(KING 5 News)   If you spent a couple hours feeling the earth move on Sunday, you were either on Mount Hood in Oregon or in subby's bedroom   (king5.com)
28
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where are we gonna go when it blows?
 
blurr_grrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby wins tar internets!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At subby's mom's house. Of course, the earth moves with every step she takes, so...
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds scary, but USGS says its regional fault activity, not volcanism
 
Shmanger
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
More like subbys bathroom
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Sounds scary, but USGS says its regional fault activity, not volcanism


Have they adjusted the meters to account for 2020/2021?  In January of 2020, corona was just a gleam in the eye of politicians here in the US salivating for ultimate power and the ability to go to the french laundry without underchuds on the road.
 
SAMAS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anyone see the back end of a spaceship sticking out of a mountain?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby borrow your Mom's plunger ... when she's done playing with it.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Masterbating furiously, until subby's mom walks in....
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There was also an earthquake in subby's bedroom?

To have been located within such a small area, it would've been pretty week. Anybody there wouldn't have felt much of anything at all.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Volcano
Youtube c5NQOgm91pw
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Technically speaking, a neighbor was doing some kind of construction project that involved a back hoe or something that shook the whole house.  It was kinda annoying and went on all day.

/subby
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

toraque: Technically speaking, a neighbor was doing some kind of construction project that involved a back hoe or something that shook the whole house.  It was kinda annoying and went on all day.

/subby


so your mom was involved.
 
L33t Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Oregon's highest peak was shaken by at least 100 small earthquakes, the strongest a magnitude 2.7"

Oh no, everybody panic!

Though with my luck, when Cascadia finally does sh*t itself I'll be at work and the mess will be my problem to deal with. That's going to be a lot of paperwork, assuming there's anything functional left to do paperwork on. XD
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Sounds scary, but USGS says its regional fault activity, not volcanism


Regional fault activity sounds pretty scary to me.   Looks nervously towards the subduction zone right off shore.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Where are we gonna go when it blows?


Up?

/Especially if you're skiing/boarding
 
wxboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Where are we gonna go when it blows?


Tom Lehrer - We Will All Go Together When We Go
Youtube frAEmhqdLFs
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: toraque: Technically speaking, a neighbor was doing some kind of construction project that involved a back hoe or something that shook the whole house.  It was kinda annoying and went on all day.

/subby

so your mom was involved.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Alternative response: "Oh, come on, she doesn't drive a back hoe.  She drives a train"
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Sounds scary, but USGS says its regional fault activity, not volcanism


You're not going to feel a 2.7 (the biggest of this swarm) unless it's shallow and right under your house.

I'm in Cal and we had a swarm of ten quakes Saturday night. Biggest was 4.2. I first guessed 4.5, then revised my guess down to 4.2. It was a decent jolt, but didn't last long. It was initially reported as a 4.5, then corrected to a 4.2. Nailed it.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

toraque: Technically speaking, a neighbor was doing some kind of construction project that involved a back hoe or something that shook the whole house.  It was kinda annoying and went on all day.

/subby


Back hoe at the back door, interdasting
 
pushthelimits [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meh. Wy'east isn't gonna blow anytime soon.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Sounds scary, but USGS says its regional fault activity, not volcanism


That's good to hear.  The people there should live long and prosper then.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's what you get when you live upstairs from a laundromat.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Swarms? There's nothing wrong with swarms.  I swarm into my kitchen all the time!"
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So who let Taco Bell make a sacrifice to the volcano god?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

L33t Squirrel: FTFA: "Oregon's highest peak was shaken by at least 100 small earthquakes, the strongest a magnitude 2.7"

Oh no, everybody panic!


Stand downhill from several million cubic meters of snow on a (relatively) warm weekend and say that.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd hate to see the rejected shots

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subby moving furniture around again?
 
