a new big-screen TV. It's a 50" smart TV with Google's Chromecast and built-in apps for all the major services.

The problem is that there is no cable, his Internet service comes from a cell phone, he doesn't have a digital antenna mounted anywhere around, he doesn't own any Blu-Rays, much less a Blu-Ray player, and the only place to put the TV is mounted on the wall where there's no convenient power outlet.

So as happy as I am for him to get the TV, all I can see is the amount of work involved in mounting the TV, running a new power outlet, mounting and positioning a digital antenna, and revamping his wifi network so he can use his cell phone tether on his TV and computer (it only allows one connected device at a time). I'm pretty sure this is why I only got one bike one time for Christmas growing up.

But I still can't wait to see him in his recliner with his remote flipping channels and movies and shows like nobody else is watching

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you've ever not looked forward to a family member buying something new because it meant a good bit of work for you.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mztlplx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not even 500?  I feel shame...
 
edmo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I got the same score on both. Weird.
 
bhcompy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: and revamping his wifi network so he can use his cell phone tether on his TV


As long as his phone and service support hotspots, he should be able to just do that and setup the Chromecast on the hotspot network.  I do this when I travel for work and the hotel internet is shiat(which is often)
 
Myk-House of El
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least I did really good on the easy quiz.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bhcompy: ox45tallboy: and revamping his wifi network so he can use his cell phone tether on his TV

As long as his phone and service support hotspots, he should be able to just do that and setup the Chromecast on the hotspot network.  I do this when I travel for work and the hotel internet is shiat(which is often)


Well, that *would* work, except he'd have to switch between the two, as the hotspot is hard-coded to only allow one device at a time. However, there's no rule saying that one device can't be a router, so it's a matter of tying in one router and using a second router to share the Internet. I use the same service ($25 for unlimited data!) and it's adequate.

I went into some detail on my setup in this thread about DD-WRT last week.

My challenge with Dad's setup is going to be connecting the 5GHz band on his router as a client of my own network so that he can access the movies on my 4Tb network drive while still using his own connection for Internet access. So on his "master" router, the 2.4 GHz will connect to the cell phone hotspot, the 5 GHz will be a client of my router, and he'll have a second 2.4GHz router connected with an Ethernet cable in access point mode to share access to the Internet and my network to his devices.

(I want to keep the Internet separated because we really don't have the bandwidth to support two devices streaming simultaneously, and so that if either of us isn't there, the other's devices will still work).
 
