 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Get shot. Win cash prizes   (cbc.ca) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Vaccine, Vaccination, Vaccination schedule, Public health, Smallpox, health officials, vaccination clinic, Residents ofthe central Nunavut hamlet  
•       •       •

739 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2021 at 4:20 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A new TBS game show?
*Click*
Oh, okay.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Doctor Sarcasm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Curious if Biden will set it up for the stimulus package to include the cash tied to vaccination.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Because just being alive is for fu*king squares.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I do not need the promise of cash to get vaccinated.

Just tell me where to go.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whatever it takes, right?

If holding a raffle for vaccinated people makes more people want to get vaccinated, I say "go for it".
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gee that's great. My sister works as a PSW in a nursing home and so far there has been no announcement about when she will be getting the vaccine or any of the residents for that matter. If folks in Nunavut need bribes to get a vaccine they are welcome to send those unwanted doses back down south we currently have a very long waiting list.
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As long as the shots aren't tainted with yellow snow.

/otherwise I'll have nun of it
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about a brown person getting a settlement from the police.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gunsmack: I thought this was going to be about a brown person getting a settlement from the police.


The headline alone but the CBC link icon suggested a less American story.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Let's take all those people who don't want a vaccine and put them at the end of the line so the rest of us who actually want one can get one.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People need to be bribed to take care of themselves.

Christ, what a society full of lazy children.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd have Sumavut.
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


At this rate & the way folkz are reacting to NOT being able to get a shot unless you are 85 or more......or an Essential employee who needs that shot to keep workin.........I don't know, I don't plan on getting any of those flu shots.......I haven't had a flu shot since Reagan was in office, not that have I been sick mainly because I've been practicing social distancing, hand washing, using hand sanitizer, stayin home when sick & just not goin into work if my partner was sick either.......I. almost 40 years I'll be just fine.......
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz!!!!!!
 
darkmayo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: People need to be bribed to take care of themselves.

Christ, what a society full of lazy children.


or you know.. years and years of being farked over by Canada might make a population shy about getting a shot.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/​i​nuit-skin-grafts-nunavut-experiment-1.​5128279

https://www.cbc.ca/radio/thecurrent/t​h​e-current-for-november-13-2018-1.49026​79/indigenous-women-kept-from-seeing-t​heir-newborn-babies-until-agreeing-to-​sterilization-says-lawyer-1.4902693
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 425x413]

At this rate & the way folkz are reacting to NOT being able to get a shot unless you are 85 or more......or an Essential employee who needs that shot to keep workin.........I don't know, I don't plan on getting any of those flu shots.......I haven't had a flu shot since Reagan was in office, not that have I been sick mainly because I've been practicing social distancing, hand washing, using hand sanitizer, stayin home when sick & just not goin into work if my partner was sick either.......I. almost 40 years I'll be just fine.......[Fark user image image 425x238]

Yupperz!!!!!!


Username checks out
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.